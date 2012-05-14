SYDNEY, May 14 U.S. soybean futures fell on Monday, extending falls from the previous session, on fund selling of long positions and as economic worries in the euro zone and top soybean buyer China weighed on the oilseed. Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean futures fell 0.82 percent in early Asian trading, adding to a fall of 3.4 percent on Friday. The fall comes as China took further steps to support its growth by cutting bank's reserve requirement ratios at the weekend, while a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity steps and Greece remained in political deadlock, increasing the likelihood of repeat elections and raising worries about the euro zone economy. CBOT July corn futures rose 0.6 percent after languishing near a 14-month low in recent days, while July wheat futures firmed 0.42 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * Funds liquidated long positions in soybeans, and technical selling accelerated the decline as the heavily traded July contract broke below its 40-day moving average, erasing strong gains notched the previous session. Investors have built a massive net long position in soybeans amid a drought-reduced South American crop and persistent demand from China. * New-crop soybeans under pressure after the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in it's supply-demand report on Thursday, forecast that farmers in the United States will harvest a record corn crop of 14.8 billion bushels, up nearly 20 percent from last year. A record-large autumn 14.79-billion-bushel harvest in the United States, boosted by an unexpectedly high 166-bushel-per-acre yield, will send stocks to 1.881 billion bushels by the end of next season, USDA said. * USDA unexpectedly raised estimated end-of-season corn stocks this year and said stocks would balloon to a seven-year high next season following a record-large harvest this autumn. Much of the bearish data had already been factored into the market. USDA raised its 2011/12 marketing year corn ending stocks estimate to 851 million bushels, still the tightest in 16 years but well above trade expectations for a drop to 749 million. * Corn prices shrug-off an announcement by USDA of a 300,000-tonne corn sale to an unknown destination, which many traders said was confirmation of rumors earlier in the week of sales to China. * Commodity funds also liquidate net 10,000 corn contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts on Friday, trade sources estimated. * US wheat stocks seen at a 3-year low in 11/12 and a 4-year low in 12/13, both still bigger than the 2008/09 carryout. World wheat stocks going from a 2-year high in 11/12 to a 4-year low in 12/13. MARKET NEWS * The euro slid to a 3-1/2-month low in volatile trade on Friday as political uncertainty in Greece and hefty losses disclosed by U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase spurred risk aversion. * Oil fell on Friday and posted a second straight weekly loss as pressure from weak industrial growth in China countered news that U.S. consumer confidence hit a four-year high. * Shares of U.S. banks slumped on Friday after JPMorgan said it lost billions of dollars on bad trades, but the overall market ended only modestly lower, thanks to gains in technology shares. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EZ Industrial production yy Mar 1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. NOPA-Soy crush Apr China FDI (ytd) May Grains prices at 0006 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 599.50 2.50 +0.42% -8.75% 612.64 30 CBOT corn 584.50 3.50 +0.60% -11.24% 608.08 36 CBOT soy 1394.50 -11.50 -0.82% +13.60% 1160.80 27 CBOT rice $15.70 -$0.01 -0.06% +7.17% $14.47 65 WTI crude $95.48 -$0.65 -0.68% -7.26% $98.70 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.290 -$0.005 -0.37% -1.19% USD/AUD 1.002 -0.035 -3.35% -3.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)