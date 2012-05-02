* Widespread commodities liquidation drags down grains * Wheat hit by bumper crop outlook, big world stocks * KCBT wheat down as Kansas tour finds record day 1 yield * Corn falls on good crop weather, lower wheat (Recasts, adds details, updates with closing prices) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. grain futures fell up to 4.2 percent o n W ednesday in the steepest corn and wheat decline in 3-1/2 months, amid broad-based commodities market liquidation and as ideal crop weather bolstered prospects for huge harvests of both crops. Commodities tumbled across the board with disappointing U.S. and European economic data weighing on oil and other markets, dragging the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index down more than 1 percent. Wheat led grains lower as strong U.S. winter crop prospects, including record-yield potential in top grower Kansas, pointed to a huge harvest that would add to near-record-high global wheat supplies. Corn fell 2.7 percent as early seeding and rains across portions of the U.S. Midwest raised the likelihood of a record crop this fall. In addition, lower-cost wheat was poised to displace more corn in livestock feeding rations in coming months. Spread liquidation, with investors selling nearby corn contracts and buying deferred months, accelerated the decline in old-crop futures. Soybeans fell more than 1 percent as early support from solid U.S. exports and drought-reduced supplies in South America was eclipsed by long liquidation. "Overall, the liquidation pressure in the markets ... (was) influenced by the liquidation pressure in industrial metals and energies. The market once again turned back toward concerns of demand erosion/rationing," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting. BIG KANSAS WHEAT CROP Hard red winter wheat futures on the Kansas City Board of Trade spearheaded the down move in wheat after findings on an annual Kansas wheat tour revealed very strong crop prospects in northern and central portions of the state. Tour scouts pegged yield potential at 53.6 bushels per acre, sharply higher than last year's average of 40.0 bpa on the first day of the tour and topping the record high forecast of the tour's first day of 48.9 bpa in 2005. "The best first-day tour yield indicates that we're looking at one state alone possibly posting a 400-million-bushel-plus wheat crop, which just adds to the global supplies that are already at record levels," said Terry Reilly, an analyst with Citigroup. "The only thing that's keeping the wheat market up at these levels is the corn market. We expect a lot of feed users to use as much wheat as possible this summer," he added. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 26-3/4 cents to $6.07 per bushel while KCBT May wheat fell 27-1/4 cents to $6.18-1/4 a bushel, both down 4.2 percent in their steepest declines since Jan. 12. CORN SLIDES Corn futures declined on strong U.S. crop prospects as good rains forecast across the Corn Belt over the next week raised the likelihood of a record-large U.S. crop that was believed to be about 60 percent planted. Losses in nearby contracts outpaced those in deferred months as investors exited old-crop/new-crop spreads. "A lot of the industry was long July and short December. They're now liquidating the spread," said Alan Kluis, president of Kluis Commodities. "They're also thinking that early planted corn will be available by August and September so the need to have July corn trading at a dollar over December is not an argument that's going to stand any more." CBOT May corn fell for a second straight day, shedding 17-1/2 cents to $6.42-1/4 a bushel, a 2.65 percent decline that was the largest since Jan. 12. New-crop December fell 7-3/4 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $5.31. Investment funds sold a net 18,000 corn contracts on the day, trade sources estimated. Early gains in soybeans, tied to another large soybean export sale announced on Wednesday, eroded at midmorning as traders liquidated long positions following the run to recent four-year highs. Spot month futures came within 3/4 cent of last week's peak at $15.09 before retreating. CBOT May soybeans fell 17-3/4 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $14.80 a bushel, while November dropped 24-1/4 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $13.68-1/4. Prices at 2:32 p.m. CDT (1932 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 642.25 -17.50 -2.7% -0.7% CBOT soy 1480.00 -17.75 -1.2% 23.5% CBOT meal 428.50 -4.00 -0.9% 38.5% CBOT soyoil 54.33 -0.19 -0.4% 4.3% CBOT wheat 607.00 -26.75 -4.2% -7.0% CBOT rice 1459.50 -16.00 -1.1% -0.1% EU wheat 218.00 1.50 0.7% 7.7% US crude 105.24 -0.92 -0.9% 6.5% Dow Jones 13,246 -34 -0.3% 8.4% Gold 1652.60 -9.23 -0.5% 5.7% Euro/dollar 1.3155 -0.0081 -0.6% 1.6% Dollar Index 79.1500 0.2860 0.4% -1.3% Baltic Freight 1149 -3 -0.3% -33.9% (Editing by David Gregorio, Alden Bentley and Jim Marshall)