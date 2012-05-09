SYDNEY, May 9 U.S. soybeans were little changed
on Wednesday after a near 2 percent drop in the previous
session, while persistent worries about dwindling South American
supplies helped support prices.
Investors were also keeping an eye on Argentina, the world's
No. 1 soymeal and soyoil exporter, where workers at leading
grains export ports have threatened to go on strike.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean edged up 0.2
percent, after falling for two straight sessions. July wheat
opened 0.3 percent higher, while CBOT July corn
slipped 0.1 percent.
* U.S. Agriculture Department's confirmation of 225,000
tonnes in sales to China and worries about South America's
drought-hit crop are expected to support soy
prices.
* Hamburg-based analyst Oil World on Tuesday cut its outlook
for Argentina's soy crop by 1.5 million tonnes and warned that
another downgrade of Brazil's crop was likely.
* Workers at leading grains export ports in Argentina will
go on strike on Thursday and blockade soy-crushing plants unless
their minimum wage is hiked to reflect brisk inflation, a union
spokesman said on Tuesday.
A prolonged work stoppage by members of the San Lorenzo
branch of the CGT labor federation could slow shipments of
soybeans, soymeal and oil from Argentina.
* In corn, the USDA is expected to trim its 2011/12
marketing year corn ending stocks estimate, already at a 16-year
low, in a monthly crop report on Thursday.
But the government was also expected to show 2012/13 stocks
would soar nearly 130 percent to a six-year high as farmers
plant the largest corn area in 75 years.
* Cash corn basis values were at or near seasonal
record-high levels in many areas of the United States as
physical supplies were extremely thin as farmers held tight to
what grain they have left from last season's harvest.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell for a seventh straight session against the
dollar on Tuesday on concerns political uncertainty in Greece
and a French leadership change could undermine austerity plans
viewed as central to tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
* U.S. crude recovered slightly on Wednesday after falling
for five straight sessions, although sentiment remained cautious
on concerns over growing U.S. crude stocks and the impact on
demand of Europe's political and economic crisis.
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political
developments in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's fiscal
health, but a late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well
above lows.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany trade data for March
1100 U.S. Mortgage market index
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories March
Grains prices at 0006 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 617.00 2.00 +0.33% -6.09% 613.23 42
CBOT corn 622.25 -0.75 -0.12% -5.50% 609.33 69
CBOT soy 1441.00 2.75 +0.19% +17.39% 1162.35 39
CBOT rice $15.33 $0.03 +0.20% +4.64% $14.46 50
WTI crude $97.15 $0.14 +0.14% -5.64% $98.76 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.300 $0.006 +0.44% -0.38%
USD/AUD 1.011 -0.026 -2.51% -2.54%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
