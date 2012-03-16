* U.S. soybeans tick up, highest since mid-Sept * China's Dalian corn hits record high on tight supply * Strong U.S. exports, lower LatAm supply support soy (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 16 Chicago soybeans climbed to a six-month top on Friday, rising for a fourth straight session with support from better-than-expected U.S. exports on strong Chinese demand and lower supplies from drought-hit South America. Corn was little changed after climbing 3.8 percent so far this week amid talk of imminent imports by China, where Dalian futures jumped to a record high as a result of tight domestic supplies. "Soybeans have firmed as China has been importing quite a lot and there have been some concerns that demand for soybeans could switch acreage from corn," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $13.71-1/4 a bushel by 0259 GMT, the highest since September 20. Corn for May delivery was unchanged at $6.69 a bushel, on track for its biggest weekly gains since late January, while May wheat gained quarter of a cent to $6.65 a bushel. China's Dalian corn climbed more than 1 percent to an all-time high on Friday, on track for its biggest weekly gain in almost a year as the market was buoyed by tight domestic supply, fuelling talk of imports. The most-active September contract jumped about 2 percent to as high as 2,497 yuan ($390) per tonne, taking gains so far this year to about 10 percent. "The concern is that the supply is quite tight as Sinograin came out last night and said they bought little for domestic reserves, which confirms that demand is very strong," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ. "It is very supportive of grain markets globally as we have at least six months before China's next crop comes in." A drought early in the year trimmed South American soybean and corn crops at a time when China is in the market buying soy and is expected take larger volumes of corn. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly export sales report released on Thursday showed that export sales of U.S. soybeans last week far exceeded analysts' estimates. The USDA data showed U.S. export sales of soybeans at 1,393,700 tonnes, above the range of estimates for 650,000 to 900,000 tonnes. It was the third largest weekly sales number for soybeans since September. And the export sales report included 368,200 tonnes for China for the old-crop (2011/12) marketing year and 669,000 tonnes to China for the new-crop (2012/13) marketing year. Current weather conditions in the United States do indicate that farmers may plant corn fence row to fence row this year. Unseasonably warm weather accompanied by some crop-friendly rainfall beginning next week is boosting prospects for 2012 U.S. wheat, corn and soybean production. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s (degrees Fahrenheit) to 80s F, unusually warm readings for this time of the year. Prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 665.00 0.25 +0.04% +3.30% 653.88 61 CBOT corn 669.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.56% 647.03 62 CBOT soy 1371.25 2.25 +0.16% +1.56% 1296.23 88 CBOT rice $14.39 $0.07 +0.49% +3.41% $14.31 63 WTI crude $105.58 $0.47 +0.45% +0.14% $104.25 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.309 -$0.002 -0.19% -0.27% USD/AUD 1.054 -0.002 -0.19% -0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)