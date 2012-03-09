* Soy extends gains, rises to highest since Sept * Wheat up 0.5 pct, recovers from near 2-week low * U.S. soy exports 2nd largest in a year on China * Coming Up: USDA demand-supply report; 1330 GMT (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SYDNEY, March 9 Chicago soy futures rose to their highest in more than 5 months on Friday, on track for a fourth straight week of gains as the market was supported by strong U.S. export sales led by demand from China. Wheat rose 0.5 percent, recovering from the lowest since Feb. 27 hit in the previous session, and corn was also higher ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's demand and supply report to be released later in the day. "The focus is on the USDA report and according to most forecasters, we are likely to see a contraction in oilseed numbers," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "On grains, perhaps we will see slight tightening in corn balance sheet because of corn crop losses in South America." Chicago Board of Trade actively traded corn for May delivery rose 0.4 percent to $6.47-1/2 a bushel by 0236 GMT, while May wheat added half a percent to $6.38 a bushel. May delivery soy gained 0.4 percent to $13.44 a bushel, after rising to $13.47 earlier in the session -- its highest since September last year. For the week, soybeans are up almost 1 percent so far, while corn has lost nearly 3 percent after rising 1.7 percent last week. Wheat is down 5 percent this week, after gaining by a similar amount last week. U.S. soybean export sales soared last week to the second highest point in more than a year, driven by strong Chinese demand for spring and summer shipments amid concerns about South American crop shortfalls and shipping delays. Exporters sold more than 1 million tonnes last week for shipment before the next U.S. harvest, the largest old-crop sales this late in the marketing year in at least two decades, USDA data showed. The market has been underpinned by a drought curbing corn and soybean supplies in South America. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange cut its estimate for Argentina's 2011/12 corn harvest to 20.8 million tonnes from 21.3 million tonnes previously due to the impact of a drought. Brazil's government again pared back its forecast for soy production and exports on Thursday, after registering more losses from the drought that has hurt yields in the southern grain belt over the past several months. South American supplies may further get squeezed with crews, which are needed to guide ships through the ports of Argentina, staying off the job until more staff are assigned to work busy docking shifts. The week-old walkout by the dockers has bogged down shipments from the world's biggest supplier of soyoil. Argentina is also a major global provider of corn and soybeans. The market is awaiting USDA's demand-supply report due at 1330 GMT. A Reuters poll of analysts expects the USDA's March supply/demand and crop production reports on Friday to show declining U.S. and global grain and soy ending stocks and declining production of corn and soy in South America. There was additional support for the agricultural products from a positive sentiment in the financial markets. Asian shares rose on Friday, with Tokyo hitting a seven-month high, on signs Greece had successfully closed its bond swap offer for private creditors, although caution ahead of the release of U.S. employment data could check momentum. Prices at 0236 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 638.00 3.25 +0.51% 655.60 34 CBOT corn 647.50 2.50 +0.39% 643.12 48 CBOT soy 1344.00 5.50 +0.41% 1272.40 80 CBOT rice $13.97 $0.04 +0.25% $14.32 33 WTI crude $106.81 $0.23 +0.22% $102.95 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.327 -$0.001 -0.07% USD/AUD 1.064 -0.001 -0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)