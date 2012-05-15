SYDNEY, May 15 U.S. soybean futures slipped on
Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session when the
July contract fell 1.4 percent to a six-week low, as the oilseed
was caught up in a wider retreat from riskier assets driven by
worries over Europe's economy.
Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean futures fell 0.13
percent in early Asian trading to $13.85-1/4 a bushel as fund
liquidation of long positions and European economic uncertainty
drove soybeans down to their lowest price level since March 30.
CBOT July corn futures fell 0.13 percent after firming
2 cents, or 0.3 percent, in the previous session, while July
wheat futures opened flat.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 soybean
futures contracts in Chicago, trade sources said.
Soybeans were vulnerable after large speculators
boosted their net long position in the oilseed to a record high
in early May. Market watchers said some
investors may have had to sell soybeans to cover losses in other
assets such as financial stocks or European debt.
* Soybeans gained some support after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture reported greater soybean export inspections than
expected, while domestic soybean crushing data was also stronger
than thought.
* U.S. farmers seeded corn and soybeans faster than
analysts were expecting last week. The U.S. Agriculture
Department said on Monday afternoon corn planting was 87 percent
complete as of May 13 and soybean planting was 46 percent
complete. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected, on average,
that corn planting would be 86 percent finished and soybean
seeding would be 43 percent complete.
* The soybean planting pace matched farmers' efforts in 2005
while corn planting was in line with 2010. In 2011, farmers had
only completed 56 percent of their corn crop by mid-May and 17
percent of their soybeans. The five-year averages for mid-May
are 66 percent for corn and 24 percent for soybeans.
* The report showed that farmers seeded 16 percent of their
intended corn acreage and 22 percent of their soybean fields in
the past week.
* Spring wheat planting was a record 94 percent complete,
the USDA said. A year ago, the crop was just 33 percent planted
and the five-year average is 64 percent. USDA also said that 68
percent of the spring wheat crop had emerged compared to the
five-year average of 32 percent.
* Favorable weather predicted for newly planted grains and
soybeans. Rain was forecast for the southwestern Plains on
Monday and Tuesday, which will be beneficial for the development
of the hard red winter wheat crop. Late in the week and into the
weekend it will likewise rain on the central Plains. The
northern Plains were expected to be warmer than usual this week.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell to a nearly four-month low against the
dollar on Monday on fears Greece could exit the euro and worries
that weak industrial data signaled that Europe was heading for
recession.
* Oil prices fell on Monday as Greece's inability to form a
coalition government and concerns about a slowing Chinese
economy fed worries about the outlook for petroleum demand.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors dealt with the
one-two punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone
and the possibility that China's economy may be softening more
than previously thought.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Apr
0600 Germany GDP flash yy Q1
0800 Italy GDP prelim yy Q1
0900 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Q1
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment May
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Apr
1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa Apr
1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Apr
1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Apr
1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Apr
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx May
1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Mar
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
Grains prices at 2356 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 598.50 0.25 +0.04% -8.90% 612.61 36
CBOT corn 582.25 -0.75 -0.13% -11.58% 608.00 29
CBOT soy 1385.25 -1.75 -0.13% +12.85% 1160.49 27
CBOT rice $15.60 $0.00 +0.00% +6.52% $14.47 65
WTI crude $94.30 -$0.48 -0.51% -8.41% $98.66 16
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.283 -$0.011 -0.89% -1.70%
USD/AUD 0.997 -0.040 -3.82% -3.85%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)