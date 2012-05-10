SYDNEY, May 10 Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday, after three days of losses, ahead of a key U.S. government report expected to show a further reduction in South American supply estimates due to a severe drought. Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean rose 0.3 percent by 0055 GMT, while wheat firmed nearly 1 percent, and corn gained half a percent. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. Department of Agriculture will update its supply-demand estimates for the 2011/12 season for corn, soybeans and wheat, while offering its first look at ending stocks for corn and soybeans in 2012/13. * U.S. corn ending stocks for the 2011/12 marketing year, already estimates at a 16-year low, were expected to be cut further, although the report is expected to show 2012/13 stocks would soar nearly 130 percent to a six-year high as farmers plant the largest corn area in 75 years. * Estimates of South American soybean production continue to shrink as farmers harvest the remainder of the Southern Hemisphere crop, a factor that is driving down forecasts for U.S. and global inventories. * Near-perfect growing conditions in key production areas of the U.S. Plains throughout the winter and spring should increase the U.S. winter wheat crop by nearly 10 percent from last year for the biggest harvest since 2008. * China bought eight cargoes of U.S. corn containing a total of about 500,000 tonnes this week, most of it for shipment in the next marketing year which begins Sept. 1, U.S. trade sources said. * Farmers in grains powerhouse Argentina will plant less wheat this year, sowing other crops instead to skirt government export curbs that are hobbling investment in wheat, the head of industry group ArgenTrigo said. * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 14,000 corn contracts, along with a net 4,000 soybean contracts and a net 3,000 CBOT wheat contracts, trade sources said. MARKET NEWS * The euro wallowed near a 3 1/2-month low against the dollar on Thursday as political deadlock in Greece threatens its rescue deal and raises the spectre of the country leaving the euro zone. * U.S. stocks fell for the fifth day in six on Wednesday as investors kept their focus on the turmoil in Europe, but news that Greece will receive its latest debt bailout payment helped cut losses late in the session. * U.S. crude oil futures were steady below $97 a barrel on Thursday, after six straight sessions of losses, as news that Greece will receive its latest debt bailout payment eased concerns that Europe's woes could affect demand. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output mm Mar 0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Mar 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1230 U.S. International trade Mar 1230 U.S. USDA crop report May China Exports yy Apr China Imports yy Apr China Trade balance Apr Grains prices at 0055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 605.50 5.50 +0.92% -7.84% 612.84 28 CBOT corn 610.50 3.25 +0.54% -7.29% 608.94 53 CBOT soy 1434.75 4.50 +0.31% +16.88% 1162.14 32 CBOT rice $15.39 -$0.01 -0.06% +5.05% $14.46 55 WTI crude $96.69 -$0.12 -0.12% -6.09% $98.74 20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.294 $0.000 -0.04% -0.86% USD/AUD 1.006 -0.031 -2.96% -2.99% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Ed Davies)