SYDNEY, May 11 U.S. corn futures firmed slightly on Friday after hitting a 14-month low on Thursday, following the publication of a U.S. government crop report that predicted domestic stocks of the grain will surge this Autumn. Chicago Board Of Trade July corn futures rose 0.3 percent following a 3.25 percent decline after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn stocks will hit a seven-year high during the 2012/13 marketing year. CBOT July soybean futures climbed 0.15 percent after rising 1.75 percent on Thursday, while July wheat futures were flat in early Asian trading. FUNDAMENTALS * USDA said corn ending stocks will rise in 2012 from the lowest in 16 years to the highest in seven years -- offering ample supplies to importers and the ethanol and livestock sectors. USDA surprised the market by raising its 2011/12 marketing year corn ending stocks estimate to 851 million bushels, still the tightest in 16 years but well above trade expectations for a drop to 749 million. A record-large autumn 14.79-billion-bushel harvest in the United States, boosted by an unexpectedly high 166-bushel-per-acre yield, will send stocks to 1.881 billion bushels by the end of next season, USDA said. * The USDA also raised its forecast for the amount of U.S. corn stocks held over from last year. This surprised traders, who had expected a decline due to a surge in exports to China. * US corn exports in 12/13 were forecast at a 3-year high after shrinking in each of the two previous years. World corn stocks going from a 2-year high in 11/12 to a 12-year high in 12/13. * The USDA supply and demand report also says drought-hit soy production in South America this year will propel U.S. exports to a record high next season, shrinking ending stocks in the United States to a four-year low and stocks-to-use to the tightest since the mid-1960s. The percentage of U.S. soybean stocks-to-use was seen shrinking to just 4.41 percent next season on the back of record-large U.S. exports, the tightest stocks-to-use since the 1965/66 season, according to USDA data. * Position squaring ahead of the USDA report continued up until publication. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 23,000 corn contracts and bought a net 7,000 soybean and 1,000 wheat contracts on the day, trade sources said. * US wheat stocks seen at a 3-year low in 11/12 and a 4-year low in 12/13, both still bigger than the 2008/09 carryout. World wheat stocks going from a 2-year high in 11/12 to a 4-year low in 12/13. MARKET NEWS * The euro gained against the dollar on Thursday, snapping eight straight sessions of declines and bouncing from its recent 3-1/2-month low as stress in Spanish debt markets eased and Greece secured funds to repay its bondholders. * Oil prices ended mixed in choppy trading on Thursday as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, higher OPEC production and evidence of a strengthening U.S. jobs market muddied the oil demand outlook. * U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday evening as JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that its chief investment office had incurred "significant mark-to-market losses" that it said could "easily get worse." DATA/EVENTS 0130 China CPI yy Apr 0130 China PPI yy Apr 0530 China Industrial output yy Apr 0530 China Retail sales yy Apr 0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Apr CNUFAI=ECI> 0530 India Industrial Output yy May 0800 OECD IEA Oil Market Report Nov 1230 U.S. PPI April 1355 U.S TR/Univ of Mich consumer sentiment May 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Wkly Grains prices at 0017 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 601.00 -0.25 -0.04% -8.52% 612.69 32 CBOT corn 589.25 1.75 +0.30% -10.52% 608.23 34 CBOT soy 1457.50 2.25 +0.15% +18.74% 1162.90 47 CBOT rice $15.80 $0.00 +0.03% +7.85% $14.47 69 WTI crude $96.22 -$0.86 -0.89% -6.55% $98.73 20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.293 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.90% USD/AUD 1.006 -0.031 -2.95% -2.98% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)