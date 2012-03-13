SYDNEY, March 13 U.S. corn edged lower in early trade to $6.58-1/4 on Tuesday on profit taking after climbing 2 percent in an earlier session on tight supplies of harvested grain. Soy slipped 0.4 percent to $13.34 as traders unwound long soy-short corn positions, while wheat remained unchanged at 6.51-1/4. FUNDAMENTALS * Talk of potential demand from China for U.S. corn after rumors of a large sale on Friday were further fuelled by news that Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn exporter, may restrict exports of the grain. * Cash corn basis values around the United States were near historical highs for this time of year, as farmers flush with cash after several profitable years held on to the remainder of their 2011 harvest, despite rising prices. * Soybean prices drifted lower after hitting 5-1/2 month highs last week, pressured by spread activity as traders unwound long soy-short corn positions. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stayed on the defensive in Asia on Tuesday, having retreated from a seven-week high against a basket of major currencies on caution that the Federal Reserve might sound more dovish than expected at its policy meeting. * Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about slowing growth in China and recession in Italy, along with reduced fears of immediate supply disruption because of tensions with Iran. * Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and looked to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement. Grains prices at 0010 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 651.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.28% 655.62 53 CBOT corn 658.25 -1.25 -0.19% +2.05% 644.63 64 CBOT soy 1334.00 -0.50 -0.04% -0.28% 1280.95 71 CBOT rice $14.31 -$0.04 -0.24% +1.10% $14.30 55 WTI crude $106.70 $0.36 +0.34% -0.65% $103.47 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.317 $0.001 +0.11% +0.47% USD/AUD 1.053 0.002 +0.14% -0.29% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Michael Perry)