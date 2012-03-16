* U.S. soybeans tick up, highest since mid-Sept
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 16 Chicago soybeans
climbed to a six-month top on Friday, rising for a fourth
straight session with support from better-than-expected U.S.
exports on strong Chinese demand and lower supplies from
drought-hit South America.
Corn was little changed after climbing 3.8 percent so far
this week amid talk of imminent imports by China, where Dalian
futures jumped to a record high as a result of tight domestic
supplies.
"Soybeans have firmed as China has been importing quite a
lot and there have been some concerns that demand for soybeans
could switch acreage from corn," said Lynette Tan, an analyst
with Phillip Futures in Singapore.
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.2 percent
to $13.71-1/4 a bushel by 0259 GMT, the highest since September
20.
Corn for May delivery was unchanged at $6.69 a bushel,
on track for its biggest weekly gains since late January, while
May wheat gained quarter of a cent to $6.65 a bushel.
China's Dalian corn climbed more than 1 percent to an
all-time high on Friday, on track for its biggest weekly gain in
almost a year as the market was buoyed by tight domestic supply,
fuelling talk of imports.
The most-active September contract jumped about 2
percent to as high as 2,497 yuan ($390) per tonne, taking gains
so far this year to about 10 percent.
"The concern is that the supply is quite tight as Sinograin
came out last night and said they bought little for domestic
reserves, which confirms that demand is very strong," said Paul
Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ.
"It is very supportive of grain markets globally as we have
at least six months before China's next crop comes in."
A drought early in the year trimmed South American soybean
and corn crops at a time when China is in the market buying soy
and is expected take larger volumes of corn.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly export
sales report released on Thursday showed that export sales of
U.S. soybeans last week far exceeded analysts' estimates.
The USDA data showed U.S. export sales of soybeans at
1,393,700 tonnes, above the range of estimates for 650,000 to
900,000 tonnes.
It was the third largest weekly sales number for soybeans
since September.
And the export sales report included 368,200 tonnes for
China for the old-crop (2011/12) marketing year and 669,000
tonnes to China for the new-crop (2012/13) marketing year.
Current weather conditions in the United States do indicate
that farmers may plant corn fence row to fence row this year.
Unseasonably warm weather accompanied by some crop-friendly
rainfall beginning next week is boosting prospects for 2012 U.S.
wheat, corn and soybean production. High temperatures are
expected to remain in the 70s (degrees Fahrenheit) to 80s F,
unusually warm readings for this time of the year.
Prices at 0259 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 665.00 0.25 +0.04% +3.30% 653.88 61
CBOT corn 669.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.56% 647.03 62
CBOT soy 1371.25 2.25 +0.16% +1.56% 1296.23 88
CBOT rice $14.39 $0.07 +0.49% +3.41% $14.31 63
WTI crude $105.58 $0.47 +0.45% +0.14% $104.25 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.309 -$0.002 -0.19% -0.27%
USD/AUD 1.054 -0.002 -0.19% -0.31%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)