(Fixes formatting) SYDNEY, March 8 U.S. grain futures were mixed in early trade as wheat staged a modest recovery on Thursday after posting a sharp drop overnight ahead the USDA's crop report this week. U.S. soybean futures fell 0.08 percent to $13.25-3/4 per bushel. May corn futures also fell 0.08 percent at $6.38-1/4. CBOT May wheat traded up 0.20 percent by 0038 GMT to $6.40-1/2 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * Uncertainty about the size of the South American soy crop. Brazil's No. 3 soy producing state of Rio Grande do Sul will harvest a crop of 7.1 million tonnes this season, down from the 8 million forecast previously, the state agriculture agency projected. * Traders adjusting positions ahead of USDA's monthly supply/demand report on Friday that is expected to show a decline in U.S. 2011/12 soy ending stocks. * China's Heilongjiang province, the country's top corn and soy grower, aims to raise total grains output by 8 percent in 2012 and will expand its corn acreage by paring back on land for soy, a local agriculture official said. * Taiwan's Breakfast Soybean Procurement Association will issue an international tender to purchase 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes of U.S. or Brazilian soybeans - trade. * Iran's state-owned animal feed group SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase 100,000 tonnes of corn and 100,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said. * U.S. and global grain and soybean stocks are expected to slip during the next 6 months, giving a lift to prices, before big sowings in the United States this spring build stocks and pressure prices, assuming normal weather. * Hot and dry weather should prompt the USDA to lower its forecasts of the corn and soybean crops in South America, moves that would signal increased export demand for U.S. supplies, analysts said. * Reuters poll of analysts expect USDA's March supply/demand and crop production reports on Friday to show declining U.S. and global grain and soy production and declining production of corn and soy in South America. * Argentine dock workers are still on strike, preventing 150 grain ships from mooring in the country's main shipping hub of Rosario, a union official said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was on the defensive in Asia on Thursday, while the euro and commodity currencies saw some reprieve from this week's battering as Greece's debt restructuring efforts looked to have made some progress. * Crude oil rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp decline, and the the euro lifted against the dollar, as hopes Greece's debt rescue package will go through. This created bargains for oil buyers and fanned interest in riskier trades. * U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, recovering some recent losses after a report showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected last month. DATA/EVENTS 1100 Germany Industrial output mm Jan 2012 1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Mar 2012 1245 EZ ECB rate decision Mar 2012 1400 Canada BoC rate decision 1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 640.50 1.25 +0.20% -2.62% 656.29 35 CBOT corn 638.25 -0.50 -0.08% -2.41% 642.91 43 CBOT soy 1325.75 -1.00 -0.08% -0.71% 1267.99 70 CBOT rice $14.28 $0.05 +0.35% +0.18% $14.36 42 WTI crude $106.10 -$0.06 -0.06% +1.34% $102.70 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.315 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.24% USD/AUD 1.055 -0.004 -0.34% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Michael Perry)