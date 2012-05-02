* U.S. corn down 0.8 pct on speedy planting pace * Soybeans pressured by profit-taking, deliveries * Wheat falls 0.7 pct, tracks corn lower (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 2 Chicago corn futures fell for a second day on Wednesday, weighed down by speedy U.S. planting which has boosted prospects of above-average yields and early crop output replenishing tight old-crop supplies. Soybeans fell with deliveries of the cash product against spot May futures adding pressure, while wheat lost more ground on weakness in corn futures. "Crop conditions across the United States are certainly favourable at this stage," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Progress is well ahead of normal which is raising the prospect that we are going to achieve strong yields and we are going to have the crop in the bins earlier than normal." Chicago Board of Trade May corn lost 0.8 percent to $6.54-1/4 a bushel by 0236 GMT, falling for second day after climbing to its highest since April 3 on Tuesday on a continuation chart. May soy fell 0.6 percent to $14.88-1/2 a bushel, after climbing to its highest since July 2008 on Friday. Wheat, which has been tracking corn, was down 0.7 percent to $6.29-1/2 a bushel. U.S. corn planting advanced more than expected last week despite cool weather and rain as a huge seeding effort in top producer Iowa propelled sowing of the total crop past the halfway point, a U.S. Department of Agriculture report late on Monday showed. The USDA's crop progress and conditions report revealed that 53 percent of the U.S. corn crop was planted as of Sunday, topping the average forecast of 43 percent from a Reuters poll of 18 analysts and well ahead of the five-year average of 27 percent complete. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 CBOT corn futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 2,000 wheat and sold 2,000 soybean contracts. U.S. soybean futures fell on pressure from deliveries of the cash product against spot May futures even though tightening South American supplies are likely to support the market amid strong demand from China, the world's top buyer. China bought 110,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans via private deals, according to a USDA announcement on Tuesday. The USDA also confirmed 220,000 tonnes of new-crop sales to China on Monday. China is likely to buy even more U.S.-origin soybeans in the near term because of poor South American crops, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said. Soybean plantings in the United States were more in line with analyst projections at 12 percent complete as of Sunday, versus 6 percent the prior week and the 5 percent five-year average. Analysts had expected 13 percent of the crop to be planted, just shy of the record pace of 15 percent set two years ago. U.S. winter wheat crop ratings improved slightly last week as the USDA pegged 64 percent of the crop in the good-to-excellent category, up 1 point from the prior week. Prices at 0236 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 639.00 -4.00 -0.62% -2.37% 641.29 48 CBOT corn 624.25 -4.75 -0.76% -1.58% 623.39 63 CBOT soy 1494.00 -9.50 -0.63% -0.76% 1427.63 68 CBOT rice $15.03 $0.01 +0.07% -1.47% $15.29 29 WTI crude $105.89 -$0.27 -0.25% +0.97% $104.13 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.322 -$0.002 -0.12% -0.24% USD/AUD 1.034 -0.012 -1.19% -1.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)