SYDNEY, March 16 U.S. soybeans edged down in early trade on Friday, but prices hovered below a six-month high hit in the previous session as better-than-expected export sales supported sentiment. Corn and wheat prices also dropped after previous session's gains as unseasonably warm weather accompanied by some crop-friendly rainfall beginning next week boosted prospects for 2012 U.S. output. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. soybeans futures slipped 0.1 percent to $13.67-3/4 by 0030 GMT, after earlier touching $13.69 -- just below the previous session's high at $13.70 which was the loftiest since September. Corn fell 0.3 percent to $6.67-1/4, after gaining 1.5 percent on Thursday, while wheat dropped 0.2 percent to $6.63-1/2 after a more than 3 percent rise. * The USDA data showed U.S. export sales of soybeans at 1,393,700 tonnes, above the range of estimates for 650,000 to 900,000 tonnes. * Old-crop May corn futures were adding premium to new-crop December since U.S. old-crop corn stocks have been pegged at a 16-year low, and there have been forecasts for this year's U.S. corn seedings to be the most since 1937. * Current U.S. weather conditions indicate that farmers may plant corn fence row to fence row this year. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s (degrees Fahrenheit) to 80s F, unusually warm readings for this time of the year. MARKET NEWS * The rally in the dollar took a bit of a breather in Asia on Friday as investors booked profits on recent chunky gains ahead of key resistance levels, but the greenback's uptrend was seen intact amid a brightening U.S. outlook. * U.S. crude futures rose on Friday, after dropping for two straight sessions, as robust economic data in the world's top oil consumer countered news that the United States and Britain were preparing a release from strategic oil stocks this year. * The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the upward climb that has produced a steady stream of gains this year. Data/Events 0630 India Repo Rate 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1230 U.S. PPI Feb 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 663.50 -1.25 -0.19% +3.07% 653.81 61 CBOT corn 667.25 -1.75 -0.26% +1.29% 646.89 59 CBOT soy 1367.75 -1.25 -0.09% +1.30% 1296.06 87 CBOT rice $14.36 $0.04 +0.24% +3.16% $14.31 63 WTI crude $105.50 $0.39 +0.37% +0.07% $104.26 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.308 $0.000 +0.01% +0.42% USD/AUD 1.052 -0.001 -0.12% +0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin, Editing by Himani Sarkar)