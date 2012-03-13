* Corn ticks lower after biggest rally in 3 months * New-crop corn pressured by higher U.S. plantings * Soy up 0.4 pct on tight South American supplies (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 13 Benchmark U.S. corn futures for May eased slightly on Tuesday after rallying 2 percent a day earlier on expectations of Chinese purchases, while soy was firm at multi-month highs on lower supply from South America. Old-crop corn put in its biggest rally in almost 3 months on Monday, helped by tight supplies of grain harvested last autumn and amid talk of China buying to cover a shortfall in domestic supplies. Chinese feed mills are keen on importing U.S. corn as domestic prices of the grain are at a steep premium to imports, although cash traders could not confirm that any new deals have been signed. But new-crop corn has come under pressure on forecasts of higher plantings in the United States. "More plantings are likely to boost U.S. stockpiles, which is keeping a lid on the prices," said Ker Chung Yang, analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Chicago Board of Trade corn for May delivery fell half a cent to $6.59 a bushel by 0237 GMT, while new-crop December corn lost 1-1/2 cents to $5.67 a bushel, in negative territory so far this month after finishing lower in February. May soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $13.40-1/4 a bushel, not far from Friday's high of $13.55-1/2 a bushel, the highest since September 21 on a continuation chart. May wheat gained 0.2 percent to $6.52-3/4 a bushel. "Soybeans are holding firm at multi-month highs on tight supplies even though there is no fresh fundamentals news at the moment," said Ker. Adding to the bullish tone for corn on Monday was news from Argentina where the government is modifying its unpopular corn export system, scrapping incremental quotas that farmers said depressed prices but keeping a cap on total sales abroad to ensure domestic needs are met. December corn futures have been held back by bull spreading due to expectations for a big jump in U.S. seedings this spring that are expected to nearly double stocks of the grain. Current forecasts have stocks shrinking to a 16-year low by the end of the summer. Analysis firm Informa Economics has raised its U.S. corn seeding estimate to 95.5 million acres (38.7 million hectares) from 94.7 million acres. Informa also bumped up its forecast for U.S. soybean plantings to 75.1 million acres from 74.6 million acres. The U.S. Midwest grain belt has warmed up this week, an early sign of spring, which may give farmers the opportunity to get started early on planting. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue results of its first survey-based acreage estimates in its so-called planting intentions report on March 30. Soybeans have been supported by lower supplies from Brazil and Argentina following a drought in the crucial growing phase in January and February. The USDA said in its report on Friday the drought had reduced the soybean crop in Brazil, the world's No. 1 exporter, by 9 percent in the past three months and the crop in Argentina by 11 percent. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 13,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They bought 3,000 wheat and sold 3,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0237 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 652.75 1.50 +0.23% +1.52% 655.69 51 CBOT corn 659.00 -0.50 -0.08% +2.17% 644.66 67 CBOT soy 1340.25 5.75 +0.43% +0.19% 1281.21 74 CBOT rice $14.34 -$0.01 -0.03% +2.94% $14.31 55 WTI crude $106.91 $0.57 +0.54% -0.46% $103.47 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.007 +0.53% +0.46% USD/AUD 1.055 -0.001 -0.11% -0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)