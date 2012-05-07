* Corn falls back after Friday gains
* Soy drops, traders worry Chinese market will slow
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, May 7 U.S. grain futures dropped on
Monday as investors fled riskier assets, after Greek and French
polls stoked concerns on whether struggling euro zone economies
could continue to pursue austerity measures crucial to resolving
the bloc's debt crisis.
Oil hit multi-month lows while other commodities and
equities also slid, with a much weaker-than-expected jobs data
from the world's largest economy, the United States, further
clouding global growth prospects.
Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.7 percent to
$6.16 a bushel by 0402 GMT, following an increase of 0.9 percent
on Friday amid tight near-term supply concerns.
July soybean fell 0.8 percent to $14.66-3/4 a bushel
after the rising 0.3 percent in the previous session on strong
demand. July wheat futures dropped 0.5 percent to
$6.06-3/4 a bushel amid continued ample supply forecasts.
"Today we are seeing some risk aversion in the grains market
due to political risk emanating out of the euro zone, and on
Friday we that saw employment numbers in the U.S. is weakening,"
Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore said.
"So today, we are likely to see some sell-off, particularly
in corn."
Corn surged on Friday, driven by a rally in the cash market
on worries that supplies of corn from last year's harvest may
run low before stocks can be replenished. Supplies were further
squeezed as farmers, anticipating higher prices, remained
reluctant to sell, traders said.
Corn demand has been strong in recent weeks on a decline in
prices. U.S. corn export sales soared to a 21-year high in the
week before last, aided by active buying by China that snapped
up nearly 3 million tonnes of the grain to rebuild stocks and
tamp down its near-record-high domestic prices.
A strong interest in corn continued last week, with the
Department of Agriculture confirming on Friday orders from
Mexico and South Korea.
CIF basis bids for corn shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf
Coast rose sharply on Friday, with basis bids and offers up 3
cents for shipment in July and 4 cents for shipment in the first
half of August, traders said.
WHEAT PRICES HIT BY BUMPER HARVEST FORECAST
Wheat futures extended losses amid forecasts for a bumper
harvest. Private analytical firm Informa Economics raised its
outlook for U.S. winter wheat production by 1.5 percent to 1.656
billion bushels, traders said.
Kansas appears to be on track this year to produce its
largest hard red winter wheat crop since 2003 with a record
yield possible, said crop scouts on Thursday who had just
completed this year's annual tour that found fields helped by a
mild winter and a wet spring.
The crop, which got off to a shaky start in some parts of
this leading hard red winter wheat state due to a devastating
drought across the southern Plains, is expected to be 46 percent
larger than last year's, adding to overflowing global supplies.
The soybean market, which has been supported in recent weeks
by Chinese demand and lower South American supply due to a
drought, also came under pressure on Monday.
Tan said the sell-off was driven by concerns that Chinese
growth will slow amid global economic uncertainty.
The soybean sell-off comes despite continued demand late
last week. The USDA reported private exporters struck deals to
sell 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations.
Foreign demand for U.S. soybeans has increased due to crop
losses in drought-hit South America, which competes with the
United States for export business.
Grains prices at 0402 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 606.75 -2.75 -0.45% -7.65% 612.88 36
CBOT corn 616.00 -4.25 -0.69% -6.45% 609.13 66
CBOT soy 1466.75 -11.50 -0.78% +19.49% 1163.21 50
CBOT rice $15.15 -$0.06 -0.39% +3.41% $14.45 42
WTI crude $97.10 -$1.39 -1.41% -5.69% $98.76 20
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.298 $0.003 +0.26% -0.56%
USD/AUD 1.013 -0.023 -2.27% -2.30%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
