SYDNEY, May 15 U.S. soybean futures slipped on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session when the July contract fell 1.4 percent to a six-week low, as the oilseed was caught up in a wider retreat from riskier assets driven by worries over Europe's economy. Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean futures fell 0.13 percent in early Asian trading to $13.85-1/4 a bushel as fund liquidation of long positions and European economic uncertainty drove soybeans down to their lowest price level since March 30. CBOT July corn futures fell 0.13 percent after firming 2 cents, or 0.3 percent, in the previous session, while July wheat futures opened flat. FUNDAMENTALS * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 soybean futures contracts in Chicago, trade sources said. Soybeans were vulnerable after large speculators boosted their net long position in the oilseed to a record high in early May. Market watchers said some investors may have had to sell soybeans to cover losses in other assets such as financial stocks or European debt. * Soybeans gained some support after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported greater soybean export inspections than expected, while domestic soybean crushing data was also stronger than thought. * U.S. farmers seeded corn and soybeans faster than analysts were expecting last week. The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon corn planting was 87 percent complete as of May 13 and soybean planting was 46 percent complete. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected, on average, that corn planting would be 86 percent finished and soybean seeding would be 43 percent complete. * The soybean planting pace matched farmers' efforts in 2005 while corn planting was in line with 2010. In 2011, farmers had only completed 56 percent of their corn crop by mid-May and 17 percent of their soybeans. The five-year averages for mid-May are 66 percent for corn and 24 percent for soybeans. * The report showed that farmers seeded 16 percent of their intended corn acreage and 22 percent of their soybean fields in the past week. * Spring wheat planting was a record 94 percent complete, the USDA said. A year ago, the crop was just 33 percent planted and the five-year average is 64 percent. USDA also said that 68 percent of the spring wheat crop had emerged compared to the five-year average of 32 percent. * Favorable weather predicted for newly planted grains and soybeans. Rain was forecast for the southwestern Plains on Monday and Tuesday, which will be beneficial for the development of the hard red winter wheat crop. Late in the week and into the weekend it will likewise rain on the central Plains. The northern Plains were expected to be warmer than usual this week. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell to a nearly four-month low against the dollar on Monday on fears Greece could exit the euro and worries that weak industrial data signaled that Europe was heading for recession. * Oil prices fell on Monday as Greece's inability to form a coalition government and concerns about a slowing Chinese economy fed worries about the outlook for petroleum demand. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors dealt with the one-two punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone and the possibility that China's economy may be softening more than previously thought. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Apr 0600 Germany GDP flash yy Q1 0800 Italy GDP prelim yy Q1 0900 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Q1 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment May 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Apr 1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa Apr 1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Apr 1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Apr 1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Apr 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx May 1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Mar 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly Grains prices at 2356 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 598.50 0.25 +0.04% -8.90% 612.61 36 CBOT corn 582.25 -0.75 -0.13% -11.58% 608.00 29 CBOT soy 1385.25 -1.75 -0.13% +12.85% 1160.49 27 CBOT rice $15.60 $0.00 +0.00% +6.52% $14.47 65 WTI crude $94.30 -$0.48 -0.51% -8.41% $98.66 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.283 -$0.011 -0.89% -1.70% USD/AUD 0.997 -0.040 -3.82% -3.85% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)