SYDNEY, March 14 Chicago soy futures extended gains on Wednesday, after closing at their highest level in 5-1/2 months in the previous session, on worries over tighter supplies in the wake of a drought in South America. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. soybean rose 0.3 percent to $13.52-1/2 by 0029 GMT, after rising 1.1 percent to close at $13.48-3/4 a bushel on Tuesday. Wheat remained unchanged at $6.49 while corn slipped 0.2 percent to $6.61 per bushel. * Noted crop forecaster Michael Cordonnier reduced his Brazilian soy crop projection to 67 million tonnes this week, down 1 million from his previous forecast and below the USDA's latest view of 68.5 million tonnes. Cordonnier pegged the Argentine crop at 47 million tonnes, above USDA's 46.5 million. * South America's drought withered Brazil's big soybean crop by 9 percent in the past three months, and the crop in Argentina by 11 percent, the U.S. government said last week. * Export prospects for U.S. soybeans were improving despite rising prices as many global buyers had expected more South American supplies to be available, analysts with Oil World said. * Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry has cut its 2012 wheat harvest forecast to 14 million tonnes from 16 million tonnes, Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk said on Tuesday, after winter plantings suffered from drought and frost. * Unseasonably warm weather for at least the next two weeks in the U.S. Midwest and Plains will allow rapid growth of the winter wheat crop, analysts said. * Argentina's government is modifying its unpopular corn export system, scrapping incremental quotas that farmers said depressed prices but keeping a cap on total sales abroad to ensure domestic needs are met. * Unseasonably warm weather for at least the next two weeks in the U.S. Midwest and Plains will allow rapid growth of the winter wheat crop, boost early spring fieldwork, and permit some early planting of the 2012 corn crop. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was broadly firmer early in Asia on Wednesday, having hit a seven-week high against a basket of major currencies as prospects for further easing by the Federal Reserve faded in the wake of more upbeat U.S. data. * U.S. crude futures rose for a second day on Wednesday on the back of an improved outlook of the world's top economy, but the gains were limited after industry data showed a bigger-than-expected build-up in U.S. crude inventories. * The U.S. stock market posted its best day this year, with Tuesday's late spark coming from JPMorgan Chase & Co after the bank announced it will raise its dividend. Data / Events 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Jan 0800 OECD IEA Oil Market Report Sep 1000 EZ Industrial production yy Jan 1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Feb 1130 U.S. Import prices mm Feb 1130 U.S. Current account Oct 1130 U.S. NOPA soy crush Feb Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 649.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.35% 654.78 51 CBOT corn 661.00 -1.00 -0.15% +0.23% 645.38 67 CBOT soy 1352.50 3.75 +0.28% +1.35% 1286.46 83 CBOT rice $14.32 -$0.02 -0.10% -0.17% $14.30 56 WTI crude $106.67 -$0.04 -0.04% +0.31% $103.74 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 -$0.002 -0.12% -0.63% USD/AUD 1.052 -0.002 -0.16% +0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)