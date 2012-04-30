SYDNEY, April 30 U.S. corn futures edged higher on Monday, after climbing 5 percent in the previous session, as strong exports raised the prospect of tighter near-term supply before stocks can be replenished. Chicago Board Of Trade July corn futures were trading up 0.24 percent in early trade, while May futures rose 0.31 percent - as the front month contract regained losses made earlier in the month to stand little changed from the start of April. Soybean futures, which broke above the $15 threshold on Friday, eased in early trade though should remain underpinned by continued lower forecasts for crops in South America. July soybean futures fell 0.05 percent, while May soybean futures fell 0.32 percent to $14.92 a bushel, but still well up on the $14.21 where May soybean futures started the month. July wheat futures fell 0.27 percent, while May futures rose 0.19 percent to $6.43-1/2 a bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday confirmed the largest one-day sale of U.S. corn since 1991. The transaction totaled 1.56 million tonnes, and while the USDA did not identify the buyer, grain traders said the bulk of it was bound for China. * One of Argentina's biggest grains exchanges cut another million tonnes each off its 2011/12 soy and corn crop forecasts as poor yields dimmed expectations half-way through harvesting. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reduced its soy harvest estimate to 43 million tonnes, 13 percent less than last season, due to the impact of a six-week drought in the world's No. 3 soybean supplier during the height of the Southern Hemisphere summer in December and January. * The USDA also said exporters had sold 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 116,000 tonnes to an unknown destination for 2012/13 delivery. Although the bulk of the sales were for new-crop delivery, the front-month contracts still needed to rally to entice farmers to loosen their grip on crops they have been holding since harvest to meet 2011/12 demand. * First notice day for corn deliveries was coming up on Monday, which contributed to the bullish atmosphere hanging over the market. Traders, who were expecting zero deliveries of corn, soybeans and wheat, scrambled to cover short positions ahead of the delivery period, when the market trades without limits. * Wheat prices also were supported by the International Grain Council's cut in its 2012/13 global wheat forecast. The IGC trimmed its outlook by 5 million tonnes to 676 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Monday in the wake of disappointing first-quarter U.S economic growth, leaving the yen, sterling and even high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-week highs. * Oil prices closed little changed o n F Friday after light, tug-of-war trading, as hopes for additional easing by the Federal Reserve to boost a sputtering U.S. recovery countered concerns about economic growth. * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their best weekly gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from Amazon.com AMZN.O and Expedia Inc EXPE.O reinforced confidence in corporate performance. DATA/EVENTS 0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Mar 0800 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Mar 0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Apr 1230 U.S. Personal income mm Mar 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr 1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly Grains prices at 2346 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 648.00 -2.00 -0.31% -1.37% 614.26 63 CBOT corn 627.50 2.00 +0.32% -4.71% 609.51 68 CBOT soy 1493.00 -0.50 -0.03% +21.63% 1164.08 73 CBOT rice $15.30 $0.04 +0.26% +4.44% $14.46 40 WTI crude $104.76 -$0.17 -0.16% +1.75% $99.01 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.030 +2.28% +1.44% USD/AUD 1.045 0.009 +0.83% +0.80% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)