SYDNEY, March 9 Chicago second-month soy
futures rose to the highest in more than five months on
Friday, adding to the biggest gain in nearly two weeks the
previous day on strong U.S. exports to China.
Wheat rose 0.7 percent, recovering from the lowest
since Feb. 27, and corn was also higher in early Asian
trade as the market awaited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
demand and supply report to be released later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. soybean export sales soared last week to the second
highest in more than a year, driven by strong Chinese demand for
spring and summer shipments amid concerns about South American
crop shortfalls and shipping delays.
* A USDA attache report said China's 2012/13 soybean imports
will rise 6 percent to 59 million tonnes.
* USDA's weekly export report showed U.S. exporters sold
more than 1.6 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans to overseas
customers last week, well above estimates for 400,000 to 700,000
tonnes.
* A Reuters poll of analysts expects the USDA's March
supply/demand and crop production reports on Friday to show
declining U.S. and global grain and soy ending stocks and
declining production of corn and soy in South America.
* Crews needed to guide ships through the ports of grains
powerhouse Argentina will stay off the job until more staff are
assigned to work busy docking shifts, a union leader said on
Thursday.
* The week-old walkout by the dockers has bogged down
shipments from the world's biggest supplier of soyoil. Argentina
is also a major global provider of corn and soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, and the euro and commodity
currencies held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday, after
Greece moved closer to securing fresh funds needed to avoid a
messy debt default.
* U.S. crude futures held on to the previous session's gains
on Friday as Greece moved closer to unlocking a much needed
bailout package, while continuing supply worries stemming from
tensions over Iran's nuclear program also supported prices.
* U.S. companies increased their hiring in February, shoring
up expectations that the labor market's recovery has moved into
a higher gear.
DATA/EVENTS
0130 China CPI yy Feb 2012
0130 China PPI yy Feb 2012
0530 China Industrial output yy Feb 2012
0530 China Retail sales yy Feb 2012
0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Feb 2012
0745 France Industrial output mm Jan 2012
0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Jan 2012
1330 U.S. Employment situation Feb
1330 U.S. International trade Jan
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders Weekly
1330 U.S. WASDE-Corn output 11/12
1330 U.S. WSD-Corn endstocks 11/12
1330 U.S. WSD-Soybean output 11/12
1330 U.S. WSD-Soybn endstocks11/12
1330 U.S. WSD-Cotton output 11/12
1330 U.S. WSD-Cottn endstocks11/12
1330 U.S. WASDE-Beef Output 2011
1330 U.S. WASDE-Pork output 2011
Grains prices at 0139 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 639.00 4.25 +0.67% -0.04% 655.63 34
CBOT corn 638.75 3.25 +0.51% +0.00% 642.96 48
CBOT soy 1341.50 3.00 +0.22% +1.11% 1272.32 79
CBOT rice $13.94 $0.01 +0.04% -2.07% $14.32 32
WTI crude $106.67 $0.09 +0.08% +0.48% $102.95 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.326 -$0.002 -0.13% +0.85%
USD/AUD 1.063 -0.001 -0.11% +0.47%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, Editing by Michael Urquhart)