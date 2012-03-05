* Soybean uptrend seen intact on firm demand, low supply * USDA may lift US soy export sales forecast, cut SAmerican crop * Coming Up: US non-manufacturing PMI, 1500 GMT By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 5 U.S. soybeans retreated on Monday after a 10-day rally although expectations that export demand will stay strong kept soy near five-month highs, while wheat and corn drifted lower. Soybeans gained more then 5 percent in the two-week run up to Friday, driven by robust demand for U.S. shipments from top importer China. Analysts say strong Chinese demand along with projections of lower output from Brazil should keep the uptrend mostly intact. "Oilseeds remain the most bullish of the agri-commodities, mainly because of recent downgrades to South American crop prospects and strong demand for U.S. supplies," said Luke Mathews, commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The most-active May soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade eased 0.4 percent to $13.27-1/2 a bushel by 0416 GMT. It rose as high as $13.32, just off Friday's peak of $13.33, a level last seen in late September. Analytics firm Informa Economics slashed its forecast for the Brazilian soy crop to 68 million tonnes, from its previous estimate of 70 million tonnes, trade sources said on Friday, helping soybeans reverse early losses and extend the rally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday said private exporters sold 285,000 tonnes of soybeans to an unknown buyer, coming in the wake of earlier bumper sales to China. Rising export demand and lower output helped soybean futures surge more than 9 percent in February, the largest monthly increase since December 2010. "Certainly the deterioration we've seen in South American crop prospects over the past three months has shifted the focus of the world's importers to the United States and, as a result, we have seen quite strong U.S. export sales for soybeans, but also wheat and corn over the past couple of months," said Mathews. Some analysts expect the U.S. government to lift its estimates for soybean exports given increased demand and a downward revision in the South American soy crop when the U.S. Department of Agriculture releases its monthly supply and demand report on Friday. The most-traded CBOT May wheat slipped 0.2 percent to $6.73-1/4 per bushel, still pressured by abundant wheat stocks globally. Corn dropped 0.3 percent to $6.57 a bushel. Overall, Credit Suisse says grain prices could be at risk of falling further. "We think price risks across the sector remain skewed to the downside. The supply prospects are improving for many markets as first surveys for the planting season in the Northern Hemisphere point toward record high plantings," the bank said in a note. "At the same time, overvaluation has remained a concern. And despite the fact that momentum has picked up in some markets, the longer-term trend ratings are still mostly negative. As a result, we remain skeptical on the outlook for the sector." Grains prices at 0416 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 673.25 -1.25 -0.19% +1.39% 654.91 68 CBOT corn 657.00 -2.00 -0.30% +0.50% 640.31 67 CBOT soy 1327.50 -5.50 -0.41% +0.38% 1256.79 84 CBOT rice $14.46 -$0.05 -0.34% +1.47% $14.40 55 WTI crude $106.93 $0.23 +0.22% -1.75% $102.07 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.000 +0.01% +0.00% USD/AUD 1.071 -0.003 -0.30% -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Additional reporting by Pauline Askin in SYDNEY; editing by Miral Fahmy)