* U.S. soybeans pare losses, down 0.8 pct * Corn and wheat firm on oversold thoughts (Updates with U.S. weekly crop progress) By Rod Nickel WINNIPEG, Manitoba/CHICAGO, May 14 U.S. soybean futures fell to a six-week low o n M onday as funds liquidated some of their record-large long positions as worries about Europe's shaky economy sparked a broad selloff of riskier assets. Chicago corn and wheat rose slightly after two weeks of losses despite pressure from the stronger U.S. dollar and favorable U.S. crop weather, , bucking the risk-off trend that sank crude oil and other commodities along with the euro and equities. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 soybean futures contracts in Chicago, trade sources said. Soybeans were vulnerable after large speculators boosted their net long position in the oilseed to a record high in early May. Market watchers said some investors may have had to sell soybeans to cover losses in other assets such as financial stocks or European debt. "A lot of these longs in soybeans are being held by the same traders who had money in Greece and the European Union, JPMorgan -- there are two black eyes right there," said Karl Setzer, a market analyst for Iowa-based MaxYield Co-operative, "These guys are in panic mode right now," Setzer said. "They might have to take some profits out of commodities to cover losses on the financials." He added that weakening technicals also factored into the soy sell-off. Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean futures fell 19 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $13.87 per bushel, paring earlier losses that sent prices to their weakest levels since March 30. The new-crop November soybean contract fell below $13 per bushel for the first in six weeks, pressured by optimism about U.S. planting progress and expectations that U.S. farmers will plant more soybeans than the USDA forecast on March 30. Soybeans gained some support after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported greater soybean export inspections than expected, and domestic soybean crushing data was also stronger than thought, said Anne Frick, an analyst at Jefferies Bache. "Have we seen our lows? Probably not, but today we're bouncing a bit," she said. "The demand pace looks at least seasonal." Corn and Chicago wheat gained modestly after posting consecutive weekly losses. "I think what's happened is the wheat market has moved down to a value and (looks) oversold, and the same thing with corn," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities. "It's a long growing season, and with wheat I think it's a little drier in areas than some people thought." This spring's U.S. planting pace has seen few snags so far. Forecasts called for crop-boosting rain in the U.S. southwestern Plains winter wheat-growing region and dry conditions in the Midwest that would allow farmers to accelerate corn and soybean seeding. After markets closed, the USDA said U.S. corn planting was 87 percent complete as of Sunday, with soybean planting 46 percent done, slightly further ahead than traders had expected. CBOT July corn, which slipped to a 14-month low last week, gained 2 cents to $5.83 a bushel, while July wheat gained 1-1/4 cents to $5.98-1/4. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) kicked off trading of its U.S. corn, soybean and wheat contracts on Sunday evening. In the Monday daytime session, corn and soybeans led the way in trading volumes among the new contracts, with each trading around 500 times. Commodities fell broadly, slipping 1.2 percent according to the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar was up 0.4 percent, making U.S. exports less competitive. Greece's political landscape has been in disarray since an inconclusive election on May 6, and investors also worried about Spain's banking system. Prices at 2:07 p.m. CDT (1907 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 583.00 2.00 0.3% -9.8% CBOT soy 1387.00 -19.00 -1.4% 15.7% CBOT meal 406.80 -4.20 -1.0% 31.5% CBOT soyoil 50.80 -1.10 -2.1% -2.5% CBOT wheat 598.25 1.25 0.2% -8.3% CBOT rice 1548.50 0.00 0.0% 6.0% EU wheat 195.75 -0.50 -0.3% -3.3% US crude 94.38 -1.75 -1.8% -4.5% Dow Jones 12,712 -108 -0.8% 4.1% Gold 1560.26 -17.99 -1.1% -0.2% Euro/dollar 1.2845 -0.0038 -0.3% -0.8% Dollar Index 80.5880 0.3240 0.4% 0.5% Baltic Freight 1132 -6 -0.5% -34.9% (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Julie Ingwersen and Mark Weinraub in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall, Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)