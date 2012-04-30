* Corn up 0.7 pct as Chinese buying tightens supply
* Soy dips from near four-year high, wheat firm
* Market eyes U.S. planting progress for corn, soy
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 30 Chicago corn rose 0.7
percent on Monday to a three-week high on expectations that
China's recent purchases are likely to further tighten U.S.
closing stocks, already estimated at a 16-year low.
Soy slipped after climbing to its highest since July 2008 on
Friday as the market took a breather following a five-week
winning streak on dwindling global supply and relentless buying
by China, the world's top importer.
Chicago Board of Trade May corn added 0.7 percent to
$6.57-1/4 a bushel by 0256 GMT, the highest since April 9
following a near 5 percent rally in the last session.
May soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $14.92-1/4 a bushel,
after climbing to highest since July 2008 on Friday. Wheat
, which has been tracking corn higher, rose 0.4 percent to
$6.44-3/4 a bushel.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday confirmed the
largest one-day sale of U.S. corn since 1991. The transaction
totalled 1.56 million tonnes, and while the USDA did not
identify the buyer, grain traders said the bulk of it was bound
for China.
"There was confirmation on business done earlier by China
and we haven't had delivers on corn which is keeping the market
higher," said Brett Cooper, a senior manager of markets at
FCStone Australia.
Traders, who are expecting zero deliveries of corn, are
scrambling to cover short positions with the first notice day
for corn deliveries on Monday.
China has been buying both old-crop as well as new-crop U.S.
corn as the nation struggles to meet rapidly expanding grain
demand.
The bulk of its purchases during the week were for grain to
be harvested next fall, when U.S. farmers were expected to reap
a record-large crop.
China's old-crop purchases have topped U.S. government
estimates, suggesting the USDA may be poised next month to
tighten its 2011/12 U.S. ending stocks estimate.
Prices for corn in the U.S. cash markets have been on the
rise due to tight supplies as farmers remained busy planting
their corn and soybean crops in the Midwestern grain belt.
Traders were expecting the USDA's crop progress report on
Monday to show that farmers had seeded 40 to 46 percent of their
corn crop by Sunday, up from 28 percent the previous week when
the pace was tempered by rains and cold weather in the Midwest.
Meteorologist Davis Streit of Commodity Weather Group said
there will be showers across the Midwest over the next two
weeks, causing some minor delays to planting.
Corn seeding got off the fastest-ever start in March when
the weather was unseasonably warm, but the pace has since slowed
due to rains and frost in the Midwest.
The USDA also said exporters had sold 110,000 tonnes of U.S.
soybeans to China and 116,000 tonnes to an unknown destination
for 2012/13 delivery.
Prices at 0256 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 650.00 0.00 +0.00% +2.28% 641.57 64
CBOT corn 629.75 4.25 +0.68% +3.66% 625.17 68
CBOT soy 1492.75 -0.75 -0.05% +0.84% 1417.67 75
CBOT rice $15.27 $0.01 +0.07% -2.65% $15.28 39
WTI crude $104.75 -$0.18 -0.17% +0.19% $104.19 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.000 +0.02% -0.11%
USD/AUD 1.045 -0.001 -0.11% -0.20%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)