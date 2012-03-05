* Soybeans gained 5 pct over 2-week period * U.S. corn area pegged at low end of expectations * Coming up: USDA monthly crop report on Friday (Updates with closing prices) By Rod Nickel and Sam Nelson WINNIPEG, Manitoba/CHICAGO, March 5 Corn prices rose on Monday due to technical buying and tight supplies while soy and wheat slipped in choppy trading ahead of a U.S. government crop report later in the week. Weaker equities, due to China indicating slower growth ahead, weighed on all three crops, while a slightly lower U.S. dollar underpinned the grains. Chicago Board of Trade May corn gained 0.9 percent, or 5-3/4 cents, at $6.60-3/4 a bushel. The nearby March contract , in delivery mode, rose to a four-month high and broke key resistance at its 200-day moving average, drawing technical fund buying to the grain. Most active May CBOT soybeans slipped 0.6 percent, or 8 cents, on technical selling to $13.25 a bushel, halting a 10-day rise. "What it tells you is that beans have come a long way versus corn over the last month or two," said Jerrod Kitt, analyst at The Linn Group in Chicago. "And that's really what's helped sustain corn (on Monday) relative to the rest." U.S. growers should harvest a record 13.916 billion bushels of corn this year and 3.243 billion bushels of soybeans, a University of Missouri think tank projected. The Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute said a mammoth corn crop "should allow some stock rebuilding that would moderate prices." But Kitt said the institute's estimate for 93.5 million acres (37.8 million hectares) of corn planting this spring was at the low end of expectations and underpinned corn prices. The institute also reported larger-than-expected U.S. soybean supplies and smaller corn stocks at the end of the upcoming crop year, said Mike Zuzolo, grains analyst at Global Commodity Analytics. Adding further support to corn was a forecast for wet weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest that threatens to slow planting this spring, he said. "The corn bears that have been pressing the market are a little more nervous now that this might be a weather pattern change right at the time you don't want it." Soybeans had gained nearly 5 percent in the two-week run up to Friday, driven by robust demand for U.S. soybeans by top importer China, coupled with falling projections of output from rival exporter Brazil. Some analysts expect the USDA on Friday to lift its estimates for soybean exports, given increased demand and a downward revision in the South American crop. The USDA on Friday will releases its monthly supply and demand report, which will likely be the focus of trading in grains this week. On Monday, two industry groups cut their estimates for Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop as drought damage became more apparent. The grain crushing industry group Abiove cut its estimate for Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop to 69.5 million tonnes from last month's outlook for 71.9 million tonnes, while grains analyst Celeres lowered its estimate to 69.8 million tonnes from 72 million in February. Chicago May wheat slipped 2-1/2 cents to $6.72 a bushel on profit taking and position squaring ahead of the USDA report. However, hard red spring wheat traded in Minneapolis gained 1 percent due to a dry extended forecast for the northern U.S. Plains and parts of Western Canada, said analyst Terry Reilly of Citigroup in Chicago. Prices at 2:11 p.m. CST (2011 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 660.75 5.75 0.9% 2.2% CBOT soy 1325.00 -8.00 -0.6% 10.6% CBOT meal 358.20 -0.90 -0.3% 15.8% CBOT soyoil 53.73 -0.35 -0.7% 3.1% CBOT wheat 672.00 -2.50 -0.4% 2.9% CBOT rice 1434.50 -16.00 -1.1% -1.8% EU wheat 211.50 1.00 0.5% 4.4% US crude 106.76 0.07 0.1% 8.0% Dow Jones 12,961 -17 -0.1% 6.1% Gold 1705.40 -6.37 -0.4% 9.1% Euro/dollar 1.3220 0.0031 0.2% 2.1% Dollar Index 79.3140 -0.0890 -0.1% -1.1% Baltic Freight 782 11 1.4% -55.0% (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)