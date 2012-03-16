* Soybeans highest since mid-Sept amid weak dollar
* Strong demand, battle with corn for US acres lifts soy
* Corn firm on thin old-crop stocks, potential China demand
* China's Dalian corn hits record high on tight supply
(Updates with closing prices, weekly trends)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, March 16 U.S. soybean futures hit
a six-month high on Friday, rising for a fourth
straight day on support from a weaker dollar and strong demand
for U.S. supplies due to a drought-reduced crop in South
America.
End-of-week profit-taking limited gains, but soybeans still
notched a fifth consecutive weekly gain, the longest such run
since late 2010.
Corn futures were firm, with old-crop contracts supported by
tight supplies, a weak dollar, and expectations of demand from
China where Dalian corn futures soared to a record high this
week. Gains in new-crop months were anchored by forecasts of
ample U.S. seedings this spring.
Wheat was higher on spillover support from firmer corn and
on some concern about a forecast for colder weather in top wheat
state Kansas next week, which, if severe, could damage the
developing crop.
"The dollar has turned noticeably lower and that worked to
put a tailwind behind the grains," said Sterling Smith, analyst
with Country Hedging. "But we are going to be subject to some
profit-taking at the end of the week and that is muting the
upside action."
"We have an ensuing acreage battle between the beans and
corn. With the ideas of this huge corn plant coming in, that is
forcing the beans higher to compete for acres and driving the
entire complex higher," he added.
Agricultural advisory firm Allendale Inc on Friday pegged
2012 U.S. corn seedings at 95.012 million aces, the biggest
since 1944, following a farmer survey.
The group also pegged soybean acres at 74.495 million, below
a 75 million-acre forecast at the U.S. Agriculture Department's
outlook forum last month and below a recent forecast for 75.128
million by analytical firm Informa Economics.
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 5 cents, or
0.4 percent, to $13.74 per bushel, the highest for a front-month
contract since Sept. 15. May futures gained 2.7 percent
this week.
Soybeans have soared 15 percent since Feb. 1 as
lower-than-anticipated soybean yields in Brazil prompted
numerous analysts to cut crop forecasts for the top exporter of
the oilseed.
The steady uptrend has also drawn in investors, particularly
over the past two weeks when open interest climbed 14 percent.
EARLY CORN PLANTING
Corn remained buoyant despite scattered reports of early
corn seeding in spots around the U.S. Midwest amid
record-breaking mild weather, which could further bolster
new-crop corn supplies.
"Early planting favors higher yields given that the crop
likely shall pollinate earlier, long before the heat of the
summer and thus allowing the plant to mature before any threats
of early autumn frost. This year's corn crop then, all things
being otherwise equal, is going to be huge HUGE," commodities
investor Dennis Gartman wrote in his newsletter to clients.
CBOT May corn rose 4 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $6.73 a
bushel, up 4.3 percent from a week ago in the strongest weekly
advance in seven weeks. New-crop December futures were up
2 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $5.74-1/4.
Prices were supported by ideas that China would need to
import corn amid soaring domestic prices and tight supplies.
Dalian's benchmark September corn contract jumped
about 2 percent to trade as high as 2,497 yuan ($390) per tonne
on Friday, taking gains in Chinese corn prices so far this year
to about 10 percent.
"The concern is that the supply is quite tight as Sinograin
(the manager of China's state grain reserves) came out last
night and said they bought little for domestic reserves, which
confirms that demand is very strong," said Paul Deane,
agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ.
"It is very supportive of grain markets globally as we have
at least six months before China's next crop comes in."
CBOT May wheat gained 7-1/2 cents, or 1.1 percent, to
settle at $6.72 a bushel, up 4.5 percent for the week.
Prices at 2:09 p.m. CDT (1909 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 673.00 4.00 0.6% 4.1%
CBOT soy 1374.00 5.00 0.4% 14.6%
CBOT meal 374.40 3.00 0.8% 21.0%
CBOT soyoil 55.50 0.02 0.0% 6.5%
CBOT wheat 672.00 7.25 1.1% 2.9%
CBOT rice 1453.50 21.50 1.5% -0.5%
EU wheat 213.75 -0.50 -0.2% 5.6%
US crude 107.11 2.00 1.9% 8.4%
Dow Jones 13,254 2 0.0% 8.5%
Gold 1656.87 -0.86 -0.1% 6.0%
Euro/dollar 1.3170 0.0091 0.7% 1.7%
Dollar Index 79.7900 -0.3600 -0.5% -0.5%
Baltic Freight 874 8 0.9% -49.7%
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Naveen
Thukral in Singapore, Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by
Alison Birrane, Bob Burgdorfer, Lisa Shumaker and Jim Marshall)