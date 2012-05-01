* Corn dips 0.6 pct, wheat falls 0.8 pct, soy down 0.4 pct * Corn planting 53 pct complete versus expectations of 43 pct * Soybeans trade near four-year top on strong demand (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 1 Chicago corn slid from a three-week top on Tuesday as higher pace of planting in the United States lifted new-crop supply prospects, while soybeans hovered around last week's near four-year peak on strong demand. Wheat fell in sympathy with corn, snapping a three-session rising streak even as there were concerns over dry weather in parts of Russian and Ukraine. "I think we will see corn sell off further tonight as the market's expectation on planting was much lower," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne. "Corn is getting in quickly which means there are less chances for soy to buy back any acres from corn." Chicago Board of Trade May corn lost 0.6 percent to $6.56-1/4 a bushel by 0230 GMT, after climbing to its highest since April 9 on Monday. May soy fell 0.4 percent to $14.97-1/4 a bushel, after climbing to its highest since July 2008 on Friday. Wheat, which has been tracking corn, was down 0.8 percent to $6.42-3/4 a bushel. U.S. corn planting advanced more than expected last week despite cool weather and rain as a huge seeding effort in top producer Iowa propelled sowing of the total crop past the halfway point, a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed. The USDA's crop progress and conditions report revealed that 53 percent of the U.S. corn crop was planted as of April 29, topping the average forecast of 43 percent from a Reuters poll of 18 analysts. A week earlier, seedings were 28 percent. Corn has risen in the last three sessions, supported by dwindling stocks of old-crop supplies, big export sales, including sales to China, and no deliveries on the spot May corn futures contract. Monday was first notice day for deliveries on the CBOT agricultural futures contracts. The absence of deliveries is a good indicator of strong demand for the physical product by feeders, ethanol makers and exporters. Soybean plantings were more in line with analyst projections at 12 percent complete as of Sunday, versus 6 percent the prior week and the 5 percent five-year average. Analysts had expected 13 percent of the crop to be planted, just shy of the record pace of 15 percent set two years ago. In addition to tight supplies after a drought in Latin America, the soybean market has been buoyed by persistent sales of U.S. soy to China, the world's largest buyer. The USDA confirmed trader rumors that China had bought another 220,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery in the new-crop marketing year. In the wheat market, there are growing concerns about dry weather in southern Russia and southern Ukraine winter wheat growing areas and excessive wet weather, including flooding in parts of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat growing region. In Kansas, typically the top U.S. winter wheat producing state, reports put rainfall at more than 2 to nearly 7 inches (5-18 cm) in a 24 hour period over the weekend through the southeast and south-central part of the state, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Bowen. Excessive rainfall on mature wheat can cause it to bend, to 'lay down' in a field, making it difficult to dry out and to harvest, eroding yields. Excessive rain can also foster disease. Prices at 0230 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 652.00 -2.50 -0.38% +0.31% 641.71 60 CBOT corn 632.75 -1.50 -0.24% +1.16% 624.29 66 CBOT soy 1500.75 -4.75 -0.32% +0.49% 1422.57 74 CBOT rice $15.07 -$0.06 -0.40% -3.89% $15.27 31 WTI crude $104.81 -$0.06 -0.06% -0.11% $104.08 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.000 +0.04% -0.08% USD/AUD 1.042 -0.005 -0.43% -0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)