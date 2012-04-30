* Corn up 0.7 pct as Chinese buying tightens supply * Soy dips from near four-year high, wheat firm * Market eyes U.S. planting progress for corn, soy (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 30 Chicago corn rose 0.7 percent on Monday to a three-week high on expectations that China's recent purchases are likely to further tighten U.S. closing stocks, already estimated at a 16-year low. Soy slipped after climbing to its highest since July 2008 on Friday as the market took a breather following a five-week winning streak on dwindling global supply and relentless buying by China, the world's top importer. Chicago Board of Trade May corn added 0.7 percent to $6.57-1/4 a bushel by 0256 GMT, the highest since April 9 following a near 5 percent rally in the last session. May soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $14.92-1/4 a bushel, after climbing to highest since July 2008 on Friday. Wheat , which has been tracking corn higher, rose 0.4 percent to $6.44-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday confirmed the largest one-day sale of U.S. corn since 1991. The transaction totalled 1.56 million tonnes, and while the USDA did not identify the buyer, grain traders said the bulk of it was bound for China. "There was confirmation on business done earlier by China and we haven't had delivers on corn which is keeping the market higher," said Brett Cooper, a senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia. Traders, who are expecting zero deliveries of corn, are scrambling to cover short positions with the first notice day for corn deliveries on Monday. China has been buying both old-crop as well as new-crop U.S. corn as the nation struggles to meet rapidly expanding grain demand. The bulk of its purchases during the week were for grain to be harvested next fall, when U.S. farmers were expected to reap a record-large crop. China's old-crop purchases have topped U.S. government estimates, suggesting the USDA may be poised next month to tighten its 2011/12 U.S. ending stocks estimate. Prices for corn in the U.S. cash markets have been on the rise due to tight supplies as farmers remained busy planting their corn and soybean crops in the Midwestern grain belt. Traders were expecting the USDA's crop progress report on Monday to show that farmers had seeded 40 to 46 percent of their corn crop by Sunday, up from 28 percent the previous week when the pace was tempered by rains and cold weather in the Midwest. Meteorologist Davis Streit of Commodity Weather Group said there will be showers across the Midwest over the next two weeks, causing some minor delays to planting. Corn seeding got off the fastest-ever start in March when the weather was unseasonably warm, but the pace has since slowed due to rains and frost in the Midwest. The USDA also said exporters had sold 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 116,000 tonnes to an unknown destination for 2012/13 delivery. Prices at 0256 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 650.00 0.00 +0.00% +2.28% 641.57 64 CBOT corn 629.75 4.25 +0.68% +3.66% 625.17 68 CBOT soy 1492.75 -0.75 -0.05% +0.84% 1417.67 75 CBOT rice $15.27 $0.01 +0.07% -2.65% $15.28 39 WTI crude $104.75 -$0.18 -0.17% +0.19% $104.19 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.000 +0.02% -0.11% USD/AUD 1.045 -0.001 -0.11% -0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Borsuk)