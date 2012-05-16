SYDNEY, May 16 U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session when the grain recorded its biggest gain in more than two weeks on concerns that hot, dry weather could damage hard red winter wheat crops, particularly in Kansas, while selling pressure also eased. CBOT July wheat futures rose 0.12 percent after climbing 2 percent to $6.09-1/4 a bushel on Tuesday. July soybean futures opened flat after rising 1.9 percent in the previous session. The oilseed hit a six-week look on Monday. July corn futures also opened flat following a 2.4 percent rise on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Hot, dry weather expected this week, which could hurt the developing hard red winter wheat crop in Kansas, the top winter wheat growing state, although the U.S. crop overall is in much better shape than a year ago. * U.S. winter wheat in good or excellent condition slipped three percentage points to 60 percent, although that rating is nearly double the reading of a year ago. * In Kansas, the winter wheat crop was rated 52 percent good to excellent, down 8 percentage points from a week earlier. * Funds' net short position in wheat left the grain more prone to a big rise on bullish news, which prompted them to cover shorts, analysts said. Funds bought an estimated net 11,000 CBOT corn contracts, 8,000 soybean and 2,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said. * Soybeans are underpinned by the USDA's forecast last week for lower-than-expected U.S. soybean stocks after next season. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 soybean futures contracts in Chicago on Monday, trade sources said. * The USDA said U.S. corn planting was 87 percent complete as of Sunday, with soybean planting 46 percent done, slightly more advanced than traders had expected. MARKET NEWS * The euro dropped to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after Greece failed to form a government and said it would hold new elections, raising risks it could eventually exit the euro. * Brent oil edged higher on Tuesday, snapping three days of declines and lifting its premium to slumping U.S. crude back above $18 a barrel, as supportive German economic growth helped counter political turmoil in Greece. * U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in Greece gave investors another reason to be cautious and sellers came out in force late in the session. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Apr 0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Mar 1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Apr 1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Apr 1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Apr 1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Apr 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly 2350 Japan GDP qq annualised Q1 Grains prices at 0022 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 609.25 0.75 +0.12% -7.27% 612.97 50 CBOT corn 597.50 0.25 +0.04% -9.26% 608.51 24 CBOT soy 1413.25 0.25 +0.02% +15.13% 1161.43 39 CBOT rice $15.40 -$0.08 -0.52% +5.12% $14.46 58 WTI crude $93.07 -$0.91 -0.97% -9.61% $98.62 12 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.273 -$0.022 -1.67% -2.48% USD/AUD 0.993 -0.044 -4.23% -4.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Meijer)