* U.S. corn down 0.8 pct on speedy planting pace
* Soybeans pressured by profit-taking, deliveries
* Wheat falls 0.7 pct, tracks corn lower
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 2 Chicago corn futures fell for a
second day on Wednesday, weighed down by speedy U.S. planting
which has boosted prospects of above-average yields and early
crop output replenishing tight old-crop supplies.
Soybeans fell with deliveries of the cash product against
spot May futures adding pressure, while wheat lost more ground
on weakness in corn futures.
"Crop conditions across the United States are certainly
favourable at this stage," said Luke Mathews, commodities
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"Progress is well ahead of normal which is raising the
prospect that we are going to achieve strong yields and we are
going to have the crop in the bins earlier than normal."
Chicago Board of Trade May corn lost 0.8 percent to
$6.54-1/4 a bushel by 0236 GMT, falling for second day after
climbing to its highest since April 3 on Tuesday on a
continuation chart.
May soy fell 0.6 percent to $14.88-1/2 a bushel, after
climbing to its highest since July 2008 on Friday. Wheat,
which has been tracking corn, was down 0.7 percent to $6.29-1/2
a bushel.
U.S. corn planting advanced more than expected last week
despite cool weather and rain as a huge seeding effort in top
producer Iowa propelled sowing of the total crop past the
halfway point, a U.S. Department of Agriculture report late on
Monday showed.
The USDA's crop progress and conditions report revealed that
53 percent of the U.S. corn crop was planted as of Sunday,
topping the average forecast of 43 percent from a Reuters poll
of 18 analysts and well ahead of the five-year average of 27
percent complete.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 CBOT corn
futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold
2,000 wheat and sold 2,000 soybean contracts.
U.S. soybean futures fell on pressure from deliveries of the
cash product against spot May futures even though tightening
South American supplies are likely to support the market amid
strong demand from China, the world's top buyer.
China bought 110,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans via
private deals, according to a USDA announcement on Tuesday. The
USDA also confirmed 220,000 tonnes of new-crop sales to China on
Monday.
China is likely to buy even more U.S.-origin soybeans in the
near term because of poor South American crops, Hamburg-based
oilseeds analysts Oil World said.
Soybean plantings in the United States were more in line
with analyst projections at 12 percent complete as of Sunday,
versus 6 percent the prior week and the 5 percent five-year
average. Analysts had expected 13 percent of the crop to be
planted, just shy of the record pace of 15 percent set two years
ago.
U.S. winter wheat crop ratings improved slightly last week
as the USDA pegged 64 percent of the crop in the
good-to-excellent category, up 1 point from the prior week.
Prices at 0236 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 639.00 -4.00 -0.62% -2.37% 641.29 48
CBOT corn 624.25 -4.75 -0.76% -1.58% 623.39 63
CBOT soy 1494.00 -9.50 -0.63% -0.76% 1427.63 68
CBOT rice $15.03 $0.01 +0.07% -1.47% $15.29 29
WTI crude $105.89 -$0.27 -0.25% +0.97% $104.13 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.322 -$0.002 -0.12% -0.24%
USD/AUD 1.034 -0.012 -1.19% -1.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)