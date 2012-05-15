* Soybean futures rebound after 6-wk low on Monday
* Wheat futures climb on Kansas weather concerns
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, May 15 U.S. soybean futures rose on
Tuesday after two straight days of losses, driven by fund
liquidation of long positions and a risk-off phase that
propelled the July oilseed contract to the lowest level in six
weeks on Monday.
Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean futures firmed 0.2
percent to $13.89-3/4 per bushel after slipping to $13.76 per
bushel on Monday, the lowest level since March 30, as investors
moved out of riskier assets amid global economic concerns.
CBOT July wheat futures rose 0.4 percent to $6.00-3/4
per bushel, while July corn futures rose 0.1 percent to
$5.83-3/4 per bushel.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 soybean futures
contracts in Chicago on Monday, trade sources said. Soybeans
were vulnerable after large speculators boosted net long
position in the oilseed to a record high in early May.
However, one grain trader said the firming of the soybean
market hinted that a rebound was underway.
"Obviously we've had a massive selloff in the last few days,
but ultimately we are going to see buyers back in this market,
its just a matter of when," the trader said. "The fundamentals
around soybeans haven't changed."
Abah Ofon, soft commodity analyst at Standard Chartered said
fundamental supply remained tight, while demand remained
strong. He highlighted China's announcement that it would import
5.63 million tonnes of soybeans in May, the highest level from
the world's largest soy buyer in six months.
Soybean prices were supported by a U.S. Department of
Agriculture report showing greater soybean export inspections
than expected, and domestic soybean crushing data was also
stronger than thought.
WHEAT UP ON LOW KANSAS RAINFALL
After several days of sluggish movement, July wheat futures
firmed despite the USDA reporting stronger-than-expected weekly
planting numbers.
"The conditions ratings from the USDA were a bit of a
concern to the market, particularly in Kansas where there are
some concerns about low rainfall levels in some parts of the
wheat belt," the trader said.
The USDA said the level of winter wheat that has headed
increased to 72 percent as of Sunday, up from 63 percent a week
earlier.
The USDA pegged U.S. winter wheat at 14 percent for the
excellent standard, down 1 percent, while it said 46 percent of
the wheat was good, down 2 percent from the week before.
In Kansas, the level of wheat headed as of Sunday was 98
percent, up on the 92 percent reported by the USDA a week
earlier.
Spring wheat planting was a record 94 percent complete, the
USDA said. A year earlier, the crop was just 33 percent planted
and the five-year average is 64 percent. USDA also said that 68
percent of the spring wheat crop had emerged compared with the
five-year average of 32 percent.
It is expected to be dry for most of the week in the
Midwest, and rain is forecast for the southwestern Plains on
Monday and Tuesday.
The USDA said U.S. corn planting was 87 percent complete as
of Sunday, with soybean planting 46 percent done, slightly
further ahead than traders had expected.
Grains prices at 0314 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 600.75 2.50 +0.42% -8.56% 612.68 38
CBOT corn 583.75 0.75 +0.13% -11.35% 608.05 21
CBOT soy 1389.75 2.75 +0.20% +13.22% 1160.64 27
CBOT rice $15.59 -$0.01 -0.10% +6.42% $14.47 68
WTI crude $94.41 -$0.37 -0.39% -8.30% $98.67 16
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.283 -$0.012 -0.90% -1.71%
USD/AUD 0.997 -0.040 -3.84% -3.87%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Chris Lewis)