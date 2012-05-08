* Soybeans drop on profit-taking, technical selling
* Firm dollar, weak commodities and equities add pressure
* Corn rises on tight old-crop stocks, strong cash market
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, May 8 U.S. soybean futures tumbled on
T uesday on continued profit taking from the climb to near a
four-year high last week and euro zone debt worries that hit
other financial markets and boosted the dollar.
Corn bucked the pressure and closed modestly higher.
Soy declined on worries about a deepening euro zone crisis
fuelled by uncertainty in Greece. Then technical selling kicked
in and soybeans hit two-week lows, shrugging off confirmation of
another large U.S. soybean sale to China and nagging concerns of
a smaller soy crop in drought-hit South America.
Corn climbed as much as 2 percent, notching a 7-1/2 month
spot-contract high amid a red-hot cash market due to worries
over tight near-term inventories before a late-session wave of
profit-taking scaled back the advance.
Wheat rose for a second straight day on short covering and
spillover support from higher corn on expectations that wheat
would play a more prominent role in livestock rations this
summer if corn is too costly or unavailable.
"We've seen basis levels continue to improve in corn as
farmers remain very unwilling to part with any corn they have on
hand. Basis levels from New Orleans to Seattle have jumped and
that is keeping a firm bid underneath the futures market," said
Sterling Smith, analyst with Country Hedging.
"In soybeans we're seeing some definite de-risking going on.
The beans had a spectacular run-up and what's going on here is
some good old fashioned profit taking," he said.
The dollar added 0.2 percent and the euro fell as
Greek leftist party leader Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form
a Greek government by renouncing the terms of an international
bailout and threatening to nationalize banks.
The move reignited worries that a Greek bailout deal could
unravel.
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans shed 25-3/4 cents
to $14.37-3/4 a bushel, a 1.8 percent drop that was the largest
for a spot contract since Jan. 30. Actively traded July
fell 27-1/2 cents, or 1.9 percent to $14.38-1/4 a bushel, with
selling accelerating under recent lows around $14.60.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 soybean
contracts on the day, trade sources said.
Soybeans fell despite a U.S. Agriculture Department
confirmation of 225,000 tonnes in sales to China
and worries about South America's drought-hit crop.
Hamburg-based analyst Oil World on Tuesday cut its outlook
for Argentina's soy crop by 1.5 million tonnes and warned that
another downgrade of Brazil's crop was likely.
CORN CLIMBS ON FIRM CASH
Corn prices climbed despite Monday's U.S. Agriculture
Department planting progress report that showed a
near-record-fast seeding pace that was stronger than
anticipated.
Cash corn basis values were at or near seasonal record-high
levels in many areas of the United States as physical supplies
were extremely thin as farmers held tight to what grain they
have left from last season's harvest.
"The cash corn market is strong. The ethanol guys are
battling the export market for corn," said Mike Zuzolo, analyst
with Global Commodity Analytics. "It resurrects the idea that
USDA's carryout number from April needs to be revisited this
week."
USDA is expected to trim its 2011/12 marketing year corn
ending stocks estimate, already at a 16-year low, in a monthly
crop report on Thursday.
But the government was also expected to show 2012/13 stocks
would soar nearly 130 percent to a six-year high as farmers
plant the largest corn area in 75 years, which capped gains in
new-crop futures.
Lightly traded CBOT May corn climbed as high as
$6.85-3/4, the highest for a spot-month contract since late
September, but closed just a penny higher at $6.66 a bushel.
More actively traded July futures gained 3 cents, or
0.5 percent, to $6.23, while new-crop December added 3-1/4
cents, or 0.6 percent to $5.28 a bushel.
CBOT July wheat futures added 3 cents, or 0.5 percent,
to $6.15 a bushel.
Funds were net buyers of an estimated 4,000 corn contracts
and 2,000 wheat contracts on the day, trade sources said.
Prices at 2:06 p.m. CDT (1906 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 623.00 3.00 0.5% -3.6%
CBOT soy 1438.25 -27.50 -1.9% 20.0%
CBOT meal 417.30 -9.20 -2.2% 34.9%
CBOT soyoil 53.27 -0.31 -0.6% 2.3%
CBOT wheat 615.00 3.00 0.5% -5.8%
CBOT rice 1529.50 8.00 0.5% 4.7%
EU wheat 216.75 0.00 0.0% 7.0%
US crude 97.31 -0.63 -0.6% -1.5%
Dow Jones 12,898 -111 -0.9% 5.6%
Gold 1606.90 -31.20 -1.9% 2.8%
Euro/dollar 1.3030 -0.0027 -0.2% 0.7%
Dollar Index 79.7140 0.1110 0.1% -0.6%
Baltic Freight 1165 8 0.7% -33.0%