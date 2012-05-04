SYDNEY, May 4 U.S. soybean futures posted gains on Friday, recovering some of their losses in the previous session, after long liquidation selling emerged following the market's climb to a near four-year high last week. Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean futures opened 0.24 percent higher, recovering some lost ground after the oilseed fell 0.8 percent on Thursday on bearish chart signals. CBOT July wheat futures climbed 0.45 percent, while July corn futures fell slightly in early Asian trading after a 3 cent increase on Thursday. FUNDAMENTALS * Commodity funds hold a record-large net long position in CBOT soybeans, leaving the market vulnerable to periodic bouts of long liquidation. Traders also took profits by exiting old crop/new crop spreads and long soy/short corn positions. * Private exporters reported the sale of 232,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the 2012/13 marketing year, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. * Buenos Aires Grains Exchange lowered its forecast of Argentina's 2011/12 soybean harvest to 41 million tonnes, from its previous estimate of 43 million. * U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the biggest weekly U.S. export sales tally in 21 years, led by active sales to China, which snapped up nearly 3 million tonnes of corn to rebuild stocks and tamp down its near-record-high domestic prices. * Next year is expected to produce a bumper corn crop on favorable crop weather in the Midwest and an active planting pace. * The Wheat Quality Council's annual tour of Kansas projected the state's wheat crop at 403.9 million bushels, which if realized would be the biggest since 2003. The crop tour projected the average Kansas wheat yield at 49.1 bushels per acre, which would top the previous record of 49 bushels per acre set in 1998. Scouts on the tour examined 608 fields over three days to arrive at their yield projection. MARKET NEWS * The euro slid against the dollar for a fourth day on Thursday as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi gave a more upbeat assessment of the region's economy but left the door open for policy easing, keeping investors cautious a day before key U.S. labor market data. * Crude oil futures dropped for a second straight day on Thursday as more signs of slowing U.S. economic growth and swelling U.S. inventories sparked a wave of selling that sent prices crashing through key support levels. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report, while shares of Green Mountain GMCR.O plunged after poor results. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0230 China HSBC Services PMI Apr 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Apr 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Apr 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Wkly Grains prices at 2355 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 618.25 2.75 +0.45% -5.90% 613.27 38 CBOT corn 614.25 -0.25 -0.04% -6.72% 609.07 59 CBOT soy 1477.00 3.50 +0.24% +20.33% 1163.55 55 CBOT rice $15.20 $0.02 +0.10% +3.79% $14.45 43 WTI crude $102.55 $0.01 +0.01% -0.40% $98.94 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.021 +1.61% +0.77% USD/AUD 1.027 -0.010 -0.96% -0.98% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)