* Grains rise on bargain hunting after selloff * Soybeans pressured by long liquidation * Tour sees Kansas wheat yield best since 2003 * China inks Argentine corn deal but exports blocked (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 3 Chicago corn and wheat rose around half a percent on Thursday, as grain markets took a breather after suffering their biggest decline in more than three months in a selloff sparked by prospects of bumper U.S. crops. Soybeans remained under pressure by long liquidation after the market climbed to its highest in nearly four years last week with support from strong Chinese purchases and shrinking supplies from South America. "I think wheat was hit hard yesterday, so it is a bit of buying on the setback," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne. "There are nervous longs around in soybeans and corn, as you see a bit of a selloff, everyone hits the panic buttons." Chicago Board of Trade May corn rose 0.5 percent to $6.45-3/4 a bushel by 0237 GMT, after sliding 2.7 percent on Wednesday and May wheat also gained 0.5 percent to $6.10 a bushel, after dropping more than 4 percent in the last session. May soy was down 0.2 percent to $14.77 a bushel, falling for a third straight session. On Wednesday, wheat led grains lower as strong U.S. winter crop prospects, including record-yield potential in top grower Kansas, pointed to a huge harvest that would add to near-record-high global wheat supplies. Corn has slipped as early seeding and rains across portions of the U.S. Midwest raised the likelihood of a record crop this fall. In addition, lower-cost wheat was poised to displace more corn in livestock feeding rations in coming months. U.S. corn crop prospects have been lifted by forecasts of good rains across the grain belt over the next week, boosting the likelihood of a record-large crop that was believed to be about 60 percent planted. Wheat fields scouted on the first two days of an annual crop tour in Kansas had the potential for the best yields in at least nine years but the drought conditions that devastated the crop last year still persist, crop scouts found on Wednesday. Yields across the northern, western and central parts of Kansas, the largest wheat growing state, averaged 48.5 bushels per acre, above the two-day average last year of 36.7 bpa and the largest since at least 2003, which is as far back as the tour provided historical data. There was bearish news for the U.S. corn market as China inked a deal with Argentina to import corn, even though the industry expects shipments will be capped this year. Argentina will not export corn to China until a deal is reached over genetically modified crops, which are favored by farmers in the South American country but currently barred by Beijing, an industry group said. In February, Argentina announced an agreement with China on corn exports. Chinese authorities said the pact took effect on April 20, which raised market expectations that ships laden with corn from the Pampas would soon start heading to China. But shipments would be limited by low yields caused by a drought that parched the South American crop belt during the Southern Hemisphere summer in December and January. Prices at 0237 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 619.00 4.50 +0.73% -3.73% 639.90 39 CBOT corn 613.50 2.00 +0.33% -2.46% 622.02 56 CBOT soy 1487.50 2.50 +0.17% -1.06% 1431.65 59 CBOT rice $14.89 $0.03 +0.20% -1.62% $15.30 26 WTI crude $105.15 -$0.07 -0.07% -0.95% $104.04 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.315 -$0.009 -0.66% -0.78% USD/AUD 1.030 -0.016 -1.55% -1.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sugita Katyal)