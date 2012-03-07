SYDNEY, March 7 U.S. wheat futures steadied on Wednesday, after posting its biggest daily percentage loss in nearly a month in the previous session, while soy and corn prices edged down as renewed economic concerns weighed on investor sentiment. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $13.32-1/4 per bushel by 0040 GMT, after rising about 0.8 percent on Tuesday. May corn slipped 0.1 percent to$6.53-1/2, extending the previous session's 1 percent drop. CBOT May wheat remained unchanged at $6.57-3/4 per bushel, after posting a more than 2 percent drop in the previous session -- its biggest daily percentage drop since Feb. 10. * China will not need to import large amounts of corn this year as it has enough reserves, a senior official said, but traders said the world's second largest consumer was likely talking down prices ahead of a shopping spree. * U.S. and global grain and soybean stocks are expected to slip during the next 6 months, giving a lift to prices, before big sowings in the United States this spring build stocks and pressure prices, assuming normal weather. * Hot and dry weather should prompt the USDA to lower its forecasts of the corn and soybean crops in South America, moves that would signal increased export demand for U.S. supplies, analysts said. * Argentine dock workers are still on strike, preventing 150 grain ships from mooring in the country's main shipping hub of Rosario, a union official said. * A collapse in household spending, exports and manufacturing sucked the life out of the euro zone's economy in the final three months of 2011, showing the scope of the downturn that looks set to become a full fledged recession. * Athens turned up the heat on its creditors on Tuesday as it sought to secure a bond swap that will cut its mountainous debt, while the main bondholders group warned a disorderly default would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone. MARKET NEWS * Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar nursed heavy losses for a second session in Asia on Wednesday, while the euro also looked wobbly as renewed worries about Greece hit a market already fretting over China's slower growth target. * U.S. crude oil futures were steady on Wednesday after news that major powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its disputed nuclear programme, easing concerns about supply disruptions. * The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in three months on renewed fears of a disorderly default in Greece and concerns that China's slowdown would hit global growth. Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 657.75 0.00 +0.00% -2.12% 656.91 50 CBOT corn 653.50 -0.50 -0.08% -1.10% 643.27 62 CBOT soy 1332.25 -3.00 -0.22% +0.55% 1264.28 77 CBOT rice $14.33 $0.07 +0.53% -0.10% $14.37 42 WTI crude $104.79 $0.09 +0.09% -1.81% $102.44 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.312 $0.001 +0.05% -0.76% USD/AUD 1.052 -0.003 -0.27% -1.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)