* Corn up nearly 2 percent on strong cash, export hopes * Wheat follows higher corn, soy drifts lower * Spreading, profit-taking pressures soybeans * New-crop corn, soy capped by early planting hopes (Updates with closing prices, fund buying/selling totals) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, March 12 U.S. corn futures climbed for a second straight session on Monday as tight supplies of grain harvested last autumn and strong cash markets rallied the benchmark May contract more than 2 percent, the strongest gain in nearly three months. Wheat followed corn higher, adding more than 1 percent, while soybeans fell for the first time in five sessions on spread activity, with traders buying corn and selling soybeans. Chinese feed mills were keen on importing U.S. corn as domestic prices of the grain were at a steep premium to imports, although cash traders could not confirm that any fresh deals have been signed. Talk of potential demand from China for U.S. corn after rumors of a large sale on Friday were further fueled by news that Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn exporter, may restrict exports of the grain. "There's a lot of optimism about the corn sale to China that was rumored on Friday and news that Argentina was going to possibly restrict corn exports made for a positive combination," said Alan Kluis, president of Kluis Commodities. "The March contract goes off the board on Wednesday and somebody wants cash corn with the way the March went to a premium to May. Until the March corn breaks, the path of least resistance is higher," he said. Chicago Board of Trade March corn gained 17-1/2 cents, or 2.7 percent, to $6.71-1/2 per bushel. The actively traded May contract rose 14-1/2 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $6.59-1/2 in the strongest rally since Dec. 19. Commodity funds were net buyers of 13,000 corn contracts on the day, according to trade sources. The funds were also net buyers of 3,000 CBOT wheat contracts and net sellers of 3,000 soybean contracts, they said. BULL SPREADING IN CORN New-crop corn futures were held back by bull spreading due to expectations for a big jump in U.S. seedings this spring that were expected to nearly double stocks of the grain from current forecasts for them shrinking to a 16-year low by the end of the summer. "The cash market continues to hold together well. Traders are looking to buy the old-crop because of that and they'll sell the new-crop based on 95.5 million acres, according to Informa on Friday," said Bryan Doherty, senior market advisor with Stewart-Peterson. He was referring to a forecast by closely followed analysis firm Informa Economics, which raised its U.S. corn seeding estimate to 95.5 million acres (38.7 million hectares) from 94.7 million acres. Informa also bumped up U.S. soybean plantings to 75.1 million acres from 74.6 million acres. The U.S. Midwest grain belt has warmed up this week, an early sign of spring, which may give farmers the opportunity to get started early on planting. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue results of its first survey-based acreage estimates in its so-called planting intentions report on March 30. Cash corn basis values around the United States were near historical highs for this time of year as farmers, flush with cash after several profitable years, held on to the remainder of their 2011 harvest despite rising prices. End-users, which include ethanol makers, exporters and livestock producers, have been forced to pay up for grain or go without. Basis bids for corn delivered to export terminals at the U.S. Gulf Coast were the highest in a month. There has been no corn delivered against spot CBOT March futures yet, further evidence of the strong cash market. Soybean prices drifted lower after hitting 5-1/2 month highs last week, pressured by spread activity as traders unwound long soy-short corn positions. CBOT May soybeans eased 3-1/4 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $13.34-1/2 a bushel while new-crop November was down 5-3/4 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $12.99-1/2. CBOT wheat for May delivery gained 8-1/4 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $6.51-1/4 a bushel, largely propelled by firmer corn. Prices at 2:10 p.m. CDT (1910 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 659.50 14.50 2.3% 2.0% CBOT soy 1334.50 -3.25 -0.2% 11.3% CBOT meal 362.10 -0.60 -0.2% 17.0% CBOT soyoil 53.96 -0.31 -0.6% 3.6% CBOT wheat 651.25 8.25 1.3% -0.2% CBOT rice 1434.50 19.00 1.3% -1.8% EU wheat 211.75 3.00 1.4% 4.6% US crude 106.41 -0.99 -0.9% 7.7% Dow Jones 12,967 45 0.4% 6.1% Gold 1699.66 -8.37 -0.5% 8.7% Euro/dollar 1.3151 0.0041 0.3% 1.6% Dollar Index 79.8730 -0.1680 -0.2% -0.4% Baltic Freight 837 13 1.6% -51.8% (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Sofina Mirza-Reid)