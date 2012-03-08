(Fixes formatting)
SYDNEY, March 8 U.S. grain futures were
mixed in early trade as wheat staged a modest recovery on
Thursday after posting a sharp drop overnight ahead the USDA's
crop report this week.
U.S. soybean futures fell 0.08 percent to $13.25-3/4
per bushel.
May corn futures also fell 0.08 percent at $6.38-1/4.
CBOT May wheat traded up 0.20 percent by 0038 GMT to
$6.40-1/2 per bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Uncertainty about the size of the South American soy crop.
Brazil's No. 3 soy producing state of Rio Grande do Sul will
harvest a crop of 7.1 million tonnes this season, down from the
8 million forecast previously, the state agriculture agency
projected.
* Traders adjusting positions ahead of USDA's monthly
supply/demand report on Friday that is expected to show a
decline in U.S. 2011/12 soy ending stocks.
* China's Heilongjiang province, the country's top corn and
soy grower, aims to raise total grains output by 8 percent in
2012 and will expand its corn acreage by paring back on land for
soy, a local agriculture official said.
* Taiwan's Breakfast Soybean Procurement Association will
issue an international tender to purchase 40,000 to 60,000
tonnes of U.S. or Brazilian soybeans - trade.
* Iran's state-owned animal feed group SLAL has issued an
international tender to purchase 100,000 tonnes of corn and
100,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said.
* U.S. and global grain and soybean stocks are expected to
slip during the next 6 months, giving a lift to prices, before
big sowings in the United States this spring build stocks and
pressure prices, assuming normal weather.
* Hot and dry weather should prompt the USDA to lower its
forecasts of the corn and soybean crops in South America, moves
that would signal increased export demand for U.S. supplies,
analysts said.
* Reuters poll of analysts expect USDA's March supply/demand
and crop production reports on Friday to show declining U.S. and
global grain and soy production and declining production of corn
and soy in South America.
* Argentine dock workers are still on strike, preventing 150
grain ships from mooring in the country's main shipping hub of
Rosario, a union official said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was on the defensive in Asia on Thursday, while
the euro and commodity currencies saw some reprieve from this
week's battering as Greece's debt restructuring efforts looked
to have made some progress.
* Crude oil rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp
decline, and the the euro lifted against the dollar, as hopes
Greece's debt rescue package will go through. This created
bargains for oil buyers and fanned interest in riskier trades.
* U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday,
recovering some recent losses after a report showed the U.S.
private sector added more jobs than expected last month.
DATA/EVENTS
1100 Germany Industrial output mm Jan 2012
1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Mar 2012
1245 EZ ECB rate decision Mar 2012
1400 Canada BoC rate decision
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
Grains prices at 0038 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 640.50 1.25 +0.20% -2.62% 656.29 35
CBOT corn 638.25 -0.50 -0.08% -2.41% 642.91 43
CBOT soy 1325.75 -1.00 -0.08% -0.71% 1267.99 70
CBOT rice $14.28 $0.05 +0.35% +0.18% $14.36 42
WTI crude $106.10 -$0.06 -0.06% +1.34% $102.70 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.315 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.24%
USD/AUD 1.055 -0.004 -0.34% +0.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Michael Perry)