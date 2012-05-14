* U.S. soybean weakness spreads to Dalian * Corn futures firm, but hovers around 14-month low SYDNEY, May 14 U.S. soybean futures fell to six-week lows on Monday, dragged down by continued selling of long positions by funds and on concerns over the strength of the global economy. The weakness in U.S. soybeans spread to China, where soy prices hit their lowest in more than three months, as investors shrugged off Beijing's weekend move to cut banks' reserve requirement to lift lending and boost a slowing economy. Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean futures fell to as low as $13.85-1/4 a bushel, the weakest level since March 30, before trimming losses to $13.91-1/2 by 0510 GMT. Soy slid more than 3 percent on Friday. CBOT July corn, which slipped to a 14-month low last week, gained 0.3 percent to $5.82-1/2 a bushel, while July wheat rose half a percent to $5.99-3/4. "There has been a lot of talk about funds being very long on beans, and this is more liquidation after the U.S. Department of Agriculture report last week," said Brett Cooper, senior manager, markets at FC Stone Australia. Soybeans climbed nearly 2 percent last Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said record-large exports next season would shrink U.S. stocks to the lowest in four years, leaving little room for production snags this summer. "There was a large inverse in old crop soy complex versus new crop, and the USDA numbers indicated that old crop carryout is adequate," Cooper added. Soybeans came under pressure on Friday as funds also liquidated long positions on the back of weaker economic indicators and political uncertainty in the euro zone. They were further hit by technical selling as the heavily traded July contract broke below its 40-day moving average on Friday, erasing strong gains notched up the session before. Lynette Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures, said China's reserve requirement cut could help soybeans recover. "I think soybeans have been oversold, and we could see some bargain hunting later today," she said. CORN LOW Corn continued to languish near a 14-month low on Monday, despite firming slightly from Friday when the broad-based liquidation of positions spilled over to the grain. Tight supplies in near-term stocks checked losses, however. Corn prices fell 6.3 percent last week, their steepest drop in four months, after the USDA unexpectedly raised estimated end-of-season stocks this year and said stocks would balloon to a seven-year high next season following a record-large harvest this autumn. Investors also took in stride an announcement by the USDA of a 300,000-tonne corn sale to an unknown destination, which many traders said was confirmation of earlier rumours of sales to China. Commodity funds sold a net 10,000 corn contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts on Friday, trade sources estimated. Grains prices at 0510 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 599.75 2.75 +0.46% -0.25% 629.31 30 CBOT corn 582.50 1.50 +0.26% -0.85% 617.18 36 CBOT soy 1391.50 -14.50 -1.03% -4.38% 1446.37 26 CBOT rice $15.71 $0.00 +0.00% -0.54% $15.45 65 WTI crude $95.70 -$0.43 -0.45% -1.42% $102.00 19 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.289 $0.000 -0.02% -0.20% USD/AUD 1.001 0.000 -0.04% -0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)