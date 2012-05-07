SYDNEY, May 7 U.S. corn futures slipped on
Monday, after rising in the previous session on near-term supply
concerns, while corn and soybeans also edged down.
Chicago Board Of Trade July corn slid 0.2 percent by
23:47 GMT, after rising 0.9 percent on Friday
July soybean opened 0.22 percent down after a rise of
0.3 percent on Friday, while July wheat fell slightly as
forecasters continued to predict a bumper 2012/13 harvest.
FUNDAMENTALS
* CIF basis bids for corn shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf
Coast rose sharply on Friday morning, amid tight supplies and
strong export demand. Basis bids and offers were up 3 cents for
shipment in July and 4 cents for shipment in the first half of
August, traders said.
Farmers are not selling and supplies are going to get tight
before the harvest, traders said.
* Private exporters sold 356,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico
and South Korea, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
* U.S. corn export sales soared to a 21-year high in the
week before last on active buying by China, which snapped up
nearly 3 million tonnes of the grain to rebuild stocks and tamp
down its near-record-high domestic prices.
* The USDA reported private exporters struck deals to sell
120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations on
Friday. Foreign demand for U.S. soybeans has increased due to
crop losses in drought-hit South America, which competes with
the United States for export business.
* Wheat was under pressure amid ample future supplies.
Kansas, the top wheat-producing state in the United States,
appeared to be on track to harvest its largest hard red winter
wheat crop since 2003, according to an annual crop tour that
ended Thursday.
* Private analytical firm Informa Economics raised its
outlook for U.S. winter wheat production by 1.5 percent to 1.656
billion bushels, traders said. Informa raised its estimate for
U.S soy plantings by 2.2 percent to 75.822 million acres (30.68
million hectares), topping the USDA's estimate of 73.9 million
acres.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell to three-month low against the dollar on
Monday after Greek voters mauled pro-bailout parties while the
French ousted incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, a key architect of
bailout measures for indebted countries and an advocate of
austerity measures.
* U.S. crude futures dropped more than $3 a barrel and Brent
crude also fell more than $2.50 a barrel after Greek voters
mauled pro-bailout parties after French and Greek elections.
* Wall Street ended its worst week this year with a sharp
selloff on Friday after a slowdown in job creation in the
world's top economy raised the biggest question mark yet about
the prospects for U.S. growth.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0830 EZ Sentix Index May
1400 U.S. Employment Index April
1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly
1900 U.S. Consumer Credit March
Grains prices at 2347 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 609.00 -0.50 -0.08% -7.31% 612.96 36
CBOT corn 619.00 -1.25 -0.20% -6.00% 609.23 66
CBOT soy 1475.00 -3.25 -0.22% +20.16% 1163.48 56
CBOT rice $15.14 -$0.06 -0.43% +3.38% $14.45 42
WTI crude $96.33 -$2.16 -2.19% -6.44% $98.73 18
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.003 +0.21% -0.61%
USD/AUD 1.012 -0.024 -2.33% -2.36%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)