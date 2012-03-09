SYDNEY, March 9 Chicago second-month soy futures rose to the highest in more than five months on Friday, adding to the biggest gain in nearly two weeks the previous day on strong U.S. exports to China. Wheat rose 0.7 percent, recovering from the lowest since Feb. 27, and corn was also higher in early Asian trade as the market awaited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's demand and supply report to be released later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. soybean export sales soared last week to the second highest in more than a year, driven by strong Chinese demand for spring and summer shipments amid concerns about South American crop shortfalls and shipping delays. * A USDA attache report said China's 2012/13 soybean imports will rise 6 percent to 59 million tonnes. * USDA's weekly export report showed U.S. exporters sold more than 1.6 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans to overseas customers last week, well above estimates for 400,000 to 700,000 tonnes. * A Reuters poll of analysts expects the USDA's March supply/demand and crop production reports on Friday to show declining U.S. and global grain and soy ending stocks and declining production of corn and soy in South America. * Crews needed to guide ships through the ports of grains powerhouse Argentina will stay off the job until more staff are assigned to work busy docking shifts, a union leader said on Thursday. * The week-old walkout by the dockers has bogged down shipments from the world's biggest supplier of soyoil. Argentina is also a major global provider of corn and soybeans. MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, and the euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday, after Greece moved closer to securing fresh funds needed to avoid a messy debt default. * U.S. crude futures held on to the previous session's gains on Friday as Greece moved closer to unlocking a much needed bailout package, while continuing supply worries stemming from tensions over Iran's nuclear program also supported prices. * U.S. companies increased their hiring in February, shoring up expectations that the labor market's recovery has moved into a higher gear. DATA/EVENTS 0130 China CPI yy Feb 2012 0130 China PPI yy Feb 2012 0530 China Industrial output yy Feb 2012 0530 China Retail sales yy Feb 2012 0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Feb 2012 0745 France Industrial output mm Jan 2012 0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Jan 2012 1330 U.S. Employment situation Feb 1330 U.S. International trade Jan 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders Weekly 1330 U.S. WASDE-Corn output 11/12 1330 U.S. WSD-Corn endstocks 11/12 1330 U.S. WSD-Soybean output 11/12 1330 U.S. WSD-Soybn endstocks11/12 1330 U.S. WSD-Cotton output 11/12 1330 U.S. WSD-Cottn endstocks11/12 1330 U.S. WASDE-Beef Output 2011 1330 U.S. WASDE-Pork output 2011 Grains prices at 0139 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 639.00 4.25 +0.67% -0.04% 655.63 34 CBOT corn 638.75 3.25 +0.51% +0.00% 642.96 48 CBOT soy 1341.50 3.00 +0.22% +1.11% 1272.32 79 CBOT rice $13.94 $0.01 +0.04% -2.07% $14.32 32 WTI crude $106.67 $0.09 +0.08% +0.48% $102.95 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.326 -$0.002 -0.13% +0.85% USD/AUD 1.063 -0.001 -0.11% +0.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin, Editing by Michael Urquhart)