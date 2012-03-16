SYDNEY, March 16 U.S. soybeans edged down
in early trade on Friday, but prices hovered below a six-month
high hit in the previous session as better-than-expected export
sales supported sentiment.
Corn and wheat prices also dropped after previous session's
gains as unseasonably warm weather accompanied by some
crop-friendly rainfall beginning next week boosted prospects for
2012 U.S. output.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. soybeans futures slipped 0.1 percent to
$13.67-3/4 by 0030 GMT, after earlier touching $13.69 -- just
below the previous session's high at $13.70 which was the
loftiest since September.
Corn fell 0.3 percent to $6.67-1/4, after gaining 1.5
percent on Thursday, while wheat dropped 0.2 percent to
$6.63-1/2 after a more than 3 percent rise.
* The USDA data showed U.S. export sales of soybeans at
1,393,700 tonnes, above the range of estimates for 650,000 to
900,000 tonnes.
* Old-crop May corn futures were adding premium to new-crop
December since U.S. old-crop corn stocks have been pegged at a
16-year low, and there have been forecasts for this year's U.S.
corn seedings to be the most since 1937.
* Current U.S. weather conditions indicate that farmers may
plant corn fence row to fence row this year. High temperatures
are expected to remain in the 70s (degrees Fahrenheit) to 80s F,
unusually warm readings for this time of the year.
MARKET NEWS
* The rally in the dollar took a bit of a breather in Asia
on Friday as investors booked profits on recent chunky gains
ahead of key resistance levels, but the greenback's uptrend was
seen intact amid a brightening U.S. outlook.
* U.S. crude futures rose on Friday, after dropping for two
straight sessions, as robust economic data in the world's top
oil consumer countered news that the United States and Britain
were preparing a release from strategic oil stocks this year.
* The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since
the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the
upward climb that has produced a steady stream of gains this
year.
Data/Events
0630 India Repo Rate
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1230 U.S. PPI Feb
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
Grains prices at 0030 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 663.50 -1.25 -0.19% +3.07% 653.81 61
CBOT corn 667.25 -1.75 -0.26% +1.29% 646.89 59
CBOT soy 1367.75 -1.25 -0.09% +1.30% 1296.06 87
CBOT rice $14.36 $0.04 +0.24% +3.16% $14.31 63
WTI crude $105.50 $0.39 +0.37% +0.07% $104.26 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.308 $0.000 +0.01% +0.42%
USD/AUD 1.052 -0.001 -0.12% +0.61%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, Editing by Himani Sarkar)