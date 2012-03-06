SYDNEY, March 6 U.S. grains were lower in early trade on Tuesday as traders took profits on soy's recent rally and as markets await a U.S. government crop report on Friday.

Australian farmers will reduce wheat plantings in 2012/13 in response to lower global prices and shift to more lucrative canola and livestock production, a senior farm ministry official said on Tuesday.

CBOT March wheat traded down 0.62 percent by 0054 GMT to $6.69-3/4 per bushel.

U.S. May soybean futures dipped 0.02 percent to 13.25-3/4 per bushel.

March corn futures traded down 0.42 percent at $6.58.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Australia's wheat output is likely to slide more than 15 percent in 2012/13 from a record-large crop this year as lower global prices may prompt farmers to shift to other crops such as canola and barley.

* Large speculators cut their net short position in wheat from a record high during the week ended last Tuesday - CFTC.

* Soy market remains underpinned by concerns about lost production potential in South America, and worries that U.S. farmers might not plant enough soybeans this spring to meet global demand.

* Grain analyst Celeres lowered its forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop to 69.8 million tonnes, from 72 million in February, due to drought.

* Grain crushing industry group Abiove cut its estimate of Brazil's 2011/12 soy crop to 69.5 million tonnes, from 71.9 million last month.

* USDA reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 32.552 million bushels, within a range of trade estimates for 32 million to 36 million bushels.

* University of Missouri think tank FAPRI projected U.S. 2012/13 soybean plantings at 75.1 million acres, production at 3.243 billion bushels, and ending stocks at 301 million bushels. The ending stocks figure was above USDA's preliminary Outlook Forum figure of 205 million bushel.

* Some underpinning to wheat stemmed from a weak dollar and on spillover support from gains in corn.

* The Iraqi Grain Board has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of wheat from any origin excluding Romania, European traders said on Monday.

* South Korea's Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) bought 126,000 tonnes of corn and 55,000 tonnes of soybean meal for feed production via tenders closed late on Friday, traders said on Monday.

* A group of Israeli private buyers has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of corn, European traders said on Monday.

MARKET NEWS

* Commodity currencies stayed under the cosh in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a shakeout overnight as investors cut bullish positions after China announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years.

* Oil prices edged up on Monday in tug-of-war trading as supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program provided support, but concerns about global economic growth limited gains.

* Asian shares and growth-linked currencies were under pressure on Tuesday as slowing economies in China and Europe and tension over Iran dampened sentiment, prompting investors to take profits from recent rallies that had been driven by ample liquidity.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0330 Australia RBA cash rate Mar 2012

1200 Brazil GDP yy Oct 2011

1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

Grains prices at 0054 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 669.75 -2.25 -0.33% -0.70% 656.52 64 CBOT corn 658.00 -2.75 -0.42% +0.46% 642.68 74 CBOT soy 1324.75 -0.25 -0.02% -0.62% 1260.28 77 CBOT rice $14.37 $0.03 +0.17% -0.93% $14.38 46 WTI crude $107.27 $0.55 +0.52% +0.53% $102.34 58

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.322 $0.001 +0.08% +0.24%

USD/AUD 1.069 0.002 +0.19% -0.48%

Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)