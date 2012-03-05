* Soybean uptrend seen intact on firm demand, low supply
* USDA may lift US soy export sales forecast, cut SAmerican
crop
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 5 U.S. soybeans retreated
on Monday after a 10-day rally although expectations that export
demand will stay strong kept soy near five-month highs, while
wheat and corn drifted lower.
Soybeans gained more then 5 percent in the two-week run up
to Friday, driven by robust demand for U.S. shipments from top
importer China. Analysts say strong Chinese demand along with
projections of lower output from Brazil should keep the uptrend
mostly intact.
"Oilseeds remain the most bullish of the agri-commodities,
mainly because of recent downgrades to South American crop
prospects and strong demand for U.S. supplies," said Luke
Mathews, commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The most-active May soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade
eased 0.4 percent to $13.27-1/2 a bushel by 0416 GMT. It
rose as high as $13.32, just off Friday's peak of $13.33, a
level last seen in late September.
Analytics firm Informa Economics slashed its forecast for
the Brazilian soy crop to 68 million tonnes, from its previous
estimate of 70 million tonnes, trade sources said on Friday,
helping soybeans reverse early losses and extend the rally.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday said private
exporters sold 285,000 tonnes of soybeans to an unknown buyer,
coming in the wake of earlier bumper sales to China.
Rising export demand and lower output helped soybean futures
surge more than 9 percent in February, the largest monthly
increase since December 2010.
"Certainly the deterioration we've seen in South American
crop prospects over the past three months has shifted the focus
of the world's importers to the United States and, as a result,
we have seen quite strong U.S. export sales for soybeans, but
also wheat and corn over the past couple of months," said
Mathews.
Some analysts expect the U.S. government to lift its
estimates for soybean exports given increased demand and a
downward revision in the South American soy crop when the U.S.
Department of Agriculture releases its monthly supply and demand
report on Friday.
The most-traded CBOT May wheat slipped 0.2 percent to
$6.73-1/4 per bushel, still pressured by abundant wheat stocks
globally. Corn dropped 0.3 percent to $6.57 a bushel.
Overall, Credit Suisse says grain prices could be at risk of
falling further.
"We think price risks across the sector remain skewed to the
downside. The supply prospects are improving for many markets as
first surveys for the planting season in the Northern Hemisphere
point toward record high plantings," the bank said in a note.
"At the same time, overvaluation has remained a concern. And
despite the fact that momentum has picked up in some markets,
the longer-term trend ratings are still mostly negative. As a
result, we remain skeptical on the outlook for the sector."
