SYDNEY, May 14 U.S. soybean futures fell on
Monday, extending falls from the previous session, on fund
selling of long positions and as economic worries in the euro
zone and top soybean buyer China weighed on the oilseed.
Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean futures fell 0.82
percent in early Asian trading, adding to a fall of 3.4 percent
on Friday.
The fall comes as China took further steps to support its
growth by cutting bank's reserve requirement ratios at the
weekend, while a German vote pointed to growing opposition to
austerity steps and Greece remained in political deadlock,
increasing the likelihood of repeat elections and raising
worries about the euro zone economy.
CBOT July corn futures rose 0.6 percent after
languishing near a 14-month low in recent days, while July wheat
futures firmed 0.42 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Funds liquidated long positions in soybeans, and technical
selling accelerated the decline as the heavily traded July
contract broke below its 40-day moving average, erasing strong
gains notched the previous session. Investors have built a
massive net long position in soybeans amid a drought-reduced
South American crop and persistent demand from China.
* New-crop soybeans under pressure after the U.S. Department
of Agriculture, in it's supply-demand report on Thursday,
forecast that farmers in the United States will harvest a record
corn crop of 14.8 billion bushels, up nearly 20 percent from
last year. A record-large autumn 14.79-billion-bushel harvest in
the United States, boosted by an unexpectedly high
166-bushel-per-acre yield, will send stocks to 1.881 billion
bushels by the end of next season, USDA said.
* USDA unexpectedly raised estimated end-of-season corn
stocks this year and said stocks would balloon to a seven-year
high next season following a record-large harvest this autumn.
Much of the bearish data had already been factored into the
market. USDA raised its 2011/12 marketing year corn ending
stocks estimate to 851 million bushels, still the tightest in 16
years but well above trade expectations for a drop to 749
million.
* Corn prices shrug-off an announcement by USDA of a
300,000-tonne corn sale to an unknown destination, which many
traders said was confirmation of rumors earlier in the week of
sales to China.
* Commodity funds also liquidate net 10,000 corn contracts
and 3,000 wheat contracts on Friday, trade sources estimated.
* US wheat stocks seen at a 3-year low in 11/12 and a 4-year
low in 12/13, both still bigger than the 2008/09 carryout. World
wheat stocks going from a 2-year high in 11/12 to a 4-year low
in 12/13.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro slid to a 3-1/2-month low in volatile trade on
Friday as political uncertainty in Greece and hefty losses
disclosed by U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase spurred risk aversion.
* Oil fell on Friday and posted a second straight weekly
loss as pressure from weak industrial growth in China countered
news that U.S. consumer confidence hit a four-year high.
* Shares of U.S. banks slumped on Friday after JPMorgan said
it lost billions of dollars on bad trades, but the overall
market ended only modestly lower, thanks to gains in technology
shares.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EZ Industrial production yy Mar
1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. NOPA-Soy crush Apr
China FDI (ytd) May
Grains prices at 0006 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 599.50 2.50 +0.42% -8.75% 612.64 30
CBOT corn 584.50 3.50 +0.60% -11.24% 608.08 36
CBOT soy 1394.50 -11.50 -0.82% +13.60% 1160.80 27
CBOT rice $15.70 -$0.01 -0.06% +7.17% $14.47 65
WTI crude $95.48 -$0.65 -0.68% -7.26% $98.70 18
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.290 -$0.005 -0.37% -1.19%
USD/AUD 1.002 -0.035 -3.35% -3.38%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)