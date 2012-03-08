* Gains in wheat, corn follow biggest drop in 2 mths
* Soy still near 5-month high, eyes on USDA data
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 8 U.S. wheat futures rose
for the first time in four days on Thursday, recovering from
their biggest daily fall in two months in the previous session
along with corn, helped by a softer dollar and upbeat U.S. jobs
data.
Progress on Greece's debt restructuring deal also boosted
sentiment in grains and other commodities, with soybeans just
shy of a fresh five-month high touched on Wednesday.
The euro recovered from a three-week low below $1.31 touched
the day before as Greece's debt restructuring efforts looked to
have made some progress after a group of major banks and funds
said they would join in a planned bond swap required by an
EU/IMF bailout package.
Also boosting sentiment was data showing a
higher-than-forecast increase in U.S. private-sector hiring in
February, which bodes well for the bigger nonfarm payrolls data
on Friday.
The most-traded May wheat contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade rose 0.8 percent to $6.44-1/2 a bushel by 0513 GMT.
Wheat slid 2.8 percent on Wednesday, its biggest drop since
Jan. 12, as commodity funds liquidated long positions ahead of a
key U.S. government crop report on Friday.
CBOT May corn gained 0.3 percent to $6.40-3/4 a
bushel, after falling 2.3 percent in the previous session, also
its steepest drop since Jan. 12.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture report is expected to
confirm that the world is awash with wheat and that corn and
soybean supplies remain tight.
"I doubt we'll see any great surprises from the USDA to get
the market too excited," said Paul Deane, agricultural economist
at Australia and New Zealand Bank.
Specifically, Deane said he doesn't think the USDA will cut
the South American soybean production forecast by as much as
where many analysts had already slashed it to.
"I'm more keen on the USDA report coming out at the end of
March, which is more forward-looking and will give us planting
intentions for corn and soybeans for this year," he said.
Hot and dry weather should prompt the USDA to lower its
forecasts of the corn and soybean crops in Brazil and Argentina,
which should point to increased export demand for U.S. crop.
The average forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean harvest by
16 U.S. analysts polled by Reuters was 69.338 million tonnes,
versus the USDA's February estimate of 72 million tonnes.
For Argentina, U.S. analysts pegged the 2011/12 soy crop at
46.822 million tonnes, down from USDA's February estimate of 48
million tonnes.
Brazil's third largest soy producing state of Rio Grande do
Sul will harvest a crop of 7.1 million tonnes this season, down
from the 8 million forecast previously, the state agriculture
agency projected on Wednesday.
U.S. soybean edged up 0.3 percent to $13.30-3/4 per
bushel, near the five-month top of $13.39 reached on Wednesday.
Grains prices at 0513 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 644.50 5.25 +0.82% -2.01% 656.43 39
CBOT corn 640.75 2.00 +0.31% -2.03% 643.03 44
CBOT soy 1330.75 4.00 +0.30% -0.34% 1268.10 72
CBOT rice $14.26 $0.03 +0.21% +0.04% $14.36 42
WTI crude $106.45 $0.29 +0.27% +1.67% $102.71 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.317 $0.005 +0.40% -0.39%
USD/AUD 1.060 0.005 +0.50% -0.63%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)