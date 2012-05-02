SYDNEY, May 2 U.S. corn futures fell further on Wednesday, extending losses after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report issued this week showed stronger than expected planting figures, increasing the prospect of a big crop. Chicago Board Of Trade July corn futures fell 0.4 percent in early Asian trading. The front-month May corn contract lost 0.7 percent after hitting a three-week high on Monday. July soybean futures fell 0.17 percent, though losses were checked by continued demand from China. CBOT July wheat futures fell 0.47 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. corn planting advanced more than expected last week despite cool weather and rain as a huge seeding effort in top producer Iowa propelled sowing of the total crop past the halfway point, a U.S. Department of Agriculture report late on Monday showed. The USDA's said 53 percent of the U.S. corn crop was planted as of Sunday, topping the average forecast of 43 percent from a Reuters poll of 18 analysts and well ahead of the five-year average of 27 percent complete. * Chinese soybean demand continues to be strong. USDA confirms China bought 110,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans via private deals on Tuesday. The USDA also confirmed 220,000 tonnes of new-crop sales to China on Monday. * China is likely to buy even more U.S.-origin soybeans in the near term because of poor South American crops, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said. * Soybean plantings were more in line with analyst projections at 12 percent complete as of Sunday, versus 6 percent the prior week and the 5 percent five-year average. Analysts had expected 13 percent of the crop to be planted, just shy of the record pace of 15 percent set two years ago. * Traders concerned about the outlook for crops in Russia, Ukraine and Australia. However, U.S. winter wheat crop ratings improved slightly last week as the USDA pegged 64 percent of the crop in the good-to-excellent category, up 1 point from the prior week. MARKET NEWS * The dollar rebounded from a 2-1/2-month low versus the yen on Tuesday after a barometer of the U.S. manufacturing sector showed unexpected strength, allaying fears the economy was slowing. * Oil prices turned higher on T Tuesday after data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in April at its fastest pace in 10 months eased concerns about slowing economic growth. * The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in the economic recovery. DATA/EVENTS 0230 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Apr 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Apr 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Apr 0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Apr 0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Apr 0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Apr 1400 U.S. Durable goods Mar 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly India M3 Money Supply Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Apr Grains prices at 2339 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 640.00 -3.00 -0.47% -2.59% 613.99 53 CBOT corn 626.50 -2.50 -0.40% -4.86% 609.48 66 CBOT soy 1501.00 -2.50 -0.17% +22.28% 1164.35 73 CBOT rice $15.04 $0.02 +0.10% +2.66% $14.45 31 WTI crude $105.81 -$0.35 -0.33% +2.77% $99.05 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.323 $0.029 +2.25% +1.41% USD/AUD 1.033 -0.003 -0.33% -0.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)