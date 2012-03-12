SYDNEY, March 12 Chicago soybean and corn
futures edged higher on Monday, supported by forecasts of lower
supplies from South America following a drought earlier this
year.
Wheat fell around half a percent, pressured by forecasts of
rain in hard red winter wheat growing areas of the U.S. Plains,
even though the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its
estimates on stocks in its monthly demand/supply report on
Friday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Drought in South America reduced the soybean crop in
Brazil, the world's No. 1 exporter, by 9 percent in the past
three months and the crop in Argentina by 11 percent, the USDA
said, with the cuts larger than traders had expected.
* Analysis firm Informa Economics raised its U.S. corn
seeding estimate to 95.513 million acres (38.65 million
hectares) from 94.748 million acres, according to the trade
sources.
* Informa also bumped up U.S. soybean plantings to 75.128
million acres from 74.568 million acres, the trade said, and
trimmed all-wheat plantings to 57.745 million acres from 57.9
million acres.
* Larger exports will reduce 2011/12 U.S. wheat stocks to
825 million bushels, versus higher expectations for 836 million
bushels, according to the USDA, while its forecast for world
wheat supplies at the end of the season was also surprisingly
low.
* Wheat's gains have been held in check by forecasts for
rain in hard red winter wheat growing areas of the U.S. Plains
as well as spring wheat production areas, analysts said.
* USDA pegged 2011/12 global corn ending stocks at 124.53
million tonnes, above an average of analysts' estimates for
123.469 million and below USDA's forecast in February for
125.350 million tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered around three-week highs against a
basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, having gained
ground late last week after upbeat U.S. jobs data was seen
lessening the chance of fresh stimulus from the Federal Reserve
this week.
* U.S. crude futures fell on Monday after three days of
gains as the dollar hovered near a three-week high, while news
that China's implied oil demand hit a record high last month
failed to support prices.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off
the technical default by Greece and focused instead on another
strong monthly jobs report
DATA/EVENTS
0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Feb
0530 India Industrial Output yy Mar
1500 Japan BOJ rate decision Mar
1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly
1700 U.S. Federal budget Feb
Prices at 0121 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 640.25 -2.75 -0.43% +0.87% 655.29 41
CBOT corn 645.25 0.25 +0.04% +1.53% 643.33 54
CBOT soy 1338.25 0.50 +0.04% -0.02% 1276.17 76
CBOT rice $14.10 -$0.06 -0.39% +1.22% $14.30 47
WTI crude $106.88 -$0.52 -0.48% +0.28% $103.22 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.309 -$0.003 -0.20% -0.27%
USD/AUD 1.053 -0.003 -0.31% -0.44%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Jean Yoon)