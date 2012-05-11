* Corn little changed after sliding more than 3.3 pct
* Soy falls after rising on f'cast of tight stocks
* U.S. sees surge in corn stocks, fewer soybeans
* Brazil raises soy crop view after aggressive cuts
SYDNEY, May 11 Chicago corn languished near a
14-month low on Friday, after the U.S. government predicted
stocks of the grain would climb this autumn to their highest in
seven years, while wheat was little changed following a firm
close in the last session.
Soybeans eased 0.8 percent as investors booked profits after
the market climbed in the previous session as the U.S.
Department of Agriculture estimated record-large exports next
season, shrinking the U.S. stocks to lowest in four years.
Chicago Board Of Trade July corn futures slipped
quarter of a cent to $5.87-1/4 a bushel by 0408 GMT, not far
from Thursday's 14-month low of $5.85-1/2 a bushel.
July soybeans fell 0.8 percent to $14.43-1/4 a bushel,
after climbing 1.7 percent in the previous session, while July
wheat was unchanged at $6.01-1/4 a bushel.
For the week, July corn has slid more than 5 percent, the
biggest loss since mid-January, while July soybeans are down 2.3
percent so far, falling for a second straight week.
July wheat has given up 1.4 percent this week after losing
more than 6 percent last week.
"You have to look at the market in the context of how it has
reacted in the last few days," Abah Ofon, soft commodity analyst
at Standard Chartered Bank said. "It is a little bit like sell
the rumor, and buy the fact."
The U.S. Agriculture Department's first estimates for this
year's harvest and next year's demand showed domestic corn
stocks will surge from a near record low this year to a
seven-year high by September 2013, aided by expected record
yields as farmers sprinted to plant an early crop.
A record-large autumn 14.79-billion-bushel harvest in the
United States, boosted by an unexpectedly high
166-bushel-per-acre yield, will send stocks to 1.881 billion
bushels by the end of next season, USDA said in its monthly
report.
For this year, the USDA surprised the market by raising its
corn ending stocks estimate to 851 million bushels, still the
tightest in 16 years but well above trade expectations for a
drop to 749 million.
China, a negligible corn importer a year ago, is forecast to
become the No. 4 importer in the new marketing year.
USDA estimated China will buy 7 million tonnes of corn, up
from 5 million this year. Beijing also would buy 61 million
tonnes of soybeans, one-fourth of the world soy crop, USDA
estimated, up from this year's 56 million tonnes.
The soybean market was supported on Thursday after the USDA
forecast lower-than-anticipated soybean stock estimates for the
current and the upcoming seasons, even as South American
production was expected to recover strongly from a severe
drought this year.
U.S. domestic soybean inventories were seen falling to 145
million bushels for the 2012/13 year from 210 million this year,
with a stocks-to-use ratio "at a historically low 4.4 percent."
The 145 million is slightly more than a two-week supply.
Analysts had forecast 164 million bushels
The market also factored in news that Brazil's agriculture
ministry bounced back soybean forecast by more than a million
tonnes, after it overshot in April when it slashed more than 3
million tonnes from an earlier estimate of the drought parched
crop.
For wheat, U.S. stocks are seen by the USDA at a three-year
low in 2011/12 and a four-year low in 2012/13, both still bigger
than the 2008/09 carryout.
Prices at 0408 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 601.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.21% 631.73 31
CBOT corn 587.25 -0.25 -0.04% -3.29% 619.10 37
CBOT soy 1443.25 -12.00 -0.82% +0.91% 1448.08 45
CBOT rice $15.82 $0.03 +0.16% +2.73% $15.43 69
WTI crude $95.87 -$1.21 -1.25% -0.97% $102.24 19
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.292 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.07%
USD/AUD 1.006 -0.001 -0.09% +0.24%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Naveen Thukral and
Himani Sarkar)