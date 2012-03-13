SYDNEY, March 13 U.S. corn edged
lower in early trade to $6.58-1/4 on Tuesday on profit taking
after climbing 2 percent in an earlier session on tight supplies
of harvested grain.
Soy slipped 0.4 percent to $13.34 as traders unwound
long soy-short corn positions, while wheat remained unchanged at
6.51-1/4.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Talk of potential demand from China for U.S. corn after
rumors of a large sale on Friday were further fuelled by news
that Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn exporter, may restrict
exports of the grain.
* Cash corn basis values around the United States were near
historical highs for this time of year, as farmers flush with
cash after several profitable years held on to the remainder of
their 2011 harvest, despite rising prices.
* Soybean prices drifted lower after hitting 5-1/2 month
highs last week, pressured by spread activity as traders unwound
long soy-short corn positions.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stayed on the defensive in Asia on Tuesday,
having retreated from a seven-week high against a basket of
major currencies on caution that the Federal Reserve might sound
more dovish than expected at its policy meeting.
* Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about slowing growth
in China and recession in Italy, along with reduced fears of
immediate supply disruption because of tensions with Iran.
* Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall
Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and
looked to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement.
Grains prices at 0010 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 651.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.28% 655.62 53
CBOT corn 658.25 -1.25 -0.19% +2.05% 644.63 64
CBOT soy 1334.00 -0.50 -0.04% -0.28% 1280.95 71
CBOT rice $14.31 -$0.04 -0.24% +1.10% $14.30 55
WTI crude $106.70 $0.36 +0.34% -0.65% $103.47 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.317 $0.001 +0.11% +0.47%
USD/AUD 1.053 0.002 +0.14% -0.29%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Michael Perry)