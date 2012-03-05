SYDNEY, March 5 U.S. soy futures retreated in early Asian trade on Monday as traders settled positions and reaped profits after the grain hit a fresh 23-week high in a previous session. U.S. soybean futures dipped 0.15 percent to $13.31 per bushel. U.S. corn futures rose 0.04 percent at $6.55-1/4. CBOT wheat futures were also quoted up 0.04 percent by 0041 GMT to $6.74-3/4 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * Market draws support from export demand for U.S. soybeans in the wake of expected production losses in South America and worries that U.S. farmers might not plant enough soybeans in 2012 to meet demand. * Informa Economics lowered its forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop to 68 million tonnes, from 70 million previously, but raised its Argentine soy crop estimate to 47.5 million tonnes, from 46.5 million last month. * Crop insurance price guarantees for 2012 should encourage U.S. farmers to plant corn over soybeans.. * Informa Economics pegged Argentine 2011/12 corn production at 22.5 million tonnes, above USDA's current outlook for 22.0 million and pegged Brazilian corn production at 61.5 million, above USDA's February outlook for 61.0 million. * China should redefine its grains security policy to fully liberalise the corn trade, the founder of the country's largest private agricultural business said. * A strike by port workers in Argentina's agricultural export hub delayed at least 57 grain ships as union leaders and bosses met to resolve the pay dispute. MARKET NEWS * The dollar touched a fresh two-week high against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, benefiting by default as both the euro and yen appeared to be used as funding currencies to buy higher yielding assets. * Oil prices fell 2 percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia eased investor concerns about a reported pipeline explosion that had pushed Brent to the highest level since 2008. * The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended the day lower in a thinly traded session. DATA/EVENTS 0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Feb 1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Feb 1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Feb 1500 U.S. Factory orders Jan Grains prices at 0041 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 674.75 0.25 +0.04% +1.62% 654.96 68 CBOT corn 655.25 0.25 +0.04% +0.19% 641.23 69 CBOT soy 1331.00 -2.00 -0.15% +0.64% 1256.83 89 CBOT rice $14.48 -$0.03 -0.21% +1.61% $14.40 55 WTI crude $107.10 $0.40 +0.37% -1.60% $102.08 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.000 +0.03% +0.02% USD/AUD 1.072 -0.001 -0.12% -0.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Paul Tait)