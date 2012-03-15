* Soy keeps climbing on exports, S. America worry * Weak dollar lifts grains and soy * May/Dec corn spread widens 28 pct in a week * Tight U.S. corn stocks versus expected big acreage (Updates to include close of U.S. trading) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, March 15 U.S. soybeans rose for the third day in a row on Thursday to a six-month high on more evidence of export demand shifting to the United States from South America where drought has decimated crops in Brazil and Argentina. A weak dollar and firm equities also contributed to the bullish fervor in soybeans and grains, as did technical fund buying across the board. "It's a combination of the South American crop size coming down, the big sales to China, and farmers aren't selling anything," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities, Des Moines, Iowa. Corn rose nearly 1-1/2 percent on spillover buying from soaring soybeans, and wheat leaped over 2-1/2 percent to its biggest one-day gain in over six-weeks. CBOT May soybeans closed 18-3/4 cents per bushel higher at $13.69, May corn was up 10-1/4 cents at $6.69 and wheat for May delivery was up 21 at $6.63-3/4. A drought early in the year trimmed South American soybean crop size at a time when China, the world's largest importer of soybeans, was buying soy. Some of the soybean sales made to China likely would have been locked up by Brazilian or Argentine exporters, but the United States has been getting the lion's share of the business. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly export sales report released on Thursday showed that export sales of U.S. soybeans last week far exceeded analysts' estimates. The USDA data showed U.S. export sales of soybeans at 1,393,700 tonnes, above the range of estimates for 650,000 to 900,000 tonnes. It was the third largest weekly sales number for soybeans since September. And the export sales report included 368,200 tonnes for China for the old-crop (2011/12) marketing year and 669,000 tonnes to China for the new-crop (2012/13) marketing year. Old-crop May corn futures were adding premium to new-crop December since U.S. old-crop corn stocks have been pegged at a 16-year low, and there have been forecasts for this year's U.S. corn seedings to be the most since 1937. The May/December spread was at $1.00 per bushel premium May versus 78-1/4 cents a week ago for a 28 percent gain in the spread. Current weather conditions in the United States do indicate that farmers may plant corn fence row to fence row this year. Unseasonably warm weather accompanied by some crop-friendly rainfall beginning next week is boosting prospects for 2012 U.S. wheat, corn and soybean production. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s (degrees Fahrenheit) to 80s F, unusually warm readings for this time of the year. "Still the same story, much-above average temperatures for at least the next 10 days and no signs of threatening cold," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. Dee said from 0.30 inch to 1.00 inch of rain could be expected in the Plains wheat region and in the western Midwest next week. Prices at 2:04 p.m. CDT (1904 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 667.00 10.25 1.6% 3.2% CBOT soy 1375.50 19.00 1.4% 14.8% CBOT meal 372.70 4.00 1.1% 20.5% CBOT soyoil 55.85 0.67 1.2% 7.2% CBOT wheat 672.50 18.00 2.8% 3.0% CBOT rice 1458.50 40.50 2.9% -0.1% EU wheat 214.25 3.50 1.7% 5.8% US crude 105.35 -0.08 -0.1% 6.6% Dow Jones 13,234 40 0.3% 8.3% Gold 1659.40 17.31 1.1% 6.1% Euro/dollar 1.3094 0.0065 0.5% 1.2% Dollar Index 80.1560 -0.4090 -0.5% 0.0% Baltic Freight 866 11 1.3% -50.2% (Sam Nelson)