SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. grain futures fell in early
Asian trading on Tuesday, shedding some of the gains made in the
previous session, although activity was muted with holidays in
series of key markets.
Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean futures slipped
0.23 percent, while May soybean futures were down 0.25
percent, below the $15 a bushel threshold that was topped after
a 6-1/4 cent rise on Monday.
CBOT July corn futures fell 0.35 percent despite
strong U.S. Department of Agriculture planting figures. Spot May
corn futures lost 0.34 percent after hitting a three-week
high on Monday that built upon a 5 percent increase on Friday.
July wheat futures dipped 0.23 percent in low volumes
as the USDA said recent heavy rains across key growing areas had
hit wheat quality.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. corn planting advanced more than expected last week
despite cool weather and rain as a huge seeding effort in top
producer Iowa propelled sowing of the U.S. crop beyond the
halfway point, a U.S. Agriculture Department report showed on
Monday.
The USDA's weekly crop progress and conditions report
revealed that 53 percent of the U.S. corn crop was planted as of
April 29, above the average forecast of 43 percent by a Reuters
poll of 18 analysts. Corn seedings jumped from 28
percent a week ago and were above the five-year average of 27
percent.
* Progress in Iowa, which last week only had 9 percent of
its crop seeded, surged to 50 percent, versus 32 percent on
average. Farmers in Illinois, the No. 2 corn producing state,
had 79 percent of their crop seeded, well ahead of the 29
percent five-year average.
* Spot corn futures were the subject of no deliveries,
indicating a strong demand for the physical product by feeders,
ethanol makers and exporters.
* Soybean plantings were more in line with analyst
projections at 12 percent complete as of Sunday, versus 6
percent the prior week and the five-year average of 5 percent.
Analysts had expected 13 percent of the crop to be planted, just
shy of the record pace of 15 percent set two years ago.
Illinois and Indiana soy plantings were ahead of average
last week while Iowa and Minnesota were in line with the mean.
* USDA confirmed trader rumors that China had bought another
220,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery in the new-crop
marketing year (2012/13)
* Larger-than-expected deliveries on first notice day for
CBOT agriculture futures. Spot soybean futures deliveries
totaled 752 contacts, higher than most market observers
forecast.
* Market concerned about dry weather in southern Russia and
southern Ukraine winter wheat growing areas and excessive wet
weather, including flooding in parts of the U.S. Plains hard red
winter wheat growing region.
* The USDA said 14 percent of U.S. winter wheat was rated
excellent, down on the 15 percent recorded on 22 April. A total
of 50 percent of winter wheat was rated good, versus 48 percent
a week ago, while 26 percent was classed fair, down on the 27
percent reported a week prior. Heavy rains over the
weekend in key growing areas of the U.S. Plains may have damaged
some of the new wheat crop, leaving growers to hope for sunshine
to help the crop dry out.
* The USDA said U.S. spring wheat was 74 percent planted
versus 57 percent completed a week ago. U.S. winter wheat was 54
percent planted as of Sunday, versus 42 percent a week earlier.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen held at two-month highs against the dollar on
Tuesday, having rallied across the board overnight as investors
snapped up the safe-haven currency after disappointing economic
news from Canada to Spain tempered risk sentiment.
* Oil prices edged lower on Monday in tug-of-war trading as
Spain's fall into recession and slowing U.S. Midwestern business
activity countered supportive expectations for more Federal
Reserve action to stimulate a sluggish U.S. economy.
* The S&P 500 posted its first monthly decline since November
on Monday, as stocks slipped on signs the U.S. economy may be
slowing and as a recession in Spain highlighted risks in the
euro zone.
DATA/EVENTS
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Apr
0430 Australia RBA cash rate May <AUCBIR=ECI
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly <USUBSY=ECI
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Apr
1400 U.S. Construction spending Mar
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
Grains prices at 2349 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 653.00 -1.50 -0.23% -0.61% 614.43 66
CBOT corn 632.00 -2.25 -0.35% -4.02% 609.66 69
CBOT soy 1501.50 -4.00 -0.27% +22.32% 1164.37 79
CBOT rice $15.06 -$0.07 -0.46% +2.83% $14.45 31
WTI crude $104.83 -$0.04 -0.04% +1.82% $99.02 62
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.030 +2.28% +1.44%
USD/AUD 1.042 0.005 +0.52% +0.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)