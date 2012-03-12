SYDNEY, March 12 Chicago soybean and corn futures edged higher on Monday, supported by forecasts of lower supplies from South America following a drought earlier this year. Wheat fell around half a percent, pressured by forecasts of rain in hard red winter wheat growing areas of the U.S. Plains, even though the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its estimates on stocks in its monthly demand/supply report on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Drought in South America reduced the soybean crop in Brazil, the world's No. 1 exporter, by 9 percent in the past three months and the crop in Argentina by 11 percent, the USDA said, with the cuts larger than traders had expected. * Analysis firm Informa Economics raised its U.S. corn seeding estimate to 95.513 million acres (38.65 million hectares) from 94.748 million acres, according to the trade sources. * Informa also bumped up U.S. soybean plantings to 75.128 million acres from 74.568 million acres, the trade said, and trimmed all-wheat plantings to 57.745 million acres from 57.9 million acres. * Larger exports will reduce 2011/12 U.S. wheat stocks to 825 million bushels, versus higher expectations for 836 million bushels, according to the USDA, while its forecast for world wheat supplies at the end of the season was also surprisingly low. * Wheat's gains have been held in check by forecasts for rain in hard red winter wheat growing areas of the U.S. Plains as well as spring wheat production areas, analysts said. * USDA pegged 2011/12 global corn ending stocks at 124.53 million tonnes, above an average of analysts' estimates for 123.469 million and below USDA's forecast in February for 125.350 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered around three-week highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, having gained ground late last week after upbeat U.S. jobs data was seen lessening the chance of fresh stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week. * U.S. crude futures fell on Monday after three days of gains as the dollar hovered near a three-week high, while news that China's implied oil demand hit a record high last month failed to support prices. * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off the technical default by Greece and focused instead on another strong monthly jobs report DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Feb 0530 India Industrial Output yy Mar 1500 Japan BOJ rate decision Mar 1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly 1700 U.S. Federal budget Feb Prices at 0121 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 640.25 -2.75 -0.43% +0.87% 655.29 41 CBOT corn 645.25 0.25 +0.04% +1.53% 643.33 54 CBOT soy 1338.25 0.50 +0.04% -0.02% 1276.17 76 CBOT rice $14.10 -$0.06 -0.39% +1.22% $14.30 47 WTI crude $106.88 -$0.52 -0.48% +0.28% $103.22 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.309 -$0.003 -0.20% -0.27% USD/AUD 1.053 -0.003 -0.31% -0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Jean Yoon)