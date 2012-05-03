* Soybeans pressured by fund selling, bearish chart signals * Corn, wheat up on bargain hunting after selloff * U.S. weekly corn export sales hit 21-yr high as China buys * Crop tour projects a bumper Kansas wheat crop (Updates with closing US prices; adds analyst comment) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, May 3 U.S. soybean futures fell 0.8 percent o n Thursday on long liquidation and bearish chart signals after the market climbed last week to a near four-year high amid strong Chinese demand and shrinking supplies from South America. Nearby corn and wheat firmed on a short-covering bounce after sustaining their biggest decline in more than three months on Wednesday in a selloff sparked by prospects of bumper U.S. crops. Most-active July soybeans had posted a reversal on Wednesday, setting a contract high but then closing below the previous day's low. That bearish signal appeared to trigger more liquidation on Th ursday. "We had a key reversal in up-front beans and up-front meal, and we had a lot of technical selling because of that," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. Commodity funds hold a record-large net long position in CBOT soybeans, leaving the market vulnerable to periodic bouts of long liquidation. Traders also took profits by exiting old crop/new crop spreads and long soy/short corn positions. "The bean market has been so strong and has rallied so far that getting a correction should not be a surprise," said Roy Huckabay with the Linn Group, a Chicago brokerage. The soy market shrugged off news that the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange had lowered its forecast of Argentina's 2011/12 soybean harvest to 41 million tonnes, from its previous estimate of 43 million. At the Chicago Board of Trade, July soybeans settled down 11-1/2 cents at $14.73-1/2 per bushel. July corn ended up 3 cents at $6.14-1/2 a bushel and July wheat was up 1 cent at $6.15-1/2 a bushel. Nearby corn drew support from firm U.S. cash markets, reflecting tight supplies of old-crop corn. "It's a lack of producer selling and the tightness across the corn belt. That's the support in old-crop," Roose said. Also, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the biggest weekly U.S. export sales tally in 21 years, led by active sales to China, which snapped up nearly 3 million tonnes of the grain to rebuild stocks and tamp down its near-record-high domestic prices. While nearby corn contracts advanced, back months representing the 2012 U.S. harvest fell as favorable crop weather in the Midwest and an active planting pace bolstered prospects for a big crop. Wheat firmed but the market is still down for the week amid expectations of a bumper U.S. winter wheat crop. After the CBOT close, the Wheat Quality Council's annual tour of Kansas projected the state's wheat crop at 403.9 million bushels, which if realized would be the biggest since 2003. The crop tour projected the average Kansas wheat yield at 49.1 bushels per acre, which would top the previous record of 49 bushels per acre set in 1998. Scouts on the tour examined 608 fields over three days to arrive at their yield projection. Prices at 2:52 p.m. CDT (1952 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 614.50 3.00 0.5% -4.9% CBOT soy 1473.50 -11.50 -0.8% 22.9% CBOT meal 426.40 -3.30 -0.8% 37.8% CBOT soyoil 54.16 -0.55 -1.0% 4.0% CBOT wheat 615.50 1.00 0.2% -5.7% CBOT rice 1518.50 33.00 2.2% 4.0% EU wheat 217.25 -0.50 -0.2% 7.3% US crude 102.57 -2.64 -2.5% 3.8% Dow Jones 13,200 -69 -0.5% 8.0% Gold 1637.01 -15.62 -0.9% 4.7% Euro/dollar 1.3150 -0.0004 0.0% 1.6% Dollar Index 79.2150 0.0830 0.1% -1.2% Baltic Freight 1157 8 0.7% -33.4% * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam and Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; Editing by Dale Hudson)