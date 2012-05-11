* Corn little changed after sliding more than 3.3 pct * Soy falls after rising on f'cast of tight stocks * U.S. sees surge in corn stocks, fewer soybeans * Brazil raises soy crop view after aggressive cuts SYDNEY, May 11 Chicago corn languished near a 14-month low on Friday, after the U.S. government predicted stocks of the grain would climb this autumn to their highest in seven years, while wheat was little changed following a firm close in the last session. Soybeans eased 0.8 percent as investors booked profits after the market climbed in the previous session as the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated record-large exports next season, shrinking the U.S. stocks to lowest in four years. Chicago Board Of Trade July corn futures slipped quarter of a cent to $5.87-1/4 a bushel by 0408 GMT, not far from Thursday's 14-month low of $5.85-1/2 a bushel. July soybeans fell 0.8 percent to $14.43-1/4 a bushel, after climbing 1.7 percent in the previous session, while July wheat was unchanged at $6.01-1/4 a bushel. For the week, July corn has slid more than 5 percent, the biggest loss since mid-January, while July soybeans are down 2.3 percent so far, falling for a second straight week. July wheat has given up 1.4 percent this week after losing more than 6 percent last week. "You have to look at the market in the context of how it has reacted in the last few days," Abah Ofon, soft commodity analyst at Standard Chartered Bank said. "It is a little bit like sell the rumor, and buy the fact." The U.S. Agriculture Department's first estimates for this year's harvest and next year's demand showed domestic corn stocks will surge from a near record low this year to a seven-year high by September 2013, aided by expected record yields as farmers sprinted to plant an early crop. A record-large autumn 14.79-billion-bushel harvest in the United States, boosted by an unexpectedly high 166-bushel-per-acre yield, will send stocks to 1.881 billion bushels by the end of next season, USDA said in its monthly report. For this year, the USDA surprised the market by raising its corn ending stocks estimate to 851 million bushels, still the tightest in 16 years but well above trade expectations for a drop to 749 million. China, a negligible corn importer a year ago, is forecast to become the No. 4 importer in the new marketing year. USDA estimated China will buy 7 million tonnes of corn, up from 5 million this year. Beijing also would buy 61 million tonnes of soybeans, one-fourth of the world soy crop, USDA estimated, up from this year's 56 million tonnes. The soybean market was supported on Thursday after the USDA forecast lower-than-anticipated soybean stock estimates for the current and the upcoming seasons, even as South American production was expected to recover strongly from a severe drought this year. U.S. domestic soybean inventories were seen falling to 145 million bushels for the 2012/13 year from 210 million this year, with a stocks-to-use ratio "at a historically low 4.4 percent." The 145 million is slightly more than a two-week supply. Analysts had forecast 164 million bushels The market also factored in news that Brazil's agriculture ministry bounced back soybean forecast by more than a million tonnes, after it overshot in April when it slashed more than 3 million tonnes from an earlier estimate of the drought parched crop. For wheat, U.S. stocks are seen by the USDA at a three-year low in 2011/12 and a four-year low in 2012/13, both still bigger than the 2008/09 carryout. Prices at 0408 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 601.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.21% 631.73 31 CBOT corn 587.25 -0.25 -0.04% -3.29% 619.10 37 CBOT soy 1443.25 -12.00 -0.82% +0.91% 1448.08 45 CBOT rice $15.82 $0.03 +0.16% +2.73% $15.43 69 WTI crude $95.87 -$1.21 -1.25% -0.97% $102.24 19 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.292 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.07% USD/AUD 1.006 -0.001 -0.09% +0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Naveen Thukral and Himani Sarkar)