SYDNEY, March 7 U.S. wheat futures
steadied on Wednesday, after posting its biggest daily
percentage loss in nearly a month in the previous session, while
soy and corn prices edged down as renewed economic concerns
weighed on investor sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans fell 0.2 percent
to $13.32-1/4 per bushel by 0040 GMT, after rising about 0.8
percent on Tuesday. May corn slipped 0.1 percent
to$6.53-1/2, extending the previous session's 1 percent drop.
CBOT May wheat remained unchanged at $6.57-3/4 per
bushel, after posting a more than 2 percent drop in the previous
session -- its biggest daily percentage drop since Feb. 10.
* China will not need to import large amounts of corn this
year as it has enough reserves, a senior official said, but
traders said the world's second largest consumer was likely
talking down prices ahead of a shopping spree.
* U.S. and global grain and soybean stocks are expected to
slip during the next 6 months, giving a lift to prices, before
big sowings in the United States this spring build stocks and
pressure prices, assuming normal weather.
* Hot and dry weather should prompt the USDA to lower its
forecasts of the corn and soybean crops in South America, moves
that would signal increased export demand for U.S. supplies,
analysts said.
* Argentine dock workers are still on strike, preventing 150
grain ships from mooring in the country's main shipping hub of
Rosario, a union official said.
* A collapse in household spending, exports and
manufacturing sucked the life out of the euro zone's economy in
the final three months of 2011, showing the scope of the
downturn that looks set to become a full fledged recession.
* Athens turned up the heat on its creditors on Tuesday as
it sought to secure a bond swap that will cut its mountainous
debt, while the main bondholders group warned a disorderly
default would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the
euro zone.
MARKET NEWS
* Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar nursed
heavy losses for a second session in Asia on Wednesday, while
the euro also looked wobbly as renewed worries about Greece hit
a market already fretting over China's slower growth
target.
* U.S. crude oil futures were steady on Wednesday after news
that major powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its
disputed nuclear programme, easing concerns about supply
disruptions.
* The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing
Wall Street its worst day in three months on renewed fears of a
disorderly default in Greece and concerns that China's slowdown
would hit global growth.
Grains prices at 0040 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 657.75 0.00 +0.00% -2.12% 656.91 50
CBOT corn 653.50 -0.50 -0.08% -1.10% 643.27 62
CBOT soy 1332.25 -3.00 -0.22% +0.55% 1264.28 77
CBOT rice $14.33 $0.07 +0.53% -0.10% $14.37 42
WTI crude $104.79 $0.09 +0.09% -1.81% $102.44 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.312 $0.001 +0.05% -0.76%
USD/AUD 1.052 -0.003 -0.27% -1.38%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)