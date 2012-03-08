* Gains in wheat, corn follow biggest drop in 2 mths * Soy still near 5-month high, eyes on USDA data * Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, 1330 GMT By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 8 U.S. wheat futures rose for the first time in four days on Thursday, recovering from their biggest daily fall in two months in the previous session along with corn, helped by a softer dollar and upbeat U.S. jobs data. Progress on Greece's debt restructuring deal also boosted sentiment in grains and other commodities, with soybeans just shy of a fresh five-month high touched on Wednesday. The euro recovered from a three-week low below $1.31 touched the day before as Greece's debt restructuring efforts looked to have made some progress after a group of major banks and funds said they would join in a planned bond swap required by an EU/IMF bailout package. Also boosting sentiment was data showing a higher-than-forecast increase in U.S. private-sector hiring in February, which bodes well for the bigger nonfarm payrolls data on Friday. The most-traded May wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.8 percent to $6.44-1/2 a bushel by 0513 GMT. Wheat slid 2.8 percent on Wednesday, its biggest drop since Jan. 12, as commodity funds liquidated long positions ahead of a key U.S. government crop report on Friday. CBOT May corn gained 0.3 percent to $6.40-3/4 a bushel, after falling 2.3 percent in the previous session, also its steepest drop since Jan. 12. The U.S. Department of Agriculture report is expected to confirm that the world is awash with wheat and that corn and soybean supplies remain tight. "I doubt we'll see any great surprises from the USDA to get the market too excited," said Paul Deane, agricultural economist at Australia and New Zealand Bank. Specifically, Deane said he doesn't think the USDA will cut the South American soybean production forecast by as much as where many analysts had already slashed it to. "I'm more keen on the USDA report coming out at the end of March, which is more forward-looking and will give us planting intentions for corn and soybeans for this year," he said. Hot and dry weather should prompt the USDA to lower its forecasts of the corn and soybean crops in Brazil and Argentina, which should point to increased export demand for U.S. crop. The average forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean harvest by 16 U.S. analysts polled by Reuters was 69.338 million tonnes, versus the USDA's February estimate of 72 million tonnes. For Argentina, U.S. analysts pegged the 2011/12 soy crop at 46.822 million tonnes, down from USDA's February estimate of 48 million tonnes. Brazil's third largest soy producing state of Rio Grande do Sul will harvest a crop of 7.1 million tonnes this season, down from the 8 million forecast previously, the state agriculture agency projected on Wednesday. U.S. soybean edged up 0.3 percent to $13.30-3/4 per bushel, near the five-month top of $13.39 reached on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0513 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 644.50 5.25 +0.82% -2.01% 656.43 39 CBOT corn 640.75 2.00 +0.31% -2.03% 643.03 44 CBOT soy 1330.75 4.00 +0.30% -0.34% 1268.10 72 CBOT rice $14.26 $0.03 +0.21% +0.04% $14.36 42 WTI crude $106.45 $0.29 +0.27% +1.67% $102.71 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.317 $0.005 +0.40% -0.39% USD/AUD 1.060 0.005 +0.50% -0.63% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)