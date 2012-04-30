SYDNEY, April 30 U.S. corn futures edged higher
on Monday, after climbing 5 percent in the previous session, as
strong exports raised the prospect of tighter near-term supply
before stocks can be replenished.
Chicago Board Of Trade July corn futures were trading
up 0.24 percent in early trade, while May futures rose
0.31 percent - as the front month contract regained losses made
earlier in the month to stand little changed from the start of
April.
Soybean futures, which broke above the $15 threshold on
Friday, eased in early trade though should remain underpinned by
continued lower forecasts for crops in South America.
July soybean futures fell 0.05 percent, while May
soybean futures fell 0.32 percent to $14.92 a bushel, but
still well up on the $14.21 where May soybean futures started
the month.
July wheat futures fell 0.27 percent, while May
futures rose 0.19 percent to $6.43-1/2 a bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday confirmed the
largest one-day sale of U.S. corn since 1991. The transaction
totaled 1.56 million tonnes, and while the USDA did not identify
the buyer, grain traders said the bulk of it was bound for
China.
* One of Argentina's biggest grains exchanges cut another
million tonnes each off its 2011/12 soy and corn crop forecasts
as poor yields dimmed expectations half-way through harvesting.
The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reduced its soy
harvest estimate to 43 million tonnes, 13 percent less than last
season, due to the impact of a six-week drought in the world's
No. 3 soybean supplier during the height of the Southern
Hemisphere summer in December and January.
* The USDA also said exporters had sold 110,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China and 116,000 tonnes to an unknown
destination for 2012/13 delivery. Although the bulk of the sales
were for new-crop delivery, the front-month contracts still
needed to rally to entice farmers to loosen their grip on crops
they have been holding since harvest to meet 2011/12 demand.
* First notice day for corn deliveries was coming up on
Monday, which contributed to the bullish atmosphere hanging over
the market. Traders, who were expecting zero deliveries of corn,
soybeans and wheat, scrambled to cover short positions ahead of
the delivery period, when the market trades without limits.
* Wheat prices also were supported by the International
Grain Council's cut in its 2012/13 global wheat forecast. The
IGC trimmed its outlook by 5 million tonnes to 676 million
tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Monday in the
wake of disappointing first-quarter U.S economic growth, leaving
the yen, sterling and even high-beta currencies like the
Australian dollar at multi-week highs.
* Oil prices closed little changed o n F Friday after light,
tug-of-war trading, as hopes for additional easing by the
Federal Reserve to boost a sputtering U.S. recovery countered
concerns about economic growth.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their best
weekly gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from
Amazon.com AMZN.O and Expedia Inc EXPE.O reinforced confidence
in corporate performance.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Mar
0800 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Mar
0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Apr
1230 U.S. Personal income mm Mar
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr
1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly
Grains prices at 2346 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 648.00 -2.00 -0.31% -1.37% 614.26 63
CBOT corn 627.50 2.00 +0.32% -4.71% 609.51 68
CBOT soy 1493.00 -0.50 -0.03% +21.63% 1164.08 73
CBOT rice $15.30 $0.04 +0.26% +4.44% $14.46 40
WTI crude $104.76 -$0.17 -0.16% +1.75% $99.01 62
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.030 +2.28% +1.44%
USD/AUD 1.045 0.009 +0.83% +0.80%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)