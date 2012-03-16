* Soybeans highest since mid-Sept amid weak dollar * Strong demand, battle with corn for US acres lifts soy * Corn firm on thin old-crop stocks, potential China demand * China's Dalian corn hits record high on tight supply (Updates with closing prices, weekly trends) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, March 16 U.S. soybean futures hit a six-month high on Friday, rising for a fourth straight day on support from a weaker dollar and strong demand for U.S. supplies due to a drought-reduced crop in South America. End-of-week profit-taking limited gains, but soybeans still notched a fifth consecutive weekly gain, the longest such run since late 2010. Corn futures were firm, with old-crop contracts supported by tight supplies, a weak dollar, and expectations of demand from China where Dalian corn futures soared to a record high this week. Gains in new-crop months were anchored by forecasts of ample U.S. seedings this spring. Wheat was higher on spillover support from firmer corn and on some concern about a forecast for colder weather in top wheat state Kansas next week, which, if severe, could damage the developing crop. "The dollar has turned noticeably lower and that worked to put a tailwind behind the grains," said Sterling Smith, analyst with Country Hedging. "But we are going to be subject to some profit-taking at the end of the week and that is muting the upside action." "We have an ensuing acreage battle between the beans and corn. With the ideas of this huge corn plant coming in, that is forcing the beans higher to compete for acres and driving the entire complex higher," he added. Agricultural advisory firm Allendale Inc on Friday pegged 2012 U.S. corn seedings at 95.012 million aces, the biggest since 1944, following a farmer survey. The group also pegged soybean acres at 74.495 million, below a 75 million-acre forecast at the U.S. Agriculture Department's outlook forum last month and below a recent forecast for 75.128 million by analytical firm Informa Economics. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 5 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $13.74 per bushel, the highest for a front-month contract since Sept. 15. May futures gained 2.7 percent this week. Soybeans have soared 15 percent since Feb. 1 as lower-than-anticipated soybean yields in Brazil prompted numerous analysts to cut crop forecasts for the top exporter of the oilseed. The steady uptrend has also drawn in investors, particularly over the past two weeks when open interest climbed 14 percent. EARLY CORN PLANTING Corn remained buoyant despite scattered reports of early corn seeding in spots around the U.S. Midwest amid record-breaking mild weather, which could further bolster new-crop corn supplies. "Early planting favors higher yields given that the crop likely shall pollinate earlier, long before the heat of the summer and thus allowing the plant to mature before any threats of early autumn frost. This year's corn crop then, all things being otherwise equal, is going to be huge  HUGE," commodities investor Dennis Gartman wrote in his newsletter to clients. CBOT May corn rose 4 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $6.73 a bushel, up 4.3 percent from a week ago in the strongest weekly advance in seven weeks. New-crop December futures were up 2 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $5.74-1/4. Prices were supported by ideas that China would need to import corn amid soaring domestic prices and tight supplies. Dalian's benchmark September corn contract jumped about 2 percent to trade as high as 2,497 yuan ($390) per tonne on Friday, taking gains in Chinese corn prices so far this year to about 10 percent. "The concern is that the supply is quite tight as Sinograin (the manager of China's state grain reserves) came out last night and said they bought little for domestic reserves, which confirms that demand is very strong," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ. "It is very supportive of grain markets globally as we have at least six months before China's next crop comes in." CBOT May wheat gained 7-1/2 cents, or 1.1 percent, to settle at $6.72 a bushel, up 4.5 percent for the week. Prices at 2:09 p.m. CDT (1909 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 673.00 4.00 0.6% 4.1% CBOT soy 1374.00 5.00 0.4% 14.6% CBOT meal 374.40 3.00 0.8% 21.0% CBOT soyoil 55.50 0.02 0.0% 6.5% CBOT wheat 672.00 7.25 1.1% 2.9% CBOT rice 1453.50 21.50 1.5% -0.5% EU wheat 213.75 -0.50 -0.2% 5.6% US crude 107.11 2.00 1.9% 8.4% Dow Jones 13,254 2 0.0% 8.5% Gold 1656.87 -0.86 -0.1% 6.0% Euro/dollar 1.3170 0.0091 0.7% 1.7% Dollar Index 79.7900 -0.3600 -0.5% -0.5% Baltic Freight 874 8 0.9% -49.7% (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Alison Birrane, Bob Burgdorfer, Lisa Shumaker and Jim Marshall)