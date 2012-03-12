* Corn up nearly 2 percent on strong cash, export hopes
* Wheat follows higher corn, soy drifts lower
* Spreading, profit-taking pressures soybeans
* New-crop corn, soy capped by early planting hopes
(Updates with closing prices, fund buying/selling totals)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, March 12 U.S. corn futures
climbed for a second straight session on Monday as
tight supplies of grain harvested last autumn and strong cash
markets rallied the benchmark May contract more than 2 percent,
the strongest gain in nearly three months.
Wheat followed corn higher, adding more than 1 percent,
while soybeans fell for the first time in five sessions on
spread activity, with traders buying corn and selling soybeans.
Chinese feed mills were keen on importing U.S. corn as
domestic prices of the grain were at a steep premium to imports,
although cash traders could not confirm that any fresh deals
have been signed.
Talk of potential demand from China for U.S. corn after
rumors of a large sale on Friday were further fueled by news
that Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn exporter, may restrict
exports of the grain.
"There's a lot of optimism about the corn sale to China that
was rumored on Friday and news that Argentina was going to
possibly restrict corn exports made for a positive combination,"
said Alan Kluis, president of Kluis Commodities.
"The March contract goes off the board on Wednesday and
somebody wants cash corn with the way the March went to a
premium to May. Until the March corn breaks, the path of least
resistance is higher," he said.
Chicago Board of Trade March corn gained 17-1/2 cents,
or 2.7 percent, to $6.71-1/2 per bushel. The actively traded May
contract rose 14-1/2 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $6.59-1/2
in the strongest rally since Dec. 19.
Commodity funds were net buyers of 13,000 corn contracts on
the day, according to trade sources. The funds were also net
buyers of 3,000 CBOT wheat contracts and net sellers of 3,000
soybean contracts, they said.
BULL SPREADING IN CORN
New-crop corn futures were held back by bull spreading
due to expectations for a big jump in U.S. seedings this spring
that were expected to nearly double stocks of the grain from
current forecasts for them shrinking to a 16-year low by the end
of the summer.
"The cash market continues to hold together well. Traders
are looking to buy the old-crop because of that and they'll sell
the new-crop based on 95.5 million acres, according to Informa
on Friday," said Bryan Doherty, senior market advisor with
Stewart-Peterson.
He was referring to a forecast by closely followed analysis
firm Informa Economics, which raised its U.S. corn seeding
estimate to 95.5 million acres (38.7 million hectares)
from 94.7 million acres. Informa also bumped up U.S.
soybean plantings to 75.1 million acres from 74.6 million acres.
The U.S. Midwest grain belt has warmed up this week, an
early sign of spring, which may give farmers the opportunity to
get started early on planting.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue results of its
first survey-based acreage estimates in its so-called planting
intentions report on March 30.
Cash corn basis values around the United States were near
historical highs for this time of year as farmers, flush with
cash after several profitable years, held on to the remainder of
their 2011 harvest despite rising prices.
End-users, which include ethanol makers, exporters and
livestock producers, have been forced to pay up for grain or go
without. Basis bids for corn delivered to export terminals at
the U.S. Gulf Coast were the highest in a month.
There has been no corn delivered against spot CBOT March
futures yet, further evidence of the strong cash market.
Soybean prices drifted lower after hitting 5-1/2 month highs
last week, pressured by spread activity as traders unwound long
soy-short corn positions.
CBOT May soybeans eased 3-1/4 cents, or 0.2 percent,
to $13.34-1/2 a bushel while new-crop November was down
5-3/4 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $12.99-1/2.
CBOT wheat for May delivery gained 8-1/4 cents, or 1.3
percent, to $6.51-1/4 a bushel, largely propelled by firmer
corn.
Prices at 2:10 p.m. CDT (1910 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 659.50 14.50 2.3% 2.0%
CBOT soy 1334.50 -3.25 -0.2% 11.3%
CBOT meal 362.10 -0.60 -0.2% 17.0%
CBOT soyoil 53.96 -0.31 -0.6% 3.6%
CBOT wheat 651.25 8.25 1.3% -0.2%
CBOT rice 1434.50 19.00 1.3% -1.8%
EU wheat 211.75 3.00 1.4% 4.6%
US crude 106.41 -0.99 -0.9% 7.7%
Dow Jones 12,967 45 0.4% 6.1%
Gold 1699.66 -8.37 -0.5% 8.7%
Euro/dollar 1.3151 0.0041 0.3% 1.6%
Dollar Index 79.8730 -0.1680 -0.2% -0.4%
Baltic Freight 837 13 1.6% -51.8%
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Ivana
Sekularac in Amsterdam, Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Sofina Mirza-Reid)