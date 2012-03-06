(Adds comments, details, updates prices)

* Softer dollar also weighing on grains

* Australia sees lower 2012/13 wheat output

* Coming Up: U.S. Redbook retail sales, 1355 GMT

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, March 6 U.S. grains futures pulled back on Tuesday, hurt by a firmer dollar, although corn and soybeans stayed near multi-month highs on expectations of strong export demand and tight supplies.

Soybeans, which have outperformed wheat and corn with a Gain of nearly 10 percent so far this year, dropped the least for the day, supported by strong demand from top importer China and possibly lower output from drought-hit Brazil.

"Fundamentally soy and corn tend to be well supported. Demand is certainly still there for soybeans and you've also got the supply side shocks from the weather in Brazil," said Victor Thianpiriya, agricultural analyst at Australia and New Zealand Bank.

The most-active May soybeans contract on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 1-1/2 cents to $13.23-1/2 a bushel by 0416 GMT. It touched a high of $13.25-1/2, not far off Monday's peak of $13.36-1/2, a level last seen in late September.

Soybeans had gained nearly 5 percent in a 10-day rally up to Friday.

CBOT May corn dropped 3-3/4 cents to $6.57 a bushel, still close to the near two-month top of $6.65-1/4 reached on Monday.

CBOT wheat fell 4-1/4 cents to $6.67-3/4 a bushel.

The firmer dollar versus a basket of currencies is also exerting downward pressure on the prices of grains, as well as other commodities such as copper.

But key for the agricultural markets this week will be a U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly report due on Friday, with analysts and traders expecting an increase in estimates for U.S. soybean exports and a downward revision in the South American crop.

On Monday, two industry groups cut their estimates for Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop as drought damage became more apparent.

The grain crushing industry group Abiove chopped its estimate for Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop to 69.5 million tonnes from 71.9 million tonnes, while grains analyst Celeres lowered its estimate to 69.8 million tonnes from 72 million tonnes seen in February.

A projection by a University of Missouri think tank that U.S. farmers will harvest a record corn crop this year weighed on corn. But analysts say the tight supply scenario is being kept intact by the think tank's estimates of smaller corn stocks as well as a forecast for wet weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest that could slow planting this spring.

In Australia, the world's No. 4 wheat exporter, farmers will reduce wheat plantings in 2012/13 in response to lower global prices, although the country is still expected to produce an above average crop after two straight years of record output.

"It is already clear at the outset that seasonal conditions so far in 2012 should help set our agriculture sector on track for another strong year," Australian Agriculture minister Joe Ludwig said.

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)