* U.S. soybeans, corn down on Greek uncertainty
* Soy falls for three out of four sessions
* Forecasts of hot, dry U.S. weather support wheat
* China's 2012 corn output seen at record-high
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 16 U.S. soybeans edged lower on
Wednesday, falling for three out of four sessions, while corn
lost ground amid a broadbased weakness in financial markets
triggered by fears of Greece's exit from the euro zone.
Wheat was little changed after notching its biggest gain in
more than two weeks on Tuesday, supported by dryness for the
maturing winter wheat crop in the United States.
Commodities and Asian shares fell after Greece failed to
form a government, setting the stage for a June election that
could raise the risk of Athens abandoning the euro and deepening
the euro zone's debt crisis.
"The U.S. dollar is a little bit higher which is adding
pressure on prices," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural
commodity strategist at ANZ.
"For grains there is a bit of dry weather in southern U.S.
Plains for the hard red winter crop as there hasn't been a lot
of rain in the past week."
Chicago Board Of Trade July soybean slid 0.5 percent
to $14.06-1/4 per bushel, after climbing almost 2 percent in the
last session, while July wheat was unchanged at $6.08-1/2
a bushel. July corn fell 0.2 percent to $5.96 a bushel.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the
greenback against as basket of currencies, rose 0.1 percent,
making U.S. commodities expensive for overseas buyers.
Financial markets have been rattled by the prospect that a
victory next month by Greek leftists opposed to austerity
measures - conditional to an international bailout - could put
not only Greece's euro membership but the euro zone's fiscal
consolidation efforts at stake.
Greek political leaders meet on Wednesday to form a
caretaker government that will lead the country into its second
election in just over a month.
On the fundamentals side, hot and dry weather expected this
week could hurt the developing hard red winter wheat crop in
Kansas, the top winter wheat growing state, although the U.S.
crop overall is in much better shape than a year ago.
U.S. winter wheat in good or excellent condition slipped
three percentage points to 60 percent, although that rating is
nearly double the reading of a year ago. In Kansas, the winter
wheat crop was rated 52 percent good to excellent, down 8
percentage points from a week earlier.
Wheat also attracted buying interest based on its relatively
cheap price versus corn in the cash market.
There was bearish news for the corn market from China which
is likely to harvest another record-large crop although it is
still early to estimate the size of the harvest which has to go
through the next few months of a crucial growing period.
China's corn imports are likely to jump almost 60 percent in
the year to September 2013, turning it into the world's
fourth-largest buyer as Beijing strives to supply livestock feed
to meet its fast-growing demand for meat.
China is expected to see a corn output of 197.5 million
tonnes in 2012, up 3 percent from last year, the China National
Grain and Oils Information Center said. But soy production is
projected to fall 7 percent this year to 13 million tonnes.
Prices at 0326 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 608.50 0.00 +0.00% +1.71% 625.49 49
CBOT corn 596.00 -1.25 -0.21% +2.23% 613.86 24
CBOT soy 1406.25 -6.75 -0.48% +1.39% 1445.42 37
CBOT rice $15.44 -$0.04 -0.26% -1.06% $15.46 62
WTI crude $92.64 -$1.34 -1.43% -2.26% $101.19 12
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.273 $0.000 -0.01% -0.75%
USD/AUD 0.993 -0.001 -0.10% -0.33%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
