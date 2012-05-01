* Corn dips 0.6 pct, wheat falls 0.8 pct, soy down 0.4 pct
* Corn planting 53 pct complete versus expectations of 43
pct
* Soybeans trade near four-year top on strong demand
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 1 Chicago corn slid from a
three-week top on Tuesday as higher pace of planting in the
United States lifted new-crop supply prospects, while soybeans
hovered around last week's near four-year peak on strong demand.
Wheat fell in sympathy with corn, snapping a three-session
rising streak even as there were concerns over dry weather in
parts of Russian and Ukraine.
"I think we will see corn sell off further tonight as the
market's expectation on planting was much lower," said Adam
Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in
Melbourne. "Corn is getting in quickly which means there are
less chances for soy to buy back any acres from corn."
Chicago Board of Trade May corn lost 0.6 percent to
$6.56-1/4 a bushel by 0230 GMT, after climbing to its highest
since April 9 on Monday.
May soy fell 0.4 percent to $14.97-1/4 a bushel, after
climbing to its highest since July 2008 on Friday. Wheat,
which has been tracking corn, was down 0.8 percent to $6.42-3/4
a bushel.
U.S. corn planting advanced more than expected last week
despite cool weather and rain as a huge seeding effort in top
producer Iowa propelled sowing of the total crop past the
halfway point, a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed.
The USDA's crop progress and conditions report revealed that
53 percent of the U.S. corn crop was planted as of April 29,
topping the average forecast of 43 percent from a Reuters poll
of 18 analysts. A week earlier, seedings were 28 percent.
Corn has risen in the last three sessions, supported by
dwindling stocks of old-crop supplies, big export sales,
including sales to China, and no deliveries on the spot May corn
futures contract.
Monday was first notice day for deliveries on the CBOT
agricultural futures contracts. The absence of deliveries is a
good indicator of strong demand for the physical product by
feeders, ethanol makers and exporters.
Soybean plantings were more in line with analyst projections
at 12 percent complete as of Sunday, versus 6 percent the prior
week and the 5 percent five-year average. Analysts had expected
13 percent of the crop to be planted, just shy of the record
pace of 15 percent set two years ago.
In addition to tight supplies after a drought in Latin
America, the soybean market has been buoyed by persistent sales
of U.S. soy to China, the world's largest buyer.
The USDA confirmed trader rumors that China had bought
another 220,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery in the
new-crop marketing year.
In the wheat market, there are growing concerns about dry
weather in southern Russia and southern Ukraine winter wheat
growing areas and excessive wet weather, including flooding in
parts of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat growing region.
In Kansas, typically the top U.S. winter wheat producing
state, reports put rainfall at more than 2 to nearly 7 inches
(5-18 cm) in a 24 hour period over the weekend through the
southeast and south-central part of the state, said National
Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Bowen.
Excessive rainfall on mature wheat can cause it to bend, to
'lay down' in a field, making it difficult to dry out and to
harvest, eroding yields. Excessive rain can also foster disease.
Prices at 0230 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 652.00 -2.50 -0.38% +0.31% 641.71 60
CBOT corn 632.75 -1.50 -0.24% +1.16% 624.29 66
CBOT soy 1500.75 -4.75 -0.32% +0.49% 1422.57 74
CBOT rice $15.07 -$0.06 -0.40% -3.89% $15.27 31
WTI crude $104.81 -$0.06 -0.06% -0.11% $104.08 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.000 +0.04% -0.08%
USD/AUD 1.042 -0.005 -0.43% -0.53%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Ed Davies)