* Widespread commodities liquidation drags down grains
* Wheat hit by bumper crop outlook, big world stocks
* KCBT wheat down as Kansas tour finds record day 1 yield
* Corn falls on good crop weather, lower wheat
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. grain futures fell up to 4.2
percent o n W ednesday in the steepest corn and wheat decline in
3-1/2 months, amid broad-based commodities market liquidation
and as ideal crop weather bolstered prospects for huge harvests
of both crops.
Commodities tumbled across the board with disappointing U.S.
and European economic data weighing on oil and other markets,
dragging the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
down more than 1 percent.
Wheat led grains lower as strong U.S. winter crop prospects,
including record-yield potential in top grower Kansas, pointed
to a huge harvest that would add to near-record-high global
wheat supplies.
Corn fell 2.7 percent as early seeding and rains across
portions of the U.S. Midwest raised the likelihood of a record
crop this fall. In addition, lower-cost wheat was poised to
displace more corn in livestock feeding rations in coming
months.
Spread liquidation, with investors selling nearby corn
contracts and buying deferred months, accelerated the decline in
old-crop futures.
Soybeans fell more than 1 percent as early support from
solid U.S. exports and drought-reduced supplies in South America
was eclipsed by long liquidation.
"Overall, the liquidation pressure in the markets ... (was)
influenced by the liquidation pressure in industrial metals and
energies. The market once again turned back toward concerns of
demand erosion/rationing," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global
Commodity Analytics & Consulting.
BIG KANSAS WHEAT CROP
Hard red winter wheat futures on the Kansas City Board of
Trade spearheaded the down move in wheat after findings on an
annual Kansas wheat tour revealed very strong crop prospects in
northern and central portions of the state.
Tour scouts pegged yield potential at 53.6 bushels per acre,
sharply higher than last year's average of 40.0 bpa on the first
day of the tour and topping the record high forecast of the
tour's first day of 48.9 bpa in 2005.
"The best first-day tour yield indicates that we're looking
at one state alone possibly posting a 400-million-bushel-plus
wheat crop, which just adds to the global supplies that are
already at record levels," said Terry Reilly, an analyst with
Citigroup.
"The only thing that's keeping the wheat market up at these
levels is the corn market. We expect a lot of feed users to use
as much wheat as possible this summer," he added.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 26-3/4 cents to
$6.07 per bushel while KCBT May wheat fell 27-1/4 cents
to $6.18-1/4 a bushel, both down 4.2 percent in their steepest
declines since Jan. 12.
CORN SLIDES
Corn futures declined on strong U.S. crop prospects as good
rains forecast across the Corn Belt over the next week raised
the likelihood of a record-large U.S. crop that was believed to
be about 60 percent planted.
Losses in nearby contracts outpaced those in deferred months
as investors exited old-crop/new-crop spreads.
"A lot of the industry was long July and short December.
They're now liquidating the spread," said Alan Kluis, president
of Kluis Commodities.
"They're also thinking that early planted corn will be
available by August and September so the need to have July corn
trading at a dollar over December is not an argument that's
going to stand any more."
CBOT May corn fell for a second straight day, shedding
17-1/2 cents to $6.42-1/4 a bushel, a 2.65 percent decline that
was the largest since Jan. 12. New-crop December fell
7-3/4 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $5.31.
Investment funds sold a net 18,000 corn contracts on the
day, trade sources estimated.
Early gains in soybeans, tied to another large soybean
export sale announced on Wednesday, eroded at midmorning as
traders liquidated long positions following the run to recent
four-year highs. Spot month futures came within 3/4 cent
of last week's peak at $15.09 before retreating.
CBOT May soybeans fell 17-3/4 cents, or 1.2 percent,
to $14.80 a bushel, while November dropped 24-1/4 cents,
or 1.7 percent, to $13.68-1/4.
