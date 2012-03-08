* Soy exports much larger than expected * Soy near 5-month high, eyes on USDA data * Corn, wheat turn lower after higher start (Recasts with U.S. close, adds details, adds analyst quotes) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, March 8 U.S. soybean futures rose to their highest price in more than five months on Thursday on bullish export figures and a dollar weakened by optimism that a successful Greek bond swap might prevent a default by the highly indebted euro zone member. Soybeans have risen 12 out of the past 14 trading sessions on projections for tightening soy supplies as China, the world's largest soybean importer, continues to snap up stocks. Wheat and corn turned weak after posting gains early in the session as traders exited at least a portion of their long positions before the release on Friday of a U.S. government report on global crop production and ending stocks data. "The soybean market was boosted by the surprisingly large number for soybeans in USDA's export sales report," said Rich Nelson, director of research for Illinois-based advisory firm Allendale Inc. The euro rose and the dollar fell as optimism grew that Greece would complete a crucial bond swap by a deadline later on Thursday. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 4-1/2 cents per bushel to settle at $6.34-3/4 per bushel, May corn went down 3-1/4 to $6.35-1/2 and May soybeans rose 11-3/4 to $13.38-1/2. USDA's weekly export report showed U.S. exporters sold more than 1.6 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans to overseas customers last week, well above estimates for 400,000 to 700,000 tonnes. The export sales number for soybeans was 85 percent more than the previous week and 56 percent above the four-week average. The sales data included nearly a half million tonnes to China, the world's largest importer of soybeans. Following the release of the weekly data, the USDA reported an additional sale of 165,000 tonnes of soybeans to China. U.S. soybean export sales soared last week to the second highest point in more than a year, driven by strong Chinese demand for spring and summer shipments amid concerns about South American crop shortfalls and shipping delays, analysts said. Exporters sold more than 1 million tonnes last week for shipment before the next U.S. harvest, the largest old-crop sales this late in the marketing year in at least two decades, USDA data showed. Nearly half of that old-crop volume was sold to China, the world's top importer which has accelerated its soybean purchases from the United States over the past month as concerns about South American production rose. "China wants to make sure they have adequate supplies booked and they are not sure of the South American crop," said Don Roose, analyst with U.S. Commodities. "They also may be worried about the logistics so they may be buying from both (the United States and South America) at the moment," he said. Position-squaring was noted before the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) March supply/demand and crop production reports at 7:30 a.m. CST (1330 GMT) on Friday. A Reuters poll of analysts expect USDA's March supply/demand and crop production reports on Friday to show declining U.S. and global grain and soy ending stocks and declining production of corn and soy in South America. Prices at 2:03 p.m. CST (2003 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 635.50 -3.25 -0.5% -1.7% CBOT soy 1338.50 11.75 0.9% 11.7% CBOT meal 367.20 2.70 0.7% 18.7% CBOT soyoil 53.39 0.41 0.8% 2.5% CBOT wheat 634.75 -4.50 -0.7% -2.8% CBOT rice 1393.00 -30.00 -2.1% -4.6% EU wheat 203.75 -1.75 -0.9% 0.6% US crude 106.79 0.63 0.6% 8.1% Dow Jones 12,924 86 0.7% 5.8% Gold 1700.00 15.24 0.9% 8.7% Euro/dollar 1.3266 0.0121 0.9% 2.5% Dollar Index 79.1720 -0.5400 -0.7% -1.3% Baltic Freight 812 14 1.8% -53.3% (Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Alden Bentley)