* Corn sinks on profit-taking, rapid U.S. planting
* Soy mixed; new crop up on exports, S. America crop woes
* Wheat sinks in profit-taking setback, following corn
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, May 1 U.S. corn futures fell on
T uesday, retreating from a three-week high as investors took
profits a day after a U.S. government report on corn planting
eclipsed trade forecasts, raising the likelihood of a bumper
crop this fall.
Soybeans traded mixed, with nearby contracts pressured by
profit-taking and deliveries of the cash product against spot
May futures. New-crop values garnered support from worries about
declining South American crop production following a severe
drought and persistent sales of U.S. soy to China.
Wheat slumped on spillover pressure from weaker corn and
soybeans and as beneficial weather boosted U.S. crop prospects.
U.S. corn planting advanced more than expected last week
despite cool weather and rain as a huge seeding effort in top
producer Iowa propelled sowing of the total crop past the
halfway point, a U.S. Department of Agriculture report late on
Monday showed.
"Corn planting was well ahead of the trade (forecast) and
almost twice the average pace for May 1. If you've got 40
percent of the crop planted by May 1, your chances for
above-trend yield tends to increase," said Karl Setzer, analyst
with Max Yield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa.
The USDA's crop progress and conditions report revealed that
53 percent of the U.S. corn crop was planted as of Sunday,
topping the average forecast of 43 percent from a Reuters poll
of 18 analysts and well ahead of the five-year average of 27
percent complete.
Chicago Board of Trade May corn fell 1/2 cent to
$6.59-3/4 per bushel, May soybeans lost 5-1/4 at
$14.97-3/4 and May wheat declined by 14 to $6.33-3/4.
SOY FOCUS SHIFTS
"The market is shifting its attention from the old crop to
the new crop. We're seeing some of the inverse coming out of the
soybeans today," Setzer said.
Deferred contracts were supported by persistent demand from
China, which bought 110,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans via
private deals, according to a USDA announcement on Tuesday. The
USDA also confirmed 220,000 tonnes of new-crop sales to China on
Monday.
China is likely to buy even more U.S.-origin soybeans in the
near term because of poor South American crops, Hamburg-based
oilseeds analysts Oil World said.
Soybean plantings were more in line with analyst projections
at 12 percent complete as of Sunday, versus 6 percent the prior
week and the 5 percent five-year average. Analysts had expected
13 percent of the crop to be planted, just shy of the record
pace of 15 percent set two years ago.
Wheat fell in sympathy with corn, snapping a three-session
rising streak despite concerns about the outlook for crops in
Russia, Ukraine and Australia.
U.S. winter wheat crop ratings improved slightly last week
as the USDA pegged 64 percent of the crop in the
good-to-excellent category, up 1 point from the prior week.
Prices at 1:58 p.m. CDT (1858 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 659.75 -0.50 -0.1% 2.0%
CBOT soy 1497.75 -5.25 -0.4% 25.0%
CBOT meal 432.50 -1.80 -0.4% 39.8%
CBOT soyoil 54.52 -0.14 -0.3% 4.7%
CBOT wheat 633.75 -14.00 -2.2% -2.9%
CBOT rice 1475.50 -11.00 -0.7% 1.0%
EU wheat 216.75 3.00 1.4% 7.0%
US crude 106.16 1.29 1.2% 7.4%
Dow Jones 13,322 109 0.8% 9.0%
Gold 1663.37 -0.73 0.0% 6.4%
Euro/dollar 1.3226 -0.0015 -0.1% 2.2%
Dollar Index 78.8680 0.0910 0.1% -1.6%
Baltic Freight 1152 -3 -0.3% -33.7%
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Nigel
Hunt in London; Editing by Dale Hudson)