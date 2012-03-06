(Adds comments, details, updates prices)
* Softer dollar also weighing on grains
* Australia sees lower 2012/13 wheat output
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 6 U.S. grains futures
pulled back on Tuesday, hurt by a firmer dollar, although corn
and soybeans stayed near multi-month highs on expectations of
strong export demand and tight supplies.
Soybeans, which have outperformed wheat and corn with a Gain
of nearly 10 percent so far this year, dropped the least for the
day, supported by strong demand from top importer China and
possibly lower output from drought-hit Brazil.
"Fundamentally soy and corn tend to be well supported.
Demand is certainly still there for soybeans and you've also got
the supply side shocks from the weather in Brazil," said Victor
Thianpiriya, agricultural analyst at Australia and New Zealand
Bank.
The most-active May soybeans contract on the Chicago Board
of Trade slipped 1-1/2 cents to $13.23-1/2 a bushel by
0416 GMT. It touched a high of $13.25-1/2, not far off Monday's
peak of $13.36-1/2, a level last seen in late September.
Soybeans had gained nearly 5 percent in a 10-day rally up to
Friday.
CBOT May corn dropped 3-3/4 cents to $6.57 a bushel,
still close to the near two-month top of $6.65-1/4 reached on
Monday.
CBOT wheat fell 4-1/4 cents to $6.67-3/4 a bushel.
The firmer dollar versus a basket of currencies is
also exerting downward pressure on the prices of grains, as well
as other commodities such as copper.
But key for the agricultural markets this week will be a
U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly report due on Friday,
with analysts and traders expecting an increase in estimates for
U.S. soybean exports and a downward revision in the South
American crop.
On Monday, two industry groups cut their estimates for
Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop as drought damage became more
apparent.
The grain crushing industry group Abiove chopped its
estimate for Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop to 69.5 million
tonnes from 71.9 million tonnes, while grains analyst Celeres
lowered its estimate to 69.8 million tonnes from 72 million
tonnes seen in February.
A projection by a University of Missouri think tank that
U.S. farmers will harvest a record corn crop this year weighed
on corn. But analysts say the tight supply scenario is being
kept intact by the think tank's estimates of smaller corn stocks
as well as a forecast for wet weather in parts of the U.S.
Midwest that could slow planting this spring.
In Australia, the world's No. 4 wheat exporter, farmers will
reduce wheat plantings in 2012/13 in response to lower global
prices, although the country is still expected to produce an
above average crop after two straight years of record output.
"It is already clear at the outset that seasonal conditions
so far in 2012 should help set our agriculture sector on track
for another strong year," Australian Agriculture minister Joe
Ludwig said.
