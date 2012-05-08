SYDNEY, May 8 U.S corn futures edged up on Tuesday, finding some support after succumbing in the previous session to a selloff of riskier assets over concerns about the euro zone, and brushing off strong planting data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Chicago Board Of Trade July corn futures edged up around 0.1 percent in early trading after falling 1/4 of a cent on Monday. July soybean futures were flat following a fall of 0.9 percent on the previous session, while wheat was also little changed. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. corn and soybean farmers kept their planters rolling during the past week -- with particular progress made in the northern states -- despite spotty rain showers could have slowed their efforts, a USDA report showed on Monday. The USDA report showed 71 percent of the corn crop was planted as of May 6, up from 53 percent a week earlier. The crop surpasses the five-year averages for early May of 47 percent. * Soybean planting was 24 percent complete compared to 12 percent a week earlier. The soybean planting progress slightly surpassed the for the five-year average of 11 percent complete. * Spring wheat planting in the northern U.S. Plains was 84 percent complete, the second fastest on record. The spring wheat crop's development was also tracking well above average, with 47 percent emerged compared to the five-year average of 17 percent. U.S. winter wheat was rated 63 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier, as the crop heads toward harvest. * Grains prices come under pressure from rainy weekend weather across the central United States that bolstered prospects for a bin-busting crop this autumn. * U.S. corn ending stocks were forecast to more than double next season while global supplies of the grain were seen rising to a three-year high, according to a poll of analysts ahead of a monthly U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday. Farmers were expected to harvest their largest winter wheat crop since 2008 after near-perfect growing conditions in key wheat production areas of the U.S. Plains throughout the winter and spring. * Soybean ending stocks in the United States were projected to decline, but global supplies could rebound, analysts said. * Brazil grain analyst Celeres made a further deep cut to its forecast for the country's 2011/12 soybean crop on Monday, lowering its view to 64.95 million tonnes from its early April estimate of 67.9 million. MARKET NEWS * The euro slid across the board on M Monday after the outcome of elections in Greece and France cast doubt on the political will and commitment to austerity plans regarded as key to tackling the euro zone debt crisis. * Oil prices inched lower on M Monday, but settled well above lows reached after European election results revived worries about the euro zone debt crisis, reinforcing anxiety about anemic economic growth and petroleum demand fueled by last week's U.S. employment data showing slower job creation. * Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end nearly unchanged on Monday, despite the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Germany Industrial output mm Mar 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1255 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly Grains prices at 0101 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 612.00 0.00 +0.00% -6.85% 613.06 39 CBOT corn 620.75 0.75 +0.12% -5.73% 609.28 69 CBOT soy 1466.50 0.75 +0.05% +19.47% 1163.20 51 CBOT rice $15.28 $0.07 +0.43% +4.34% $14.46 45 WTI crude $97.77 -$0.17 -0.17% -5.04% $98.78 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.304 $0.010 +0.75% -0.08% USD/AUD 1.019 -0.018 -1.73% -1.76% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)