SYDNEY, March 15 U.S. soy futures rose early on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session when it hit a 5-1/2 month top, on hopes demand would be boosted due to a drought in South America and a port congestion in Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS * CBOT soy futures rose 0.44 percent to $13.56-1/4 per bushel at 0029 GMT, after climbing to $13.60-3/4 on Wednesday, a level last seen on Sept. 21. Corn gained 0.3 percent and wheat rose 0.4 percent. * Better-than-expected demand from U.S. soy processors last month also added support as NOPA pegged the February crush at 136.350 million bushels, below 142.813 million in January but above an average of analysts' estimates for 134.5 million bushels. * Argentine dockworkers on Tuesday suspended a 12-day-old strike that had delayed more than $500 million in grains shipments while forcing cargo vessels to drop anchor along the country's waterways. * Farmers and exporters hope port operations will be smooth by the time soy and corn harvesting starts in earnest later this month. Crop prospects had already been dented by a drought that parched fields in December and early January. * Lower output forecast by Ukraine helped wheat edge up, while corn rose as the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a 240,000-tonne sales of corn to an unknown buyer, broadly believed to be China. * Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry has cut its 2012 wheat harvest forecast to 14 million tonnes from 16 million tonnes, after winter plantings suffered from drought and frost. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was holding hefty gains in Asia on Thursday after another stellar offshore session, as optimism about the U.S. economic recovery sparked a spike in Treasury yields. * U.S. crude futures edged up, paring the previous session's 1.2-percent drop, but a firm dollar and bulging crude stocks in the world's top oil consumer kept a lid on gains. * The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the benchmark index to four-year highs. Data/Events 0630 India Repo Rate 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1230 U.S. PPI Feb 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 646.00 2.25 +0.35% -0.46% 653.43 51 CBOT corn 660.50 1.75 +0.27% -0.23% 645.98 52 CBOT soy 1356.25 6.00 +0.44% +0.56% 1290.91 84 CBOT rice $13.98 $0.06 +0.43% -2.51% $14.28 47 WTI crude $105.70 $0.27 +0.26% -0.95% $103.97 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.302 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.41% USD/AUD 1.043 -0.002 -0.18% -0.98% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)