* Soybean futures rebound after 6-wk low on Monday * Wheat futures climb on Kansas weather concerns By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 15 U.S. soybean futures rose on Tuesday after two straight days of losses, driven by fund liquidation of long positions and a risk-off phase that propelled the July oilseed contract to the lowest level in six weeks on Monday. Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean futures firmed 0.2 percent to $13.89-3/4 per bushel after slipping to $13.76 per bushel on Monday, the lowest level since March 30, as investors moved out of riskier assets amid global economic concerns. CBOT July wheat futures rose 0.4 percent to $6.00-3/4 per bushel, while July corn futures rose 0.1 percent to $5.83-3/4 per bushel. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 soybean futures contracts in Chicago on Monday, trade sources said. Soybeans were vulnerable after large speculators boosted net long position in the oilseed to a record high in early May. However, one grain trader said the firming of the soybean market hinted that a rebound was underway. "Obviously we've had a massive selloff in the last few days, but ultimately we are going to see buyers back in this market, its just a matter of when," the trader said. "The fundamentals around soybeans haven't changed." Abah Ofon, soft commodity analyst at Standard Chartered said fundamental supply remained tight, while demand remained strong. He highlighted China's announcement that it would import 5.63 million tonnes of soybeans in May, the highest level from the world's largest soy buyer in six months. Soybean prices were supported by a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showing greater soybean export inspections than expected, and domestic soybean crushing data was also stronger than thought. WHEAT UP ON LOW KANSAS RAINFALL After several days of sluggish movement, July wheat futures firmed despite the USDA reporting stronger-than-expected weekly planting numbers. "The conditions ratings from the USDA were a bit of a concern to the market, particularly in Kansas where there are some concerns about low rainfall levels in some parts of the wheat belt," the trader said. The USDA said the level of winter wheat that has headed increased to 72 percent as of Sunday, up from 63 percent a week earlier. The USDA pegged U.S. winter wheat at 14 percent for the excellent standard, down 1 percent, while it said 46 percent of the wheat was good, down 2 percent from the week before. In Kansas, the level of wheat headed as of Sunday was 98 percent, up on the 92 percent reported by the USDA a week earlier. Spring wheat planting was a record 94 percent complete, the USDA said. A year earlier, the crop was just 33 percent planted and the five-year average is 64 percent. USDA also said that 68 percent of the spring wheat crop had emerged compared with the five-year average of 32 percent. It is expected to be dry for most of the week in the Midwest, and rain is forecast for the southwestern Plains on Monday and Tuesday. The USDA said U.S. corn planting was 87 percent complete as of Sunday, with soybean planting 46 percent done, slightly further ahead than traders had expected. [ID:nL1E8GE4QY} Grains prices at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 600.75 2.50 +0.42% -8.56% 612.68 38 CBOT corn 583.75 0.75 +0.13% -11.35% 608.05 21 CBOT soy 1389.75 2.75 +0.20% +13.22% 1160.64 27 CBOT rice $15.59 -$0.01 -0.10% +6.42% $14.47 68 WTI crude $94.41 -$0.37 -0.39% -8.30% $98.67 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.283 -$0.012 -0.90% -1.71% USD/AUD 0.997 -0.040 -3.84% -3.87% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Chris Lewis)