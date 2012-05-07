SYDNEY, May 7 U.S. corn futures slipped on Monday, after rising in the previous session on near-term supply concerns, while corn and soybeans also edged down. Chicago Board Of Trade July corn slid 0.2 percent by 23:47 GMT, after rising 0.9 percent on Friday July soybean opened 0.22 percent down after a rise of 0.3 percent on Friday, while July wheat fell slightly as forecasters continued to predict a bumper 2012/13 harvest. FUNDAMENTALS * CIF basis bids for corn shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast rose sharply on Friday morning, amid tight supplies and strong export demand. Basis bids and offers were up 3 cents for shipment in July and 4 cents for shipment in the first half of August, traders said. Farmers are not selling and supplies are going to get tight before the harvest, traders said. * Private exporters sold 356,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico and South Korea, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * U.S. corn export sales soared to a 21-year high in the week before last on active buying by China, which snapped up nearly 3 million tonnes of the grain to rebuild stocks and tamp down its near-record-high domestic prices. * The USDA reported private exporters struck deals to sell 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations on Friday. Foreign demand for U.S. soybeans has increased due to crop losses in drought-hit South America, which competes with the United States for export business. * Wheat was under pressure amid ample future supplies. Kansas, the top wheat-producing state in the United States, appeared to be on track to harvest its largest hard red winter wheat crop since 2003, according to an annual crop tour that ended Thursday. * Private analytical firm Informa Economics raised its outlook for U.S. winter wheat production by 1.5 percent to 1.656 billion bushels, traders said. Informa raised its estimate for U.S soy plantings by 2.2 percent to 75.822 million acres (30.68 million hectares), topping the USDA's estimate of 73.9 million acres. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell to three-month low against the dollar on Monday after Greek voters mauled pro-bailout parties while the French ousted incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, a key architect of bailout measures for indebted countries and an advocate of austerity measures. * U.S. crude futures dropped more than $3 a barrel and Brent crude also fell more than $2.50 a barrel after Greek voters mauled pro-bailout parties after French and Greek elections. * Wall Street ended its worst week this year with a sharp selloff on Friday after a slowdown in job creation in the world's top economy raised the biggest question mark yet about the prospects for U.S. growth. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0830 EZ Sentix Index May 1400 U.S. Employment Index April 1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly 1900 U.S. Consumer Credit March Grains prices at 2347 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 609.00 -0.50 -0.08% -7.31% 612.96 36 CBOT corn 619.00 -1.25 -0.20% -6.00% 609.23 66 CBOT soy 1475.00 -3.25 -0.22% +20.16% 1163.48 56 CBOT rice $15.14 -$0.06 -0.43% +3.38% $14.45 42 WTI crude $96.33 -$2.16 -2.19% -6.44% $98.73 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.003 +0.21% -0.61% USD/AUD 1.012 -0.024 -2.33% -2.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)