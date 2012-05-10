* Soybeans rises after three sessions of losses
* China's Jan-April soy imports up 22.3 pct y/y -customs
* USDA to publish supply and demand report
SYDNEY, May 10 U.S. grain futures firmed on
Thursday, with wheat gaining more than 1 percent, as traders
picked up bargains after steep losses in the previous session
when mounting fears that a euro zone debt crisis could worsen
dented sentiment.
Agricultural markets are now awaiting a key supply-demand
report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture scheduled for
release later in the day for further trading cues.
Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans climbed 0.6
percent to $14.39-1/4 a bushel at 0548 GMT, after three straight
days of losses. July wheat rose 1.1 percent to $6.06-3/4 a
bushel, after dropping 2.4 percent in the previous session.
CBOT July corn firmed 0.7 percent to $6.11-1/4 a
bushel, after shedding 2.5 percent on Wednesday.
"We've seen a significant sell-off over the last week or so,
and this is a little bit of buying, position squaring, ahead of
tonight's USDA reports," Luke Mathews, commodity strategist at
CBA said.
Traders have liquidated long positions, especially in
soybeans ahead of the USDA report, despite fundamentals such as
lower crop forecasts that should strengthen the market.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net CBOT 14,000 corn
contracts, along with a net 4,000 soybean contracts and a 3,000
wheat contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said.
The USDA is expected to reveal cuts in South American soy
crop forecasts due to severe drought in the past season, as well
as a drop in U.S. corn stocks.
South American soy supply could be further disrupted by
industrial action by Argentinian port workers.
Workers at most of the installations at Argentina's key
grains port, Rosario, will start an indefinite pay strike
beginning on Thursday, an official with the country's CGT labor
federation said.
Soybean prices, which have gained almost 20 percent so
far this year, have also been supported by strong demand from
China, the top buyer of the oilseed.
China's soy imports in the January-to-April period jumped
22.3 percent from a year ago and may continue climbing in the
coming months on encouraging crushing margins.
The USDA is also expected to further cut U.S. corn ending
stocks for the 2011/12 marketing year, already estimated at a
16-year low. But the government is expected to show 2012/13
stocks would soar nearly 130 percent to a six-year high as
farmers plant the largest corn area in 75 years.
Traders said China bought 8 cargoes of U.S. corn containing
a total of about 500,000 tonnes this week, most of it for
shipment in the next marketing year which begins Sept. 1.
Shipment of the corn could begin as soon as August, which is
technically in the 2011/12 marketing year, as some
early-harvested grain from what may be a record-large new crop
would likely be available, traders said.
In wheat, gain in prices could be capped on forecasts for
higher supply. Near-perfect growing conditions in key production
areas of the U.S. Plains throughout the winter and spring should
increase the U.S. winter wheat crop by nearly 10 percent from
last year for the biggest harvest since 2008, according to a
Reuters poll.
However, farmers in grains powerhouse Argentina will plant
less wheat this year, sowing other crops instead to skirt
government export curbs that are hobbling investment in wheat,
the head of industry group ArgenTrigo said.
Grains prices at 0548 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 606.75 6.75 +1.13% -1.34% 632.54 31
CBOT corn 611.25 4.00 +0.66% -1.89% 620.12 50
CBOT soy 1439.25 9.00 +0.63% +0.07% 1444.72 36
CBOT rice $15.40 $0.00 +0.03% +0.69% $15.39 55
WTI crude $96.81 $0.00 +0.00% -0.21% $102.46 21
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.295 $0.002 +0.12% -0.42%
USD/AUD 1.010 0.007 +0.66% -0.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and Himani Sarkar)