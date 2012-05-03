SYDNEY, May 3 U.S. wheat edged up on Thursday,
recovering slightly from its steepest decline in more than three
months in the previous session when a bumper crop outlook dented
prices.
Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.3 percent,
after plunging more than 4 percent on Wednesday, while May corn
was almost unchanged, after shedding 2.7 percent in the
previous session. Both dropped by their most since Jan. 12 on
Wednesday.
May soybeans were down 0.2 percent, extending losses
for a third straight session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Wheat fields scouted on the first two days of an annual
crop tour in Kansas had the potential for the best yields in at
least nine years but the drought conditions that devastated the
crop last year still persist, crop scouts found on Wednesday.
Yields across the northern, western and central parts of
Kansas, the largest wheat growing state, averaged 48.5 bushels
per acre, above the two-day average last year of 36.7 bpa and
the largest since at least 2003, which is as far back as the
tour provided historical data.
* Corn came under pressure amid strong U.S. crop prospects
as good rains forecast across the Corn Belt over the next week
raised the likelihood of a record-large U.S. crop that was
believed to be about 60 percent planted.
* The CME Group said a new federal law will require
members of the exchange to pay a higher margin requirement on
certain speculative trading positions, starting next week.
Some traders said news of the change appeared to weigh on
CBOT corn markets on Wednesday, prompting locals who might be
affected by the change to exit old crop/new crop spread
positions.
* Argentina will not export corn to China, which has ramped
up its corn purchases in recent weeks, until a deal is reached
over the genetically modified crops, which are favored by
farmers in the South American country but currently barred by
Beijing, an industry group said on Wednesday.
* Soybeans, which have been supported by solid export demand
from China and by worries about drought-reduced supplies from
South America, came under pressure as traders liquidated long
positions following a run to recent four-year highs.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro wallowed near two-week lows against the greenback
on Thursday, having hit the skids overnight on the back of more
depressing economic news out of Europe that put the spotlight on
the central bank's policy meeting.
* U.S. crude steadied above $105 a barrel on Thursday, after
dropping in the previous session on a surge in domestic crude
oil inventories to their highest level in more than 20 years and
weak economic data.
* The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower on W Wednesday as data
showed that private sector hiring fell far more than expected in
April, sparking concerns that Friday's U.S. jobs report will
also disappoint investors.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1145 EZ ECB rate decision May
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing April
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
Grains prices at 0100 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 616.00 1.50 +0.24% -6.24% 613.19 37
CBOT corn 611.75 0.25 +0.04% -7.10% 608.98 53
CBOT soy 1485.00 0.00 +0.00% +20.98% 1163.82 59
CBOT rice $14.88 $0.03 +0.17% +1.60% $14.44 26
WTI crude $105.36 $0.14 +0.13% +2.33% $99.03 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.021 +1.61% +0.78%
USD/AUD 1.031 -0.006 -0.57% -0.60%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)