SYDNEY, May 2 U.S. corn futures fell further on
Wednesday, extending losses after a U.S. Department of
Agriculture report issued this week showed stronger than
expected planting figures, increasing the prospect of a big
crop.
Chicago Board Of Trade July corn futures fell 0.4
percent in early Asian trading. The front-month May corn
contract lost 0.7 percent after hitting a three-week high on
Monday.
July soybean futures fell 0.17 percent, though losses
were checked by continued demand from China.
CBOT July wheat futures fell 0.47 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. corn planting advanced more than expected last week
despite cool weather and rain as a huge seeding effort in top
producer Iowa propelled sowing of the total crop past the
halfway point, a U.S. Department of Agriculture report late on
Monday showed. The USDA's said 53 percent of the U.S. corn crop
was planted as of Sunday, topping the average forecast of 43
percent from a Reuters poll of 18 analysts and well ahead of the
five-year average of 27 percent complete.
* Chinese soybean demand continues to be strong. USDA
confirms China bought 110,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans
via private deals on Tuesday. The USDA also confirmed 220,000
tonnes of new-crop sales to China on Monday.
* China is likely to buy even more U.S.-origin soybeans in
the near term because of poor South American crops,
Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said.
* Soybean plantings were more in line with analyst
projections at 12 percent complete as of Sunday, versus 6
percent the prior week and the 5 percent five-year average.
Analysts had expected 13 percent of the crop to be planted, just
shy of the record pace of 15 percent set two years ago.
* Traders concerned about the outlook for crops in Russia,
Ukraine and Australia. However, U.S. winter wheat crop ratings
improved slightly last week as the USDA pegged 64 percent of the
crop in the good-to-excellent category, up 1 point from the
prior week.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar rebounded from a 2-1/2-month low versus the yen
on Tuesday after a barometer of the U.S. manufacturing sector
showed unexpected strength, allaying fears the economy was
slowing.
* Oil prices turned higher on T Tuesday after data showing
the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in April at its fastest
pace in 10 months eased concerns about slowing economic growth.
* The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four
years on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster
pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in
the economic recovery.
DATA/EVENTS
0230 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Apr
0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Apr
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Apr
0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Apr
0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Apr
0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Apr
1400 U.S. Durable goods Mar
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
India M3 Money Supply
Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Apr
Grains prices at 2339 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 640.00 -3.00 -0.47% -2.59% 613.99 53
CBOT corn 626.50 -2.50 -0.40% -4.86% 609.48 66
CBOT soy 1501.00 -2.50 -0.17% +22.28% 1164.35 73
CBOT rice $15.04 $0.02 +0.10% +2.66% $14.45 31
WTI crude $105.81 -$0.35 -0.33% +2.77% $99.05 67
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.323 $0.029 +2.25% +1.41%
USD/AUD 1.033 -0.003 -0.33% -0.36%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)