* Higher demand from U.S. processors help soy rise * Drought hits soy yields in Brazil, Argentina * China could double corn imports this year By Mayank Bhardwaj NEW DELHI, March 15 U.S. soybeans rose for the third straight session on Thursday, boosted by prospects of purchases from top consumer China and higher demand from crushers as supplies from South America remain low due to drought. The Chicago Board of Trade's benchmark May soybean contract rose 0.69 percent to $13.59-1/2 a bushel by 0438 GMT. On Wednesday, soy hit $13.60-3/4, a level last seen on Sept. 21. Traders said support for soybeans could have come from expectations that China, which buys nearly two-thirds of the world's soybeans, would step up purchases. "The market continues to be dogged by concerns over lower production in Brazil and Argentina, especially when demand is strong and crushing is brisk in the United States," said Ker Chung Yang, analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Monthly soybean crush data from the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) showed robust demand from U.S. soy processors. The NOPA pegged the February crush at 136.350 million bushels, below 142.813 million in January but above analysts' estimates for 134.5 million bushels. Crop prospects, however, in Brazil and Argentina, which together make up almost half of the world soybean output, have suffered from dry weather conditions, lifting prices and fuelling fears of food inflation. "When we talk about soybeans, there has been a steady uptrend since December and within the agriculture complex it is the best-performing commodity," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Mathews said demand for both beans and vegetable oils remains strong. and that higher crude oil prices have also supported soybeans, which are used to create biofuels. Reports that China, the world's second-biggest consumer, was also in the market for corn to replenish state reserves pushed up prices. U.S. corn rose 0.27 percent to $6.60-1/2 a bushel. In the first large-scale purchase by China since October, a Chinese importer bought 120,000 tonnes of old-crop U.S. corn about three weeks ago. China, which turned into an importer in 2009, could more than double its corn purchases in 2011/12 to 4 million from a year earlier. Traders said wheat prices could drop, underpinned by reports of favourable weather conditions in the U.S. and higher global supplies. May wheat gained 0.27 percent to $6.45-1/2 a bushel. Grains prices at 0438 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 645.50 1.75 +0.27% -0.88% 654.65 45 CBOT corn 660.50 1.75 +0.27% +0.15% 645.43 52 CBOT soy 1359.50 9.25 +0.69% +1.87% 1286.65 85 CBOT rice $13.95 $0.03 +0.22% -2.79% $14.29 45 WTI crude $105.85 $0.42 +0.40% -0.46% $103.71 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 -$0.013 -0.97% -0.65% USD/AUD 1.046 -0.005 -0.48% -0.96%