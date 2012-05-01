SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. grain futures fell in early Asian trading on Tuesday, shedding some of the gains made in the previous session, although activity was muted with holidays in series of key markets. Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean futures slipped 0.23 percent, while May soybean futures were down 0.25 percent, below the $15 a bushel threshold that was topped after a 6-1/4 cent rise on Monday. CBOT July corn futures fell 0.35 percent despite strong U.S. Department of Agriculture planting figures. Spot May corn futures lost 0.34 percent after hitting a three-week high on Monday that built upon a 5 percent increase on Friday. July wheat futures dipped 0.23 percent in low volumes as the USDA said recent heavy rains across key growing areas had hit wheat quality. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. corn planting advanced more than expected last week despite cool weather and rain as a huge seeding effort in top producer Iowa propelled sowing of the U.S. crop beyond the halfway point, a U.S. Agriculture Department report showed on Monday. The USDA's weekly crop progress and conditions report revealed that 53 percent of the U.S. corn crop was planted as of April 29, above the average forecast of 43 percent by a Reuters poll of 18 analysts. Corn seedings jumped from 28 percent a week ago and were above the five-year average of 27 percent. * Progress in Iowa, which last week only had 9 percent of its crop seeded, surged to 50 percent, versus 32 percent on average. Farmers in Illinois, the No. 2 corn producing state, had 79 percent of their crop seeded, well ahead of the 29 percent five-year average. * Spot corn futures were the subject of no deliveries, indicating a strong demand for the physical product by feeders, ethanol makers and exporters. * Soybean plantings were more in line with analyst projections at 12 percent complete as of Sunday, versus 6 percent the prior week and the five-year average of 5 percent. Analysts had expected 13 percent of the crop to be planted, just shy of the record pace of 15 percent set two years ago. Illinois and Indiana soy plantings were ahead of average last week while Iowa and Minnesota were in line with the mean. * USDA confirmed trader rumors that China had bought another 220,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery in the new-crop marketing year (2012/13) * Larger-than-expected deliveries on first notice day for CBOT agriculture futures. Spot soybean futures deliveries totaled 752 contacts, higher than most market observers forecast. * Market concerned about dry weather in southern Russia and southern Ukraine winter wheat growing areas and excessive wet weather, including flooding in parts of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat growing region. * The USDA said 14 percent of U.S. winter wheat was rated excellent, down on the 15 percent recorded on 22 April. A total of 50 percent of winter wheat was rated good, versus 48 percent a week ago, while 26 percent was classed fair, down on the 27 percent reported a week prior. Heavy rains over the weekend in key growing areas of the U.S. Plains may have damaged some of the new wheat crop, leaving growers to hope for sunshine to help the crop dry out. * The USDA said U.S. spring wheat was 74 percent planted versus 57 percent completed a week ago. U.S. winter wheat was 54 percent planted as of Sunday, versus 42 percent a week earlier. MARKET NEWS * The yen held at two-month highs against the dollar on Tuesday, having rallied across the board overnight as investors snapped up the safe-haven currency after disappointing economic news from Canada to Spain tempered risk sentiment. * Oil prices edged lower on Monday in tug-of-war trading as Spain's fall into recession and slowing U.S. Midwestern business activity countered supportive expectations for more Federal Reserve action to stimulate a sluggish U.S. economy. * The S&P 500 posted its first monthly decline since November on Monday, as stocks slipped on signs the U.S. economy may be slowing and as a recession in Spain highlighted risks in the euro zone. DATA/EVENTS 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Apr 0430 Australia RBA cash rate May <AUCBIR=ECI 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly <USUBSY=ECI 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Apr 1400 U.S. Construction spending Mar 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly Grains prices at 2349 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 653.00 -1.50 -0.23% -0.61% 614.43 66 CBOT corn 632.00 -2.25 -0.35% -4.02% 609.66 69 CBOT soy 1501.50 -4.00 -0.27% +22.32% 1164.37 79 CBOT rice $15.06 -$0.07 -0.46% +2.83% $14.45 31 WTI crude $104.83 -$0.04 -0.04% +1.82% $99.02 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.030 +2.28% +1.44% USD/AUD 1.042 0.005 +0.52% +0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)