SYDNEY, March 5 U.S. soy futures retreated
in early Asian trade on Monday as traders settled positions and
reaped profits after the grain hit a fresh 23-week high in a
previous session.
U.S. soybean futures dipped 0.15 percent to $13.31 per
bushel.
U.S. corn futures rose 0.04 percent at $6.55-1/4.
CBOT wheat futures were also quoted up 0.04 percent by
0041 GMT to $6.74-3/4 per bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Market draws support from export demand for U.S. soybeans
in the wake of expected production losses in South America and
worries that U.S. farmers might not plant enough soybeans in
2012 to meet demand.
* Informa Economics lowered its forecast of Brazil's 2011/12
soybean crop to 68 million tonnes, from 70 million previously,
but raised its Argentine soy crop estimate to 47.5 million
tonnes, from 46.5 million last month.
* Crop insurance price guarantees for 2012 should encourage
U.S. farmers to plant corn over soybeans..
* Informa Economics pegged Argentine 2011/12 corn production
at 22.5 million tonnes, above USDA's current outlook for 22.0
million and pegged Brazilian corn production at 61.5 million,
above USDA's February outlook for 61.0 million.
* China should redefine its grains security policy to fully
liberalise the corn trade, the founder of the country's largest
private agricultural business said.
* A strike by port workers in Argentina's agricultural
export hub delayed at least 57 grain ships as union leaders and
bosses met to resolve the pay dispute.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar touched a fresh two-week high against a basket
of major currencies in Asia on Monday, benefiting by default as
both the euro and yen appeared to be used as funding currencies
to buy higher yielding assets.
* Oil prices fell 2 percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia
eased investor concerns about a reported pipeline explosion that
had pushed Brent to the highest level since 2008.
* The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out
of the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended
the day lower in a thinly traded session.
DATA/EVENTS
0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Feb
1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Feb
1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Feb
1500 U.S. Factory orders Jan
Grains prices at 0041 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 674.75 0.25 +0.04% +1.62% 654.96 68
CBOT corn 655.25 0.25 +0.04% +0.19% 641.23 69
CBOT soy 1331.00 -2.00 -0.15% +0.64% 1256.83 89
CBOT rice $14.48 -$0.03 -0.21% +1.61% $14.40 55
WTI crude $107.10 $0.40 +0.37% -1.60% $102.08 57
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.000 +0.03% +0.02%
USD/AUD 1.072 -0.001 -0.12% -0.02%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Paul Tait)