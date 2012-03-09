* Soy extends gains, rises to highest since Sept
* Wheat up 0.5 pct, recovers from near 2-week low
* U.S. soy exports 2nd largest in a year on China
* Coming Up: USDA demand-supply report; 1330 GMT
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SYDNEY, March 9 Chicago soy futures rose
to their highest in more than 5 months on Friday, on track for a
fourth straight week of gains as the market was supported by
strong U.S. export sales led by demand from China.
Wheat rose 0.5 percent, recovering from the lowest since
Feb. 27 hit in the previous session, and corn was also higher
ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's demand and supply
report to be released later in the day.
"The focus is on the USDA report and according to most
forecasters, we are likely to see a contraction in oilseed
numbers," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"On grains, perhaps we will see slight tightening in corn
balance sheet because of corn crop losses in South America."
Chicago Board of Trade actively traded corn for May delivery
rose 0.4 percent to $6.47-1/2 a bushel by 0236 GMT, while
May wheat added half a percent to $6.38 a bushel.
May delivery soy gained 0.4 percent to $13.44 a
bushel, after rising to $13.47 earlier in the session -- its
highest since September last year.
For the week, soybeans are up almost 1 percent so far,
while corn has lost nearly 3 percent after rising 1.7
percent last week. Wheat is down 5 percent this week,
after gaining by a similar amount last week.
U.S. soybean export sales soared last week to the second
highest point in more than a year, driven by strong Chinese
demand for spring and summer shipments amid concerns about South
American crop shortfalls and shipping delays.
Exporters sold more than 1 million tonnes last week for
shipment before the next U.S. harvest, the largest old-crop
sales this late in the marketing year in at least two decades,
USDA data showed.
The market has been underpinned by a drought curbing corn
and soybean supplies in South America.
The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange cut its estimate for
Argentina's 2011/12 corn harvest to 20.8 million tonnes from
21.3 million tonnes previously due to the impact of a drought.
Brazil's government again pared back its forecast for soy
production and exports on Thursday, after registering more
losses from the drought that has hurt yields in the southern
grain belt over the past several months.
South American supplies may further get squeezed with
crews, which are needed to guide ships through the ports of
Argentina, staying off the job until more staff are assigned to
work busy docking shifts.
The week-old walkout by the dockers has bogged down
shipments from the world's biggest supplier of soyoil. Argentina
is also a major global provider of corn and soybeans.
The market is awaiting USDA's demand-supply report due at
1330 GMT.
A Reuters poll of analysts expects the USDA's March
supply/demand and crop production reports on Friday to show
declining U.S. and global grain and soy ending stocks and
declining production of corn and soy in South America.
There was additional support for the agricultural products
from a positive sentiment in the financial markets.
Asian shares rose on Friday, with Tokyo hitting a
seven-month high, on signs Greece had successfully closed its
bond swap offer for private creditors, although caution ahead of
the release of U.S. employment data could check momentum.
Prices at 0236 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 638.00 3.25 +0.51% 655.60 34
CBOT corn 647.50 2.50 +0.39% 643.12 48
CBOT soy 1344.00 5.50 +0.41% 1272.40 80
CBOT rice $13.97 $0.04 +0.25% $14.32 33
WTI crude $106.81 $0.23 +0.22% $102.95 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.327 -$0.001 -0.07%
USD/AUD 1.064 -0.001 -0.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
