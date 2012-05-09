SYDNEY, May 9 U.S. soybeans were little changed on Wednesday after a near 2 percent drop in the previous session, while persistent worries about dwindling South American supplies helped support prices. Investors were also keeping an eye on Argentina, the world's No. 1 soymeal and soyoil exporter, where workers at leading grains export ports have threatened to go on strike. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean edged up 0.2 percent, after falling for two straight sessions. July wheat opened 0.3 percent higher, while CBOT July corn slipped 0.1 percent. * U.S. Agriculture Department's confirmation of 225,000 tonnes in sales to China and worries about South America's drought-hit crop are expected to support soy prices. * Hamburg-based analyst Oil World on Tuesday cut its outlook for Argentina's soy crop by 1.5 million tonnes and warned that another downgrade of Brazil's crop was likely. * Workers at leading grains export ports in Argentina will go on strike on Thursday and blockade soy-crushing plants unless their minimum wage is hiked to reflect brisk inflation, a union spokesman said on Tuesday. A prolonged work stoppage by members of the San Lorenzo branch of the CGT labor federation could slow shipments of soybeans, soymeal and oil from Argentina. * In corn, the USDA is expected to trim its 2011/12 marketing year corn ending stocks estimate, already at a 16-year low, in a monthly crop report on Thursday. But the government was also expected to show 2012/13 stocks would soar nearly 130 percent to a six-year high as farmers plant the largest corn area in 75 years. * Cash corn basis values were at or near seasonal record-high levels in many areas of the United States as physical supplies were extremely thin as farmers held tight to what grain they have left from last season's harvest. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell for a seventh straight session against the dollar on Tuesday on concerns political uncertainty in Greece and a French leadership change could undermine austerity plans viewed as central to tackling the euro zone debt crisis. * U.S. crude recovered slightly on Wednesday after falling for five straight sessions, although sentiment remained cautious on concerns over growing U.S. crude stocks and the impact on demand of Europe's political and economic crisis. * U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political developments in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's fiscal health, but a late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well above lows. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany trade data for March 1100 U.S. Mortgage market index 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories March Grains prices at 0006 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 617.00 2.00 +0.33% -6.09% 613.23 42 CBOT corn 622.25 -0.75 -0.12% -5.50% 609.33 69 CBOT soy 1441.00 2.75 +0.19% +17.39% 1162.35 39 CBOT rice $15.33 $0.03 +0.20% +4.64% $14.46 50 WTI crude $97.15 $0.14 +0.14% -5.64% $98.76 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.300 $0.006 +0.44% -0.38% USD/AUD 1.011 -0.026 -2.51% -2.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)