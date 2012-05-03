SYDNEY, May 3 U.S. wheat edged up on Thursday, recovering slightly from its steepest decline in more than three months in the previous session when a bumper crop outlook dented prices. Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.3 percent, after plunging more than 4 percent on Wednesday, while May corn was almost unchanged, after shedding 2.7 percent in the previous session. Both dropped by their most since Jan. 12 on Wednesday. May soybeans were down 0.2 percent, extending losses for a third straight session. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat fields scouted on the first two days of an annual crop tour in Kansas had the potential for the best yields in at least nine years but the drought conditions that devastated the crop last year still persist, crop scouts found on Wednesday. Yields across the northern, western and central parts of Kansas, the largest wheat growing state, averaged 48.5 bushels per acre, above the two-day average last year of 36.7 bpa and the largest since at least 2003, which is as far back as the tour provided historical data. * Corn came under pressure amid strong U.S. crop prospects as good rains forecast across the Corn Belt over the next week raised the likelihood of a record-large U.S. crop that was believed to be about 60 percent planted. * The CME Group said a new federal law will require members of the exchange to pay a higher margin requirement on certain speculative trading positions, starting next week. Some traders said news of the change appeared to weigh on CBOT corn markets on Wednesday, prompting locals who might be affected by the change to exit old crop/new crop spread positions. * Argentina will not export corn to China, which has ramped up its corn purchases in recent weeks, until a deal is reached over the genetically modified crops, which are favored by farmers in the South American country but currently barred by Beijing, an industry group said on Wednesday. * Soybeans, which have been supported by solid export demand from China and by worries about drought-reduced supplies from South America, came under pressure as traders liquidated long positions following a run to recent four-year highs. MARKET NEWS * The euro wallowed near two-week lows against the greenback on Thursday, having hit the skids overnight on the back of more depressing economic news out of Europe that put the spotlight on the central bank's policy meeting. * U.S. crude steadied above $105 a barrel on Thursday, after dropping in the previous session on a surge in domestic crude oil inventories to their highest level in more than 20 years and weak economic data. * The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower on W Wednesday as data showed that private sector hiring fell far more than expected in April, sparking concerns that Friday's U.S. jobs report will also disappoint investors. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1145 EZ ECB rate decision May 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing April 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly Grains prices at 0100 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 616.00 1.50 +0.24% -6.24% 613.19 37 CBOT corn 611.75 0.25 +0.04% -7.10% 608.98 53 CBOT soy 1485.00 0.00 +0.00% +20.98% 1163.82 59 CBOT rice $14.88 $0.03 +0.17% +1.60% $14.44 26 WTI crude $105.36 $0.14 +0.13% +2.33% $99.03 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.021 +1.61% +0.78% USD/AUD 1.031 -0.006 -0.57% -0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)