SYDNEY, May 16 U.S. wheat futures rose on
Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session when the
grain recorded its biggest gain in more than two weeks on
concerns that hot, dry weather could damage hard red winter
wheat crops, particularly in Kansas, while selling pressure also
eased.
CBOT July wheat futures rose 0.12 percent after
climbing 2 percent to $6.09-1/4 a bushel on Tuesday.
July soybean futures opened flat after rising 1.9
percent in the previous session. The oilseed hit a six-week look
on Monday.
July corn futures also opened flat following a 2.4
percent rise on Tuesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Hot, dry weather expected this week, which could hurt the
developing hard red winter wheat crop in Kansas, the top winter
wheat growing state, although the U.S. crop overall is in much
better shape than a year ago.
* U.S. winter wheat in good or excellent condition slipped
three percentage points to 60 percent, although that rating is
nearly double the reading of a year ago.
* In Kansas, the winter wheat crop was rated 52 percent good
to excellent, down 8 percentage points from a week earlier.
* Funds' net short position in wheat left the grain more
prone to a big rise on bullish news, which prompted them to
cover shorts, analysts said. Funds bought an estimated net
11,000 CBOT corn contracts, 8,000 soybean and 2,000 wheat
contracts, trade sources said.
* Soybeans are underpinned by the USDA's forecast last week
for lower-than-expected U.S. soybean stocks after next season.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 soybean futures
contracts in Chicago on Monday, trade sources said.
* The USDA said U.S. corn planting was 87 percent complete
as of Sunday, with soybean planting 46 percent done, slightly
more advanced than traders had expected.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro dropped to a four-month low against the U.S.
dollar on Tuesday after Greece failed to form a government and
said it would hold new elections, raising risks it could
eventually exit the euro.
* Brent oil edged higher on Tuesday, snapping three days of
declines and lifting its premium to slumping U.S. crude back
above $18 a barrel, as supportive German economic growth helped
counter political turmoil in Greece.
* U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on
Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in
Greece gave investors another reason to be cautious and sellers
came out in force late in the session.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Apr
0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Mar
1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Apr
1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Apr
1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Apr
1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Apr
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
2350 Japan GDP qq annualised Q1
Grains prices at 0022 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 609.25 0.75 +0.12% -7.27% 612.97 50
CBOT corn 597.50 0.25 +0.04% -9.26% 608.51 24
CBOT soy 1413.25 0.25 +0.02% +15.13% 1161.43 39
CBOT rice $15.40 -$0.08 -0.52% +5.12% $14.46 58
WTI crude $93.07 -$0.91 -0.97% -9.61% $98.62 12
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.273 -$0.022 -1.67% -2.48%
USD/AUD 0.993 -0.044 -4.23% -4.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Meijer)