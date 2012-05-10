* Soybeans rises after three sessions of losses * China's Jan-April soy imports up 22.3 pct y/y -customs * USDA to publish supply and demand report SYDNEY, May 10 U.S. grain futures firmed on Thursday, with wheat gaining more than 1 percent, as traders picked up bargains after steep losses in the previous session when mounting fears that a euro zone debt crisis could worsen dented sentiment. Agricultural markets are now awaiting a key supply-demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture scheduled for release later in the day for further trading cues. Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans climbed 0.6 percent to $14.39-1/4 a bushel at 0548 GMT, after three straight days of losses. July wheat rose 1.1 percent to $6.06-3/4 a bushel, after dropping 2.4 percent in the previous session. CBOT July corn firmed 0.7 percent to $6.11-1/4 a bushel, after shedding 2.5 percent on Wednesday. "We've seen a significant sell-off over the last week or so, and this is a little bit of buying, position squaring, ahead of tonight's USDA reports," Luke Mathews, commodity strategist at CBA said. Traders have liquidated long positions, especially in soybeans ahead of the USDA report, despite fundamentals such as lower crop forecasts that should strengthen the market. Commodity funds sold an estimated net CBOT 14,000 corn contracts, along with a net 4,000 soybean contracts and a 3,000 wheat contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The USDA is expected to reveal cuts in South American soy crop forecasts due to severe drought in the past season, as well as a drop in U.S. corn stocks. South American soy supply could be further disrupted by industrial action by Argentinian port workers. Workers at most of the installations at Argentina's key grains port, Rosario, will start an indefinite pay strike beginning on Thursday, an official with the country's CGT labor federation said. Soybean prices, which have gained almost 20 percent so far this year, have also been supported by strong demand from China, the top buyer of the oilseed. China's soy imports in the January-to-April period jumped 22.3 percent from a year ago and may continue climbing in the coming months on encouraging crushing margins. The USDA is also expected to further cut U.S. corn ending stocks for the 2011/12 marketing year, already estimated at a 16-year low. But the government is expected to show 2012/13 stocks would soar nearly 130 percent to a six-year high as farmers plant the largest corn area in 75 years. Traders said China bought 8 cargoes of U.S. corn containing a total of about 500,000 tonnes this week, most of it for shipment in the next marketing year which begins Sept. 1. Shipment of the corn could begin as soon as August, which is technically in the 2011/12 marketing year, as some early-harvested grain from what may be a record-large new crop would likely be available, traders said. In wheat, gain in prices could be capped on forecasts for higher supply. Near-perfect growing conditions in key production areas of the U.S. Plains throughout the winter and spring should increase the U.S. winter wheat crop by nearly 10 percent from last year for the biggest harvest since 2008, according to a Reuters poll. However, farmers in grains powerhouse Argentina will plant less wheat this year, sowing other crops instead to skirt government export curbs that are hobbling investment in wheat, the head of industry group ArgenTrigo said. Grains prices at 0548 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 606.75 6.75 +1.13% -1.34% 632.54 31 CBOT corn 611.25 4.00 +0.66% -1.89% 620.12 50 CBOT soy 1439.25 9.00 +0.63% +0.07% 1444.72 36 CBOT rice $15.40 $0.00 +0.03% +0.69% $15.39 55 WTI crude $96.81 $0.00 +0.00% -0.21% $102.46 21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.295 $0.002 +0.12% -0.42% USD/AUD 1.010 0.007 +0.66% -0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy and Himani Sarkar)