SYDNEY, March 6 U.S. grains were lower in
early trade on Tuesday as traders took profits on soy's recent
rally and as markets await a U.S. government crop report on
Friday.
Australian farmers will reduce wheat plantings in 2012/13 in
response to lower global prices and shift to more lucrative
canola and livestock production, a senior farm ministry official
said on Tuesday.
CBOT March wheat traded down 0.62 percent by 0054 GMT
to $6.69-3/4 per bushel.
U.S. May soybean futures dipped 0.02 percent to
13.25-3/4 per bushel.
March corn futures traded down 0.42 percent at $6.58.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Australia's wheat output is likely to slide more than 15
percent in 2012/13 from a record-large crop this year as lower
global prices may prompt farmers to shift to other crops such as
canola and barley.
* Large speculators cut their net short position in wheat
from a record high during the week ended last Tuesday - CFTC.
* Soy market remains underpinned by concerns about lost
production potential in South America, and worries that U.S.
farmers might not plant enough soybeans this spring to meet
global demand.
* Grain analyst Celeres lowered its forecast of Brazil's
2011/12 soybean crop to 69.8 million tonnes, from 72 million in
February, due to drought.
* Grain crushing industry group Abiove cut its estimate of
Brazil's 2011/12 soy crop to 69.5 million tonnes, from 71.9
million last month.
* USDA reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the
latest week at 32.552 million bushels, within a range of trade
estimates for 32 million to 36 million bushels.
* University of Missouri think tank FAPRI projected U.S.
2012/13 soybean plantings at 75.1 million acres, production at
3.243 billion bushels, and ending stocks at 301 million bushels.
The ending stocks figure was above USDA's preliminary Outlook
Forum figure of 205 million bushel.
* Some underpinning to wheat stemmed from a weak dollar and
on spillover support from gains in corn.
* The Iraqi Grain Board has issued an international tender
to purchase 50,000 tonnes of wheat from any origin excluding
Romania, European traders said on Monday.
* South Korea's Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) bought 126,000 tonnes
of corn and 55,000 tonnes of soybean meal for feed production
via tenders closed late on Friday, traders said on Monday.
* A group of Israeli private buyers has issued an
international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of corn, European
traders said on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* Commodity currencies stayed under the cosh in Asia on
Tuesday, having suffered a shakeout overnight as investors cut
bullish positions after China announced its lowest annual growth
target in eight years.
* Oil prices edged up on Monday in tug-of-war trading as
supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program provided
support, but concerns about global economic growth limited
gains.
* Asian shares and growth-linked currencies were under
pressure on Tuesday as slowing economies in China and Europe and
tension over Iran dampened sentiment, prompting investors to
take profits from recent rallies that had been driven by ample
liquidity.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0330 Australia RBA cash rate Mar 2012
1200 Brazil GDP yy Oct 2011
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
Grains prices at 0054 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 669.75 -2.25 -0.33% -0.70% 656.52 64
CBOT corn 658.00 -2.75 -0.42% +0.46% 642.68 74
CBOT soy 1324.75 -0.25 -0.02% -0.62% 1260.28 77
CBOT rice $14.37 $0.03 +0.17% -0.93% $14.38 46
WTI crude $107.27 $0.55 +0.52% +0.53% $102.34 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.322 $0.001 +0.08% +0.24%
USD/AUD 1.069 0.002 +0.19% -0.48%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)